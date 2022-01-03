Charles Njonjo: Moi’s powerful minister goes to rest

A young President Uhuru Kenyatta, handheld by his father Jomo Kenyatta as they walk side by side with former Attorney General Charles Njonjo (2nd left) and former president Daniel arap Moi (right). Photo | NMG

What you need to know:

  • At the pinnacle of his momentous political career in 1983, Njonjo was second only to Moi – despite not being Vice President.

BY KENYA YEARBOOK                                                        EDITORIAL BOARD

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.