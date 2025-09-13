Carbon markets welcome regulations to accelerate climate action

The Carbon Market Regulations, which will govern the carbon markets under the Climate Change Act, 2021, create a legal framework for climate finance. According to the UNDP, they are designed to ensure that mitigation projects meet the highest standards of environmental integrity and sustainable development, while also contributing to the country’s Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) and Long-Term Low Emission Development Strategy (LT-LEDS). For Michael Nimoh, a seller of carbon credits, the regulations mean that he can easily court investors and other partners in his water purification business. Nimoh is the country director of Sprouts International.

He was speaking at a panel discussion on carbon markets at a workshop organised by the Carbon Markets Association of Uganda at the National Innovations Hub in Nakawa Division, Kampala City. The workshop brought together stakeholders from the government, private sector, civil society, and academia. “This is what we needed - clarity. The regulations give the partners confidence about the process, from obtaining the letter of authorisation to receiving letters of approval. The letters, including for approval, are valid documents,” he told Sunday Monitor.

The regulations provide for, among others, how Uganda can reduce its carbon emissions, including participating in carbon markets. They lay out the procedure for participation and approval in climate change mechanisms by project developers, including recommendation letters from the lead agencies. Depending on the nature of the project, for instance, an energy project is expected to obtain a recommendation letter from the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development.

The regulations lay out the procedure for registration of project validators and verifiers, and spell out the principles of benefit sharing so that relevant stakeholders, including the communities, can benefit from the mechanisms. They call for the fulfillment of sustainable development criteria meant to safeguard the environmental, social, and economic well-being of the communities hosting the carbon projects. It is important to note that the Carbon Markets Regulations are aligned to Article Six of the Paris Agreement, which lays the ground for trade in carbon markets by national governments, voluntary national, and international organisations. The operations of both compliance and voluntary carbon markets in the country are governed by the said regulations.

The Carbon Markets Regulations follow in the footsteps of the Clean Development Mechanism (CDM) of the Kyoto Protocol, which laid the first foundation where countries would offset their emissions by paying someone else involved in the reduction of, or removal of, emissions somewhere else. Uganda was a key participant in the CDM, especially in clean cooking with improved stoves that use less charcoal, reforestation, and afforestation programs. Indeed, the World Bank’s 2024 State and Trends of Carbon Pricing lists Uganda, Kenya, and South Africa as CDM promising countries that would make a good transition to Article Six on the African continent.

Olivia Nabukenya, a tree carbon farmer, has benefited from the Tree for Global Benefits Program managed by Ecotrust Uganda. Nabukenya, the secretary of Kihwa Catchment Management Committee, joined the carbon wagon two years after hearing success stories from other catchment members. To benefit from the program, she planted indigenous trees, including Prunus africana, on her ten-acre farm. The agroforestry farm has bananas, coffee, cocoa, and Musizi trees. She will be in the program for 20 years, then she can opt out. “I said to myself, ‘Why can’t I do this myself?’ I like the Prunus africana because it is medicinal. After two years, I received Shs1.7 million from Ecotrust Uganda in the first year of payment. It came at the right time because I immediately paid my son’s school fees,” says Nabukenya, who is also Masindi District’s wetlands officer.

Giving an overview of the regulations, Irene Chekwoti, a principal climate change officer at the Ministry of Water and the Environment, explained that the regulations were developed after close consultation with all stakeholders, including community members, line ministers, and carbon market dealers. “Clauses such as the benefit-sharing plans, are meant to ensure that local people benefit from the mechanism. We shall ask for evidence of stakeholder consultation. Failure to comply with the provisions of the regulations will lead to cancellation of letters of approval to developers,” she said. One other key point in the regulations is that the developer should have a registered company in Uganda if they want to invest in carbon activities in the country.

Understanding carbon markets

Carbon markets are where carbon credits are traded. The credits are issued in the form of certificates and are quantified after verification that a developer has reduced or removed a ton of carbon from the atmosphere. Carbon markets mainly operate under two systems: the voluntary mechanism and the compliance mechanism. The key principle is that the systems allow a polluter to continue emitting carbon dioxide as long as they have an agreement with someone else who is removing or reducing a defined amount of carbon dioxide in another area.

The World Bank categorises carbon credits in three ways; the International crediting mechanism, which includes those managed by an international organisation established with the authority of national governments, such as the United Nations agencies; the government crediting mechanism which is under one or more governments, and includes the Australian Carbon Credit Unit; and the in-credit crediting mechanism that includes those administered by non-government agencies like Verra and the Gold Standard.

The World Bank also defines four market segments. First, there is the international compliance market where countries voluntarily buy carbon credits under an international arrangement to meet their international greenhouse gas emission commitments. Secondly, there is the voluntary market where entities purchase carbon credits to comply with voluntary mitigation commitments. Thirdly, there is the domestic compliance market where companies purchase credits to comply with their mitigation domestic law, and lastly, are result-based finance markets where there is payment by governments and international organisations as an incentive to host countries to reduce their emissions.

The host countries can reduce their emissions through the use of e-bikes that remove carbon from combustion engines, improved stoves that reduce the consumption of charcoal, hence lowering deforestation rates, wetlands that store carbon underground, or an offset program like one run by Sprout International.

Spout International, operating in the districts of Kyenjojo and Kyegegwa in western Uganda, provides ceramic water filters made from clay and sawdust, branded Purifaaya. The filters are made of microscopic pores that only allow clean water to pass through to a tank underneath. The water is clean and safe, and can be used without boiling it, hence limiting deforestation. Each filter is issued two carbon credits, and Sprout International has given out over 60,000 filters.

Local leaders have their say

Dr Maria Nantongo, the director of the Climate Finance and Sustainability Centre (CFSC) of Makerere University Business School (MUBS), applauded the efforts of the Ministry of Water and Environment and the Ministry of Finance, Planning, and Economic Development. “I am quite impressed that the two ministries have taken the time to educate stakeholders about the Carbon Market Regulations and to clarify to stakeholders how the private sector can engage. However, the development of the markets must be followed by real investment by the government and the private sector,” she said.

Kabaka Mutensa, Africa’s Operations and Engagement Officer at BioCarbon Standard, sounded positive about the regulations.

“Uganda has taken a significant step forward in advancing its carbon market and climate finance agenda, providing clear direction for investment opportunities and greater private sector participation. This milestone is building confidence among stakeholders, particularly investors and project developers,” he told Sunday Monitor. However, Mutensa had some suggestions for the government, such as creating more awareness through regional capacity-building initiatives targeted at various stakeholders.

“This would involve training sessions, workshops, and knowledge-sharing platforms to equip government officials, project developers, financial institutions, and community representatives with the basic understanding to participate in carbon markets and climate finance opportunities effectively,” he added. Mutensa also anticipates that the government will establish a fully functional National Carbon Registry to monitor or track all projects and their progress. “From the certification body's perspective, we are concerned about the unclear procedures on how certification bodies like BioCarbon Standard can be recognised under these regulations,” he said.

Concerns

Nantongo notes that the processes and procedures the developers have to go through from conception of the idea to when they get paid are many and would increase the cost of doing carbon business. The procedures include application to the line minister, application to the climate change department, and application to the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA). “I am also concerned about the issue of capacity to manage carbon markets after discussion and the lack of verifiers and validators across Africa. These experts certify credits earned and are mostly sourced from the Global North at high cost.

She calls on the government to make plans for national development capacity within the sector and determine who is best placed to address it. She wondered if the private sector was willing to lead, since many times they are often driven by profit. “I am also concerned about the level of transparency. I would like to know how calculations and payments are arrived at. What is a metric ton of carbon, and how much does it cost? What causes differences in payment? Nabukenya, the tree carbon farmer in Masindi District, asks.

Nimoh is concerned about the level of local participation, taking into account the high cost of establishing a carbon business. “This is an expensive venture. That is why the local community is left out sometimes. How do we collaborate with the community so that they also benefit? You must learn how to negotiate. Those who buy the carbon credits want to buy at a very low cost. They can buy the credits from you and sell them to another person. That is why it is a marketplace,” he argues.

In a Policy Brief, Why Carbon Markets are a Dangerous Distraction for Africa, Power Shift Africa, a climate change think tank based in Nairobi, Kenya, argues that carbon markets are a false solution to Africa's climate finance needs. The African Development Bank estimates these needs to reach a staggering $400 billion annually by 2030. The brief argues that carbon markets prioritise profits over action to reduce emissions responsible for catastrophic floods and droughts, allowing emitters to continue emitting as long as they offset them to someone else.

“These are pollution permits. They have not worked in the past, and are unlikely to deliver the promised development benefits for Africa. The falling demand and prices are caused by the issuance of many permits. The benefits occur to project developers, certification and verification firms, carbon traders, and large polluting companies, leaving the local communities many times poorer,” the brief states.

Way forward

Mutensa recommends the establishment of a ‘one-stop centre’ similar to the Ghana Carbon Market Office. This would be established under the Climate Change Department of the Ministry of Water and Environment. The office would streamline processes that are currently spread across multiple ministries and agencies, making project approvals and all carbon market engagements with the government faster and more efficient,” he advises. The stakeholders also highlighted the knowledge gap issues raised by farmers like Nabukenya, calling for awareness throughout the carbon value chain from the local communities to government agencies.

“Sometimes, the markets are not fair. There must be strategies to manage risks, even at the global level,” Nantongo explained. Chekwoti argued that the Carbon Market Regulations were developed after wide benchmarking, saying the fees were in the range of what ia charged in other countries. “Validation and verification of carbon projects is a business. We encourage people to be self-driven, with support from the ministry, to enter this space and help ease the high costs of project verification in Uganda and across Africa. Currently, we are relying on foreign verifiers, which significantly increases the cost of project operations,” she noted.

The Ministry of Water and Environment has created a national roadmap on awareness, capacity building, and dissemination of the Carbon Market Regulations.

Understanding Carbon Markets

A carbon market allows investors and corporations to trade both carbon credits and carbon offsets simultaneously. This mitigates the environmental crisis, while also creating new market opportunities. New challenges nearly always produce new markets, and the ongoing climate crisis and rising global emissions are no exception. The renewed interest in carbon markets is relatively new. International carbon trading markets have been around since the 1997 Kyoto Protocols, but the emergence of new regional markets has prompted a surge in investment.

The advent of new mandatory emissions trading programs and growing consumer pressure have driven companies to turn to the voluntary market for carbon offsets. Changing public attitudes on climate change and carbon emissions has added a public policy incentive. Despite an ever-shifting background of state, federal, and international regulations, there’s more need than ever for companies and investors to understand carbon credits. This guide will introduce you to carbon credits and outline the current state of the market. It will also explain how credits and offsets work in currently existing frameworks and highlight the potential for growth.

Carbon Credits, Offsets and Markets – An Introduction

The Kyoto Protocol of 1997 and the Paris Agreement of 2015 were international accords that laid out international CO2 emissions goals. With the latter ratified by all but six countries, they have given rise to national emissions targets and the regulations to back them. With these new regulations in force, the pressure on businesses to find ways to reduce their carbon footprint is growing. Most of today’s interim solutions involve the use of the carbon markets. What the carbon markets do is turn CO2 emissions into a commodity by giving it a price. These emissions fall into one of two categories: Carbon credits or carbon offsets, and they can both be bought and sold on a carbon market. It’s a simple idea that provides a market-based solution to a thorny problem.

What Are Carbon Credits and Carbon Offsets?

The terms are frequently used interchangeably, but carbon credits and carbon offsets operate on different mechanisms. Carbon credits, also known as carbon allowances, work like permission slips for emissions. When a company buys a carbon credit, usually from the government, they gain permission to generate one ton of CO2 emissions. With carbon credits, carbon revenue flows vertically from companies to regulators, though companies who end up with excess credits can sell them to other companies. Offsets flow horizontally, trading carbon revenue between companies.

When one company removes a unit of carbon from the atmosphere as part of its normal business activity, it can generate a carbon offset. Other companies can then purchase that carbon offset to reduce their own carbon footprint. Note that the two terms are sometimes used interchangeably, and carbon offsets are often referred to as “offset credits”. Still, this distinction between regulatory compliance credits and voluntary offsets should be kept in mind.

carbon credits.com



