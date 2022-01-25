Burkina Faso coup adds to regional trend

This video grab taken from a video obtained by AFPTV from Radio Télévision du Burkina (RTB) on January 24, 2022 shows Captain Sidsoré Kader Ouedraogo (C), spokesman for the junta, with uniformed soldiers announcing on television that they have taken power and 'put an end to the power' of Burkina Faso's President Roch Marc Christian Kaboré, in Ouagadougou. PHOTO/AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Army coup plotters have justified their actions by pointing to the deep dysfunction of the administrations they overthrow.

A military coup in Burkina Faso on Monday has become the latest in West Africa and the conflict-torn Sahel, where armies are increasingly ousting civilian administrations due to their perceived ineffectiveness.

