Clean energy gives hope to Kiryandongo residents

Seated on a makeshift bed, draped in a modest hijab and wearing dark-rimmed spectacles that frame her calm but weary eyes, 57-year-old Afaf Mohammed carefully strikes a match to light the small gas cylinder stove in her room. A small battered aluminium pan is placed over the flame, oil sizzling as she sprinkles in chopped onions and pepper she had prepared earlier. What doubles as her daughters’ bedroom at night now serves as a kitchen during the day.

“This gas stove has changed everything for us; in Sudan, we were using gas, but when we reached here we had to use wood for cooking. It was not easy for, ” she says, gently stirring the contents of the pan.

“FAO [Food and Agricultural Organisation] solved our problem, they gave us cylinders, and even for refilling there is a programme at a low price. This is better than using wood. It saves time, it is good for the environment, and clean energy. You cook faster, save money, and avoid the dust and black smoke from firewood and charcoal,” she adds.

For Afaf, a refugee mother of six, the clean blue flame has restored dignity and safety to her household. Searching for firewood used to consume hours of her day. “Sometimes you walk to the host community, but you are not allowed to collect firewood. It can even cause conflict,” she explains. And when firewood could not be found, charcoal was the only alternative: Shs2,000 buys wood for barely two meals, while a bag of charcoal now costs Shs70,000 and lasts less than two weeks.

“With gas, I save money and can still use a little charcoal when needed,” she adds.

When war erupted in Sudan in 2023, Afaf joined thousands of others who fled across the border into Uganda. They were received in Bweyale, part of the sprawling Kiryandongo refugee settlement, already hosting people escaping violence from South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo. Today, Kiryandongo is home to more than 161,000 refugees. While the settlement offers safety, the sudden population surge has placed immense pressure on already fragile natural resources, especially trees and land.

“The first refugees who came here used up most of the trees around. Now, getting firewood is a problem, charcoal is very expensive,” says Mr Isa Hassan Byenkya, the Kiryandongo District production officer.

The crisis is not just about survival; it’s also about energy. Before displacement, Sudanese refugees had relatively good access to clean cooking: 71 percent used LPG (gas), 28 percent biomass, and 1 percent electricity. But displacement reversed this progress.

A recent assessment revealed that 98 percent of households in Kiryandongo now depend on firewood and charcoal, with only 2 percent using LPG. This regression has dire implications: women and children trekking long distances for firewood risk harassment; families spend a growing share of their meagre incomes on charcoal and firewood and local forests are stripped bare.

The knock-on effect is widespread deforestation, soil erosion, and increased greenhouse gas emissions, worsening the climate crisis that is already disrupting food production.

FAO recognised the urgency of the situation. Under the project “Emergency Support to Enhance Food, Nutrition, and Energy Security among Vulnerable Newly Arrived Refugee Households in Kiryandongo District, Uganda,” clean cooking was made a cornerstone of humanitarian support.

“We wouldn’t provide food, and yet not have something to cook it with,” explains Mr Joshua Nahurira, the FAO programme assistant in Kiryandongo.

“We discovered that most Sudanese refugees had actually been using gas before displacement. Around 80 percent were already familiar with LPG, unlike in Uganda where firewood and charcoal are still common,” he adds. Mr Nahurira explains that this is the reason they prioritised providing energy-saving cooking stoves and gas cylinders to households.

“This was critical because this community was already used to clean energy,” he says.

FAO distributed 1,400 improved cooking stoves and provided 605 households with LPG cylinders. The intervention not only reduced smoke inhalation in homes but also helped ease pressure on forests. But the response did not stop at cooking fuel. Land allocations in the settlement are minimal plots of 30 by 30 feet or 30 by 50 feet for each household, where families must build their shelters, grow food, and sustain themselves.

To address this, FAO and Action Against Hunger introduced the Optimum Land Use Model, enabling refugees to grow nutrition-rich crops in tight spaces. This innovation supplements food rations, supports small businesses, and reduces the need for environmentally destructive practices.

The bigger picture

The stakes extend beyond Kiryandongo. Uganda has lost 41.6 percent of its forest cover between 1921 and 2021, with a staggering 1.83 million hectares cleared between 1990 and 2018. The consequences are stark: increased soil erosion, loss of biodiversity, disrupted rainfall, worsening droughts, and reduced agricultural productivity.

“Because of issues of climate change, we need to intervene for us to live with it,” says Mr Byenkya.

“You cannot have food security if you don’t have energy. Under food security analysis, it is always put under food utilisation – you need to cook the food. As we move towards modernisation, we must move away from firewood and charcoal,” he adds. Indeed, Uganda’s over reliance on biomass, used by more than 90 percent of the population is no longer sustainable.

In refugee settlements, the problem is amplified, with displaced families forced into unsustainable practices that undermine both local ecosystems and global climate goals.

A model for response

The Kiryandongo experience demonstrates a wider truth: humanitarian crises and climate crises are deeply intertwined. Displacement often strips people of their clean energy access, forcing them back into dirty, destructive fuel use. But promoting clean cooking through LPG and improved stoves is more than a survival measure, it is a form of climate action.

By cutting reliance on firewood, reducing deforestation, lowering emissions, and supporting food production in small spaces, FAO’s intervention addresses both immediate humanitarian needs and long-term resilience.