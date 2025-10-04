Can Uganda’s climate goals hold firm in face of oil boom?

Uganda’s 2022 updated climate plan is bold in both ambition and cost. It commits to cutting emissions 24.7 percent below business-as-usual by 2030, up from 22 percent in 2016, with adaptation as the first line of defence. The plan carries a $28.1b (Shs97.1 trillion) price tag to 2030. Government pledges about 15 percent ($4.1b (Shs14.2 trillion)), leaving the rest to external finance, technology, and capacity support. By 2030, Uganda wants electricity access for three in four citizens, up from 24 percent to 28 percent in 2020. Achieving this requires not just Karuma’s generation but distribution expansion, rural connections, and affordable tariffs to avoid stranded megawatts.

What are the key planks of the plan?

Transmission is central: high-voltage lines are set to expand from 2,354km in 2019 to 6,300km by 2030. Per-capita use should rise nearly sixfold, from 100 to 578 kilowatt hours. The logic is that access without consumption is hollow. Connections must power households, businesses, and factories at levels that drive growth.

Agriculture is another priority. Irrigated land is expected to grow from 19,776 to 152,622 hectares by 2030. With farming still Uganda’s largest employer, irrigation is critical for buffering rainfall shocks and boosting rural incomes.

Forests serve as a climate and livelihood safety net. Uganda pledges to restore 2.5 million hectares of degraded land under the Bonn Challenge, alongside new planted forests and agroforestry. These absorb emissions while providing timber, fuel, and other products sustainably—where mitigation and adaptation overlap.

The plan also emphasises awareness and governance. By 2030, at least 11 million people should understand climate change, and half of local governments should have action plans. The message is that technology alone cannot deliver resilience; institutions and communities must plan, budget, and enforce.

The most striking feature, however, is reliance on land use. Agriculture, forestry, and other land use are expected to deliver 82.7 percent of reductions by 2030, compared with transport (7.6), energy (6.4), waste (3.0), and industry (0.4).

Forests and farms are Uganda’s cheapest levers—while renewables and transport electrification are capital-intensive, protecting peatlands or scaling agroforestry can deliver quicker, lower-cost gains. The gamble is fragile. Land-use gains face enforcement gaps, community resistance, and global carbon-price swings. If deforestation outpaces restoration or farmers cannot afford sustainable practices, Uganda could miss its targets even with new dams and grids.

In effect, the plan is only as strong as the governance of forests and fields—sectors long underfunded and weakly managed. This explains why land-use measures are paired with infrastructure and awareness. Irrigation, electrification, and climate literacy aim to reduce the social and economic pressures that drive deforestation. Without reliable power, resilient farming, and alternative incomes, forests will remain Uganda’s fall-back fuel and frontier.

What promises on the same are being made in party manifestos ahead of the 2026 polls?

The ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party, under whose watch the climate plan was updated in 2022, in its manifesto ahead of the 2026 General Election, has consequently promised to “invest in more energy transmission infrastructure.” It has vowed to “rehabilitate and refurbish our existing energy transmission and distribution infrastructure to improve grid reliability.” It also plans to “construct more electricity generation plants, including Buyende Nuclear Power Plant (8,600MW), Kiba Hydropower Plant (400MW), a solar power plant (500MW), and wind energy systems (70MW).”

In priority 10 of its manifesto, the leading Opposition party, National Unity Platform (NUP), makes the grand promise to “ensure sustainable management of natural resources and climate resilience.” Using government statistics that indicate that “annual economic losses due to climate change could range between $3.2b (Shs11 trillion) and $5.9b (Shs20.4 trillion) between 2025 and 2050,” NUP has proffered seven solutions. They include strengthening international climate finance partnerships; adopting a climate-responsive budgeting framework; establishing a dedicated National Adaptation Fund; and commissioning long-term climate-fiscal analysis.

Other solutions are accelerating early warning and early action systems; promoting green jobs and climate-smart enterprises; and scaling up nature-based solutions and ecosystem restoration. The commitments of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), another Opposition party, include promoting “responsible sourcing of forest products through certification and labelling.” It is also keen on encouraging “economic diversification to reduce dependence on a single industry or sector, making communities more resilient to natural disasters” as well as promoting “sustainable land use practices, including agro-forestry and conservation agriculture” to mention but two.

Will Uganda’s climate goals be hard work as many fear?

Unfortunately, yes. And two baselines show why. The first is electricity. Access stood at 51.5 percent in 2023, according to World Bank data. To reach 75 percent by 2030, Uganda must climb another 23.5 points. It is a steep rise, but not impossible—especially after the 600MW Karuma hydropower plant came online in September 2024, pushing installed capacity past 2,000MW.

The catch is that capacity alone does not deliver connections. Karuma’s testing phase exposed this when a nationwide blackout in June 2024 highlighted weaknesses in grid stability and maintenance. To move the numbers, generation must be matched with reliable transmission, expanded distribution, and tariffs that households can afford.

Distribution remains a problem. Former distributer Umeme’s filings long showed efficiency gaps: in 2000, only 50 of every 100 units received from transmission were converted into cash. By the time it handed over to Uganda Electricity Distribution Company Limited in March 2025, that had improved to about 80 units.

“If you compare between 2020 and this year, the network is carrying over 70 percent more power than five years ago, around the Covid-19 period. Now, we are pouring all that power into the system which requires investments,” said Mr Selestino Babungi, former Umeme chief executive officer and managing director.

“The network requires it to be invested in and expanded to carry the load that is being driven by economic development, being driven by the number of connections we are making through various government programmes. The challenge we are experiencing now is that we are loading the network with more volume power without opening the arteries to carry that power,” he added.

The second baseline is irrigation. Uganda’s Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) puts it at 19,776 hectares, though broader estimates suggest about 77,000 hectares in 2022—still under 2.0 percent of potential. Reaching 152,622 hectares by 2030 will require sustained investment in water storage, distribution, and farmer support to ensure irrigation translates into yields and incomes.

Forests are the third pressure point. Uganda’s updated NDC shows protected forest cover shrinking from 8.0 to 6.0 percent of land area, with even sharper losses outside reserves. Restoring 2.5 million hectares is therefore both urgent and uphill and without clearer land rights, stronger enforcement, and alternative livelihoods, the target risks slipping out of reach. The direction of travel is right—more power, more irrigation, more trees—but the gap between paper targets and field realities remains wide.

How important is finance architecture?

To deliver the paper targets, Uganda needs financial machinery that channels capital into projects—connections, irrigation, and forest recovery—at scale. That is the role of the new climate-finance architecture. The first piece is institutional muscle. A Climate Finance Unit (CFU) was set up in the Ministry of Finance in 2023 with UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) and the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) support. Its mandate is to mobilise and track climate finance and, crucially, weave climate priorities into the national budget—giving projects a seat at the fiscal table rather than being treated as add-ons.

The second is transparency. Uganda is rolling out Climate Change Budget Tagging (CCBT), a system that tracks climate spending across public accounts. It makes it harder for funds to disappear into general expenditure and lets government and donors see if allocations reach power lines, water systems, and forest programmes.

The third is standards. With the EU’s Support Programme to Enhance Access and Retention of Climate Finance in Uganda backing, Uganda launched a National Green Taxonomy and a National Climate Finance Strategy (2025–2030). The taxonomy defines what counts as “green,” reducing disputes between lenders and ministries, while the strategy outlines how to draw in private capital and improve reporting. For banks and pensions, it provides a rulebook for compliant loans and investments; for the government, it ensures comparability across projects. The fourth is markets. In 2025, the government issued Climate Change Mechanisms Regulations, providing a legal base for Article 6 and voluntary carbon projects. This gives developers and verifiers the certainty to build forest-restoration or cookstove projects that generate revenue from credits. With GGGI’s support, Uganda is also working on fee frameworks and fiscal design.

Taken together, these reforms form the backbone of a modern climate-finance system: definitions (taxonomy), a plan (National Climate Finance Strategy [NCFS]), a treasury-side engine (CFU), budget tagging (CCBT), and market regulations (carbon). If they work, they reduce friction for lenders, help local banks originate compliant green projects, and give Uganda credibility with global funds.

More importantly, they connect directly to delivery challenges. Budget tagging and taxonomy alignment can ensure Karuma’s megawatts are matched with financed grid expansion and last-mile connections. The CFU and NCFS can structure blended finance that pairs public risk buffers with private irrigation investment. And carbon-market rules can create revenue streams that make forest restoration bankable, while budget tagging ensures those revenues are reinvested locally.

In short, if Uganda’s climate-finance architecture functions, it becomes the system that can turn power plants into connections, canals into irrigated fields, and restoration pledges into living forests.

What is the trickiest macro variable?

It isn’t rainfall; it’s oil. Government timelines have slipped from “first oil in 2025” to 2026, even as the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (Eacop) secures financing from African lenders. Uganda expects to earn $1.5 billion (Shs5.1 trillion) to $2 billion (Shs6.9 trillion) annually once production begins, though revenues will depend on global prices and contract terms.

The National Treasury hopes to use oil money to cut budget stress and build infrastructure, but the revenues also risk raising emissions and undermining trust in its climate pledges, which rely more on forests and land than on cutting oil use. That is why investors, think-tanks, and development partners are watching closely. The question is whether a share of oil inflows will be ring-fenced for adaptation, electrification, and resilience—or absorbed into recurrent spending.

Petroleum Authority of Uganda data suggests priorities include the Standard Gauge Railway, highways, health and education investments. These are strategic but do not automatically advance climate goals.

Uganda’s Petroleum Fund, created under the Public Finance Management Act, is meant to prevent rapid drawdown and promote long-term stability. How prudently it is used will matter as much as the inflows themselves. Equally critical are the social and environmental risks along the Eacop corridor, where livelihoods, land rights, and biodiversity face scrutiny from local communities and international campaigners. Poor management could undercut Uganda’s ability to access concessional climate finance, regardless of oil revenue. Handled well, oil could provide the fiscal cushion to underwrite a green transition. Mishandled, it risks reinforcing the “oil versus climate” narrative and weakening Uganda’s case for global capital to support its 2030 targets.

Can the numbers add up?

The financing math sets the strategy. Uganda’s climate bill is $28.1 billion (Shs97.1 trillion) by 2030, according to its updated NDC, with only about 15 percent expected from domestic sources. That leaves an external gap of roughly $24 billion (Shs82.9 trillion)—too large for any single instrument or funder.

Closing it requires a stacked capital approach: concessional anchors to absorb early risk, guarantees to unlock local banks and pensions, and market instruments like green or sustainability-linked bonds once cash flows are proven.

The new NCFS and taxonomy matter only if they channel projects into that stack. In effect, the taxonomy must serve as a credit manufacturing standard for lenders, not just a policy paper. Fiscal consolidation also reshapes the sequence. Plans to cut domestic borrowing in 2026/2027 by the National Treasury are aimed at easing crowding-out and lower yields—good for macro stability—but could leave the State with less room for equity-style co-financing. A couple of energy economists reached out for this article note that public funds need to move from being owners to acting as risk buffers: first-loss capital, guarantees, viability-gap grants, and results-based subsidies that catalyse private investment, with the budget serving more as a risk warehouse than a chequebook.

Execution risk lies in sequencing, not just money. The commissioning of Karuma hydropower supports the headline access target, but generation alone does not create livelihoods. Without distribution build-out, loss reduction, tariff clarity, and last-mile investment—the “unsexy middle”—connections lag, cash flows disappoint, and lenders—re-price risk upward.

Can you size up the payoff?

Clean cooking is tougher than it looks—but it offers the biggest social payoff. Cutting biomass use from 88 percent to 40 percent by 2030 is less an engineering problem than a demand-side finance and logistics problem: getting affordable stoves and fuels into homes at the moment people need them.

That means making costs bite-sized and predictable. Using results-based finance that pays on verified adoption and sustained use; pairing it with PAYGo (pay-as-you-go) so households buy energy the way they already buy electricity or mobile data—small top-ups via mobile money, using only what they can afford at a time. Add local manufacturing to bring prices down and shorten supply chains so restocking fuel or parts is easy.

Carbon revenue can be the catalyst, but only if contracts share value with consumers and last-mile distributors and if monitoring, reporting, and verification (MRV) is solid. Without that, projects look good in pilots and then stall when the subsidies fade. Scaling itself requires embedding the taxonomy inside financial institutions. For banks, that means adjusting credit policies, loan templates, and management information systems so climate screens are built in at origination.

For pensions and insurers, it means explicit allowances for taxonomy-aligned infrastructure debt and equity within prudent limits. Supervisors such as the central bank and Insurance Regulator must oversee risks and volumes system-wide.

Pair this with climate-tagged budget data and outcome reporting, and investors won’t need thousands of projects but a handful of bankable deals with hard numbers—capital expenditure, revenue model, risk mitigants, and timetables—as the World Bank has noted. Carbon markets add another lever. Their regulations have just been released. If structured properly, Article 6 can turn verified mitigation into hard-currency inflows and credit enhancement. But order matters.

What needs to be done?

Uganda needs to first build monitoring and verification systems, then set a transparent revenue-sharing system with communities, and keep transactions on-budget and visible. Three clean pilots—a forest-restoration project with benefit-sharing, a distributed solar aggregation, and a municipal waste-to-energy scheme—could then prove credibility before scaling.

Oil adds both risk and opportunity. Modelling by Rystad Energy and the Natural Resource Governance Institute (NRGI) shows government earnings could average $1.9 billion (Shs6.5 trillion) a year under a slow transition, or $1.0 billion (Shs3.4 trillion) under a moderate one. The hedge does not offer better forecasts but stronger rules. Ring-fencing a share of oil inflows for grids, clean cooking, and resilience—and codifying it in Public Finance Management Act regulations—would flip oil from “versus climate” to “backstopping climate.” “The Petroleum Fund should be treated as risk capital to guarantee climate deals, not a rainy-day drawer for recurrent spending,” NRGI’s July 2025 energy research notes.

So, what next?

With capital scarce, Uganda is looked at as one that should prioritise a first wave of projects already close to bankable: distributed solar with last-mile grid extensions, irrigation and water-storage clusters tied to committed off-takers, and forest landscape restoration under the 2025 carbon rules with verified credits and community benefit-sharing.

These combine cash-flow potential with strong mitigation and adaptation impact. Governance can be the multiplier. A dedicated Climate Transactions Project Management Office could shepherd deals from concept to close—issuing standard term sheets, pooling procurements, building shared data rooms, and publishing a weekly traffic-light dashboard for Cabinet and the Finance Ministry. Quarterly scorecards tracking dollars mobilised, megawatts connected, households adopting clean fuels, hectares restored, and losses reduced would give markets visibility. And markets price what they can see.

Uganda has already put its climate ambitions on the table: a 24.7 percent cut in emissions, millions more on the grid, forests restored, and irrigation expanded. The numbers are bold, the architecture is taking shape, and the oil windfall could provide the fiscal cushion. Yet the real test is not how much money arrives, but how credibly it is used. If petroleum revenues are ring-fenced, if banks and pensions internalise green rules, and if carbon markets deliver real projects, Uganda could prove that a resource-rich African economy can grow and decarbonise at once. If not, the pledge risks becoming another statistic—grand on paper, fragile in practice.



