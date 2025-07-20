Can NUP settle its score with old enemy Bwanika?

The relationship between the National Unity Platform (NUP) party and Dr Abed Bwanika, who is going to try to defend his Kimaanya-Kabonera seat, didn’t end as had been anticipated. Throughout this entire term, Dr Bwanika, now a member of the nascent Democratic Front (DF), has aimed his verbal missiles at NUP, the party on whose ticket he obtained his first elective office after polling 15,341 votes.

To understand how odd Dr Bwanika has been, one should go back to 2021 when a bevy of unknown politicians rode the NUP wave that roared through Buganda Sub-region to win electoral positions. Owing to this, few dared to openly contradict the party’s principal, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, alias Bobi Wine. It has been commonplace to hear NUP supporters and politicians say Mr Kyagulanyi, a musician-turned-politician, is infallible and he can’t be defied.









Dr Bwanika defied those notions because he has proved to be a maverick since winning his 2021 parliamentary poll. He has needed little invitation to attack party positions. Those attacks intensified from 2023 when it became apparent that the relationship between the party and his ally, Mr Mathias Mpuuga (Nyendo-Mukungwe MP), had irreparably broken down. “Our commander in Masaka is Mpuuga, we can’t allow any other person who is dictated to by people from Kampala,” Dr Bwanika said at the end of last year as NUP leadership rolled out a mobilisation drive dubbed Kunga Uganda. The drive was intended to revamp NUP’s structures across the country, but Dr Bwanika saw things differently. “Buganda, more so Masaka region, is already mobilised. They should take their Kunga to other places in Uganda where NUP didn’t fare well,” Dr Bwanika said dismissively of the mobilisation drive championed by Kyagulanyi’s brother Fred Nyanzi Ssentamu, popularly known as Chairman Nyanzi.

Frenemies

Dr Bwanika also characterised NUP as a party full of social media hecklers, who are on the party’s payroll. Their job, he added, is to abuse anybody who doesn’t agree with the mainstream position of the party. “I know now they are going to abuse me online because that’s what the leadership has taught them to do, but I don’t care,” Bwanika said after he ridiculed the composition of NUP’s National Executive Committee (NEC), insinuating that it’s full of political nonstarters.



“You need to look at our NEC and understand how our political party is run. I don’t know how they are elected. In NUP, Members of Parliament don’t have an organ where they belong. It’s a very interesting political party. One time we were told to meet the NEC and I saw: Nubian Lee, another one called Mosh and another called Mikie Wine [Kyagulanyi’s brother],” Dr Bwanika added.

Critics say the relationship between Dr Bwanika and Mr Kyagulanyi has always been tenuous. Before the 2021 elections, Dr Bwanika made it abundantly clear that his support for Bobi Wine, the presidential candidate, was driven by pragmatism rather than love.

“… I’m not sure whether I like Kyagulanyi, but I’m going to work with him because he has the electricity that we need,” Dr Bwanika said in 2019 as the Democratic Party (DP) bloc hobnobbed with the People Power movement, which later morphed into NUP. At the time, Mr Kyagulanyi didn’t have a problem with Dr Bwanika's suggestion that one doesn’t have to like each other to work together.

“As a matter of fact, I don’t like Dr Bwanika, but I’m willing to work with him,” Mr Kyagulanyi said amid laughter at a meeting organised at Hotel Africana in Kampala.

Water and oil

Five years on, it has become clear that for Dr Bwanika and Mr Kyagulanyi, two things are true: they don’t like each other, and can’t work together. “NUP can’t remove me from Parliament. The only power they had was to give the party tickets. It’s only the voters of Kimaanya-Kabonero who can eject me from Parliament,” Dr Bwanika said.

NUP has been just as abrasive in the war of words. The party’s top brass depicted Dr Bwanika as an election loser, who is now biting the fingers that rescued him from a political abyss. Here, the record bears out NUP because Dr Bwanika’s ambitions haven’t always been to be an MP; rather, he has always convinced himself that he is the rightful person to occupy the State House. He first vied for the topmost job in the country in 2006, and he came fourth in the race of five candidates, garnering 65,874 votes.

Standing on the ticket of People’s Development Party (PDP), a party he single-handedly ran, Dr Bwanika tried his luck again in 2011. This time, he placed sixth in the presidential race, which had attracted eight candidates, after garnering under 52,000 votes. He gave the presidential seat another shot in the 2016 General Election, coming fourth after polling 89,005 votes again under his political party, PDP. In the run-up to the 2021 General Election, he had downgraded his ambitions to those of being a lawmaker, which he eventually became. NUP has made it clear that they are going after him, among other people, with all the might of their foot soldiers. “We are going to go for them without hesitating,” Mr Muhammad Muwanga Kivumbi, NUP’s deputy president in charge of Buganda, said. Dr Bwanika, a man who can’t go down without a fight, responded.

“We are three MPs elected by the people of Masaka, and that’s me, Mathias Mpuuga, and Juliet Kakande. Anyone with issues should come and face us in Masaka, not hold secret meetings under mango trees. And they should be from Masaka, not outsiders.”



Taking on Bwanika

NUP has to decide on who will be fielded against Dr Bwanika, with veteran politician Jude Mbabaali and Patrick Kuteesa bidding to get the much sought-after NUP ticket. Last year, Mr Mbabaali joined the bandwagon of politicians from Buganda, who dumped DP to join NUP. In 2021, Mr Mbabaali, who had the DP ticket, came fourth in the race of seven candidates in the Kimaanya-Kabonera race. He got a paltry 688 votes. For several years, Mr Mbabaali, a lawyer, has always seen himself as having the DNA of a Member of Parliament. Yet in 2011, he faced a moment that many still say politically haunts him to date. He had lost his bid to represent Bukoto Central in Parliament to Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi, who would later be appointed Vice President. In a very tight race, Mr Mbabaali, according to the Electoral Commission (EC), polled 9,731 votes against Ssekandi’s 10,068 votes.

Mbabaali decided to challenge Ssekandi’s victory, saying it was riddled with fraud, among other allegations. But before the completion of the hearing of the case, Mr Mbabaali shocked his expectant supporters when he withdrew the case that was at the High Court in Masaka Town. Faced with a barrage of questions querying why he had decided to withdraw the electoral petition, Mr Mbabaali, a staunch Catholic, came up with a fascinating narrative. He said Mr Baptist Kaggwa, then Bishop of Masaka Diocese and Mr John Baptist Walusimbi, then Buganda Kingdom premier, had convinced him to do so. The major reason as to why he was withdrawing the petition, Mr Mbabaali said, was because he had been assured that a new county called Kabonera was to be immediately carved out of Mr Ssekandi's constituency. And that's where he would contest.

Another shot?

Months down the road, no new constituency had been created, and a panicky Mbabaali, who was being accused within Opposition circles of pocketing bribes from Mr Ssekandi, decided to challenge Mr Ssekandi’s election through a constitutional petition. The Constitutional Court, for unknown reasons, didn't hear the petition for years, provoking Mr Mbabaali to turn to theatrics. In 2014, armed with his beddings, Mr Mbabaali camped at the court, based in the leafy suburb of Nakasero, protesting the delay. He followed it up by camping at the grave of Monsignor Aloysius Ngobya- Catholics believe praying at his grave induces miracles. All that never worked as the court threw out the petition because it had been filed in the wrong court, exposing Mr Mbabaali to further ridicule.

But in the 2016 polls, he surprisingly changed tack. He paused his ambition of becoming an MP and instead vied for the Masaka District chairperson seat. Backed by all DP factions in Masaka, he easily won the race when he walloped the district incumbent chairperson, Joseph Kalungu (NRM), with 31,653 votes to 20,035 votes. Now a NUP member, Mr Mbabaali believes it is his time to go to Parliament. But he faces the first hurdle because the NUP’s Elections Management Committee (EMC) has to decide between him and Mr Kuteesa, who has more traction with the voters. Mr Kuteesa, a businessperson, has been mobilising voters in this constituency since 2021 when Dr Bwanika was declared victor.

