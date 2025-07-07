Bufumira: Ugandan island where Cola, Panadol, and milk are contraceptives

On several islands in the country, adolescents and young women face substantial barriers in regulating their fertility, preventing unwanted pregnancies, and accessing post-abortion care. Hannah Nakubulwa*, a resident of Bufumira Island in Kalangala District, is one such adolescent. At 17, she is already a mother of a two-year-old baby. “My mother has nine children and I am the firstborn. The man she is currently living with is not my father. When I was 13, that man wanted to turn me into his second wife. To avoid getting into co-wife wrangles with my mother, I walked out of the home,” she says. The teenager adds that by the time she left home, her mother was no longer catering to her needs. “She educated me up to a certain point and stopped. I began working at the landing site to help her take care of my siblings. But, it was not enough.

There were things I needed, and the only option was to find them elsewhere,” she says. Nakubulwa went to live with a group of girls in the neighbourhood. To buy the necessities of life, she offered herself to men, for money. “Girls do this all the time to get food. In most cases, their only fear is pregnancy, not HIV because the latter has medication. Pregnancy is a bother because you either abort the baby or suffer with the child for the next 18 years,” she explains. Because she did not use modern protection, Nakubulwa became pregnant at 14. She was scared of going to the health centre for contraceptives. “I was using the remedy that all the other girls were using to prevent pregnancy. Before having sex, I would take two Panadol tablets with a cup of milk. And then, immediately after sex, I would take two more tablets with milk. It worked for some girls. But it did not work for me,” she narrates.





Monica Alebo, a member of the village health team on Lutoboka Island, says when they go to a village to sensitise people about family planning methods, the women ask them not to bother them because they use Panadol and Flagyl. PHOTO/ WILLIAM KINTU

Myths and misconceptions

According to a 2023 HEROES (Heroes for Gender Transformative Action) report, Kalangala District is among those with the highest rates of teenage pregnancy in the country. The report indicates that 32 out of every 100 girls aged 15-19 have experienced at least one pregnancy. The district faces a high school dropout rate of 34 percent, with several girls dropping out of school due to early pregnancy. Child defilement is also widespread, with 18 percent of the victims aged five to six years and 26 percent aged 14 to 17 years. Jonathan Kiboneka Kalanda, the district focal person for Power to Youth, a programme that creates platforms and opportunities for youths to express their views, share their lived experiences, and advocate for issues that matter to them, says the problem arises from the few schools and health centres in the district.

“Kalangala District has 84 islands, but not more than three secondary schools. Two of these are on Bugala, the main island. There are few programmes that teach the youths about mindset change. This left a gap, which has long been filled by myths and misconceptions about contraceptives,” he explains. The use of modern contraceptives stands at 23 percent in Kalangala District. “Girls believe that someone who is between 15 to 20 years must take four to five Panadols with a cold Cola before sex. Those who are 20 years and beyond should increase the number of Panadols to between five and six. Others use Dynapar instead of Panadol,” Kalanda explains. The use of Cola is an alternative when one fails to find warm milk. When the concoctions fail to prevent pregnancy, the other option is to abort using traditional herbs such as ennanda grass (wandering Jew/ Bengal dayflower/ commelina benghalensis).

Others mix detergent in water, specifically Omo, and drink it to try to push out the unborn child. “On several islands, young people have sex without a clue on how to prevent pregnancy. The district does not have more than 20 health centres, of which only two are four-tier health centres. Some islands do not even have a heath centre II. To access contraceptives, young people have to board a canoe to another island at a cost of Shs250,000,” Kalanda notes. Another misconception that is fuelling the use of unconventional contraceptive methods is the belief that fishermen have about sleeping with virgins before they go to fish. “They believe that sleeping with a virgin will increase one’s chances of bringing in a huge catch, which translates into more money. Bedding a virgin is a kind of sacrifice to the deity of Lake Victoria, who, when appeased, will send fish your way,” Kalanda explains.

Promiscuity

Ruth Nantongo gave birth to her first child in 2008, when she was 14 years old. Unfortunately, the father of her child died from an unknown disease. She lived alone for a while before she got another man. “My second husband also died after we had given birth to a child in 2011. In 2012, I got another man to provide for my children. We had two children together, and then he developed a mental health issue. I left him and returned to my parents’ home,” she says. In 2021, Nantongo got into another relationship and had two children with her lover. They separated after two years together. They do not communicate with each other, so the burden of providing for and feeding the children falls squarely on the single mother’s shoulders.

Jonathan Kiboneka Kalanda, the district focal person for Power to Youth

“Life is not easy. I do menial work, including washing people’s clothes, to earn a living. My father gave me a small piece of land on which to grow food for my children. However, I have only managed to pay school fees for four of my six children,” she says. When the children fall ill, she uses herbs to treat them. On several islands, the male population usually exceeds the female population. As a result, it is rare to find a woman living with one man. In most cases, according to Monica Alebo, a member of the village health team (VHT) on Lutoboka Island, a woman will have children with different men in the same village. “When we go to a village to sensitise the people about family planning methods, the women tell us not to bother them because they use Panadol and Flagyl. They refuse to go to the health centre to access modern contraceptives,” Alebo says.

She adds that nowadays, although women do not fear HIV, they are wary of Mpox because they do not understand it. “They know that Mpox is spread through sexual intercourse, so some of them have decided to remain without partners. However, those who have been vaccinated against the disease continue to have multiple sexual partners,” Alebo explains. The VHT calls for more sensitisation and dissemination of sexual reproductive health information (SRHI) if women are to have control over their fertility levels and their bodies. “Because of the scarcity of women, there is a lot of incest on these islands. Some girls are being impregnated by their brothers and fathers. Some men just rape any girl they find in lonely places. Those who fear to let their parents know about the pregnancy, abort using Omo or ennanda,” Alebo adds. The VHT says that when girls who have been impregnated by their relatives come to her for help with abortion, she advises them to visit the nearest health centre II.

Contraceptive uptake in Uganda

Family planning is one of the pillars of safe motherhood, necessary to ensure that individuals and couples have adequate information and services. It also ensures that they can plan the timing, number of children, spacing between pregnancies, and delay pregnancy. According to the Performance Monitoring for Action 2024 survey results for Buganda region, the overall contraceptive prevalence rate (CPR) for all women (age 15-49) stands at 40.8 per cent. Of these, 34.2 per cent use modern contraceptives while 6.7 per cent use traditional methods. The total contraceptive demand in the Buganda region for all women stands at 55.6 per cent, while the unmet need stands at 14.7 per cent. The contribution of unintended pregnancy to the unmet need is 21 per cent. The total contraceptive demand for South Buganda (under which Kalangala District falls) is 54.2 per cent, while the unmet need is 10 per cent. The contribution of unintended pregnancy to the unmet need is 21 per cent.





Stay updated by following our WhatsApp and Telegram channels;