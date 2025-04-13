Bugisu communities plant trees to restore degraded environment

Most districts in the Bugisu Sub-region are grappling with environmental challenges, including frequent landslides, drying of water sources, and soil degradation. The steep slopes in the sub region, deforestation, and poor land management systems have left residents vulnerable to disasters.

The region has long been a hotspot for landslides and whenever such disasters occur, they destroy homes, farms, and infrastructure, leading to the loss of several lives.

Last year, for instance, multiple landslides hit several villages including Masugu, Buluganya sub-county in Bulambuli district, killing 48 people and displacing hundreds.

The most catastrophic landslide in recent memory occurred in March 2010, when over 100 people lost their lives in Nametsi village in Bududa district. The aftermath of this disaster left over 300 people missing and 85 homes destroyed.

Lydia Nabude, a resident of Walanga village in Manafwa district says landslides are common because the soils across the subregion no longer hold water as they used to.

“Nowadays, all we see is bare land. When the rains come, the soil is washed away. Farming on steep slopes without terracing has worsened soil erosion. People cut down trees without planting new ones.

If we do not act now, future generations will suffer the consequences,” she says. In response to these challenges, residents in various districts in the region have taken matters into their own hands to plant trees to mitigate the disasters.

The aim is to stabilise the bare hills that were once covered in dense vegetation. In Namutebi Cell, Bubwaya Ward in Manafwa district, a group of 70 people under the Bubulo Environmental Conservation and Management Association (BECOMAP), are actively engaged in planting bamboo along the banks of River Manafwa.

Musa Mandu, the association’s chairperson, highlights the motivation behind their initiative. “Floods and mudslides have destroyed our farms and washed away the fertile soil. We need a long-term solution by planting trees that have deep roots to stabilise the riverbank.

Our goal is to promote soil and water conservation, prevent floods, and restore biodiversity,” he explains. Michael Milisho, the association's coordinator, says the project is working with the local authorities to extend the tree planting initiative to all 12 sub-counties of the district.

“This is about securing our future. We need everyone to see the value of conservation and work with us. We want to bring back tree species that once grew abundantly in this place and restore fish populations that have disappeared due to erratic water flows,’ he says. The association’s members anticipate that their efforts will soon pay off by achieving better soil health, increased food production, a greener environment, and clean water sources.

Planting bamboo In Mbale City, in an effort to combat recurring floods, local communities, through Likono Lye Bamasaba for Development Initiative, have initiated a mass bamboo planting project along the riverbanks, with an aim of planting 50,000 bamboo saplings to harness their ecological benefits in mitigating the devastating impact of floods.

Bamboo is being planted along the banks of the Nakyibiso, Namatala, Nabuyoga, and Nagayilila rivers. James Mudebo, a resident of Link Cell and an environmentalist, says planting bamboo will restore the riverbanks, mitigating future flooding.

“We realised that in areas which had bamboo, the effect of flooding was less damaging. Bamboo is known for its remarkable ability to absorb excess water and stabilise soil and has also proven to be a valuable asset in flood prevention strategies worldwide,” he says. Rhoda Nyaribi, the principal environment officer of Mbale City, calls upon residents to stop constructing within the 100-metre range of the river. “Planting bamboo is a good initiative because its roots hold the soil together.

Bamboo is also good at moderating climate by sequencing carbon dioxide. Besides bamboo, we are planting trees of different species,” she explains.

The city authorities are calling on residents to prioritise the protection of the planted trees, which, besides environmental conservation, can also be used for food, medicine, and making furniture. Steven Masinga, spokesperson for the Inzu Ya Masaba, emphasises the importance of the cultural institution’s involvement in addressing these environmental challenges.

“There are ongoing efforts to plant over 10,000 trees across the Elgon region through schools and local communities. We also use Imbalu, our initiation ceremony, to spread awareness about climate change,” he says. In Sironko district, the locals are also supporting the restoration of River Sironko which has been degraded by locals growing crops along the riverbank.

A section of River Manafwa in Manafwa Town Council in Manafwa District that has been restored by locals through planting of trees.

The river, one of the freshwater ecosystems in the Mt Elgon area, struggles to flow due to siltation and pollution. River Sironko flows through Sironko, Bulambuli, Bukedea, Kumi, Ngora, and Soroti districts. Annet Nandudu, Bulambuli district’s LCV chairperson, challenges leaders to initiate mindset change in their communities if the environment is to be protected.

“We are aware that several families have been depending on the wetlands for their livelihood but they should embrace the presidential directive to vacate the wetlands. The threat imposed by human activities on freshwater ecosystems and wetlands will have a huge negative impact if not contained,” she says.

Freshwater ecosystems are the rivers, streams, lakes, ponds, groundwater, cave water, springs, floodplains, and wetlands (bogs, marshes, and swamps) that provide water for drinking, sanitation, agriculture, transport, electricity generation, and recreation, among others. They are also a habitat for diverse fauna and flora which provide an important source of food and fiber that sustain incomes and livelihoods.

Past landslides Currently, in Bubiita sub-county in Bududa district, there is a three-kilometre crack running through several villages to River Tsume, a sign that a disaster may occur anytime, now that the heavy rains have resumed.

In June 2019, a landslide hit Buwali Sub-county in the same district, leaving five people dead and more than 400 displaced. In October 2018, 42 people were reportedly killed and more than 500 people were displaced in Suume village in Bukalasi sub-county in Bududa district.

In August 2017, landslides hit Bufupa Parish in Sironko district, killing seven people and displacing hundreds. In June 2012, another landslide occurred in Namaga and Bunakasala villages in Bumwalukani sub-county in Bududa, leaving about 450 people dead and property destroyed. Kevina Nabuduwa, an aspirant for the Woman Member of Parliament for Bududa district, highlights the need for disaster risk mitigation education in the Bugisu sub-region.

“The government must invest more in preventative measures to reduce the impact of future landslides. We need to educate people about growing trees and prepare them for disasters rather than only responding when the disasters occur,” she says.

Nabuduwa adds that through collective efforts, the sub-region can achieve environmental stability and prevent further loss of life and property.

“It is evident that tree planting, cultural engagement, active government, and community involvement are critical. The water levels have decreased compared to previous years, primarily due to cultivation along riverbanks,” she says. Sulayi Wakalanga, Manafwa’s district environment officer, confirms that there has been a 40 percent drop in water levels over the last decade, impacting domestic and agricultural use.

“Over 70 percent of residents engage in farming and small-scale irrigation near water sources in the entire Bugisu sub-region, which disrupts the natural water cycle and accelerates land degradation, he says. Wakalanga highlights the impact of these environmental changes on agriculture, noting that crop yields have dropped by 35 percent due to unreliable rainfall and shifting farming seasons.

“This has made food insecurity a growing concern for many households. The community's efforts to conserve the environment and the reverse damage is applaudable. These detrimental activities must be stopped to allow for restoration. All catchment areas should be conserved because improving these areas will help raise water levels,” he says.

The National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) is also playing a significant role in addressing the disaster risk in the region. In December last year, Barirega Akankwasah, the executive director, announced a five-year tree-planting project on the slopes of Mt. Elgon, which will involve all districts in the region.

“NEMA is breeding local tree species to distribute to communities in need. I hope trees on the slopes will reduce the risk of future landslides,” he says. The local initiatives to protect the environment align with the government’s broader sustainable development goals and climate change mitigation strategies to ensure that the environment is protected.

