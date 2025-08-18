Climate change threatens food security

As the impacts of climate change continue to disrupt food systems across the globe, farmers are being encouraged to adopt climate-smart agricultural practices, which, in essence, means an integrated approach to managing landscapes, including water bodies, agricultural land, and forests that addresses the challenges posed by climate change to agricultureGilbert Mwijukyewrites.

In the hilly areas of Kisoro District in western Uganda, Charles Macyari was left counting losses when floods swept away a huge chunk of his three-acre coffee farm on two separate occasions.

In September 2023, Macyari lost at least 200 coffee trees, and in April 2024, at least 90 trees were swept away following persistent torrential rains. On the foothill of the Rwenzori Mountains, it has been the norm for a couple of years that floods wash away William Bisogo’s crops whenever the area receives above-average rains.

The above-average rains that ravage many parts of the country during most rainy seasons are attributed to the impacts of climate change. These impacts alternate between heavy rains and prolonged droughts.

“Nowadays, whenever it rains, many of our properties and gardens are washed away by floods. Last year, about 20 houses were damaged by floods, and many people sought refuge in houses in Kilembe Mines,” Bisogo said.

Such is the unfortunate situation in the mountainous areas of western Uganda, the country’s food basket that boasts some of the most fertile soils, and where the biggest percentage of the population depends on subsistence farming for a living. The loss of agricultural land to floods in these areas has not only impacted the livelihoods of farmers, but also left a dent on the country’s food security.

Famine Early Warning Systems Network (FEWS NET), a leading provider of early warning and analysis on acute food insecurity around the world, predicts that erratic first-season rains are likely to delay harvests and threaten crop production prospects in the country.

“Rainfall in April has been spatially and temporarily erratic, with periodic heavy rains resulting in localised floods interspersed with short dry spells. Due to delayed and erratic start of rains, harvesting will likely be delayed two to four weeks, and national production prospects remain average, with localised below-average production in areas where crops have suffered moisture stress or damage from flooding,” the report reads in part.

This means Uganda is likely to grapple with food insecurity as yields plummet due to floods in the hilly areas of western Uganda and waterlogging in lowland parts of the country, especially in the Karamoja region, where FEWS NET predicts cereal crop loss.

Increased pests

Sam Dusabe, a Uganda Coffee Development Authority (UCDA) extension worker in Kisoro District who sensitises coffee farmers in the area about climate-smart agricultural practices, says that apart from floods, climate change has also come with crop diseases that were previously non-existent in the district, and that are affecting yields.

“This area used to be very cold, and very few pests could survive the weather. But, in the past two years, we have seen the emergence of pests like white flies and coffee stem borers (which cause coffee berry disease) and diseases such as coffee leaf rust. Last season was the first time farmers here noticed the coffee berry disease,” Dusabe said.

He added that last season, coffee farmers harvested close to nothing because of the emergence of these pests and diseases.

Dusabe is also a coffee farmer with a 12.7-acre plantation on the outskirts of Kisoro town.

“The intervention of UCDA has seen farmers’ yields increase due to pest control, but this means that they have had to spend more on pesticides, hence decreased profits from their yields,” he explains.

John Sebbowa tends to his 7 acre coffee farm. PHOTO/Roland D. Nasasira

Research shows that the coffee berry disease is a devastating pathogen that is now present in all Arabica coffee-growing African countries, and that controlling the disease, especially using chemical control methods, is costly. It is estimated that chemical control methods account for 30-40 percent of the farmers’ total production costs.

“We spray every three weeks, which is quite taxing and expensive for small-scale farmers. In the past, coffee farmers used to earn passive incomes from their farms because of the little input that was needed,” Dusabe said.

Poor farming practices to blame?

As the impacts of climate change continue to disrupt food systems across the globe, farmers are being encouraged to adopt climate-smart agricultural practices, which, in essence, means an integrated approach to managing landscapes, including water bodies, agricultural land, and forests that addresses the challenges posed by climate change to agriculture.

On his farm, where he teaches coffee farmers about climate-smart agricultural techniques, Dusabe practices intercropping - growing coffee, beans, and bananas on the same piece of land.

“Beans are a natural nitrogen fixer in the soil. They control weeds and can also help farmers earn more from the same piece of land as coffee yields plummet due to the impacts of climate change,” he says, adding that the bananas in his coffee plantation act as wind breakers. Aside from coffee farmers being encouraged to practice intercropping and also make more use of pesticides for pest control, Dusabe says UCDA has also been encouraging them to use other climate-smart agriculture techniques, such as agroforestry to capture carbon and digging trenches in their gardens to control flooding.

“The government has been providing farmers with tree seedlings such as bamboo, which can protect the land from soil erosion, and is also encouraging farmers to desist from cutting old trees because they are better carbon sinks than young ones. If the land is left bare, it will be prone to flooding,” he says.

Dusabe’s farm is located on a flatland, meaning that apart from the emergence of pests and diseases brought on by climate change, his farm is less likely to be severely ravaged by floods as much as those in the hilly areas, where floodwaters are usually propelled down with a powerful force, crushing nearly everything in their path.

“Government officials have been advising us to dig trenches in our gardens and plant more trees, which we have been doing, but when the floods come, they are usually powerful and they overrun everything,” Bisogo said.

However, Esther Asinde, an agriculturalist working with the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry, and Fisheries (Maaif), says it is possible that these farmers are not digging the trenches in the correct way.

“I also had issues with flooding in my avocado farm in Tororo District, but ever since I dug really large trenches, the challenge disappeared,” she said.

Still, trenching could have worked for Asinde because her avocado plantation is not located in a hilly area but rather near a swamp in a lowland area.

Difference in topography

Nasser Mutesasira, the proprietor of Sipi Hills Coffee, who works with thousands of farmers in the hilly areas of Mount Elgon and western Uganda, says even though many farmers have adopted climate-smart agricultural practices such as agroforestry and digging trenches in their gardens, some places are more stable than others.

“This means farmers will not get the same results even if they use the same methods. In the Mount Elgon area, some farmers have boundaries where they plant trees and grass and also dig trenches, but the topography is different in different areas. So, they can only do their best and leave the rest to God,” he says.

However, according to Dusabe, farmers in areas that have become so unstable due to flooding can solve the problem by leaving the land uncultivated for some years so that it regains its natural strength.

“This will allow vegetation to sprout and strengthen the soil. Floods and mudslides are mainly caused by regular cultivation of the land without giving it time to rest. I recommend that farmers try to spend at least four years without cultivating or breaking anything from that land,” he advised.

Residents search for bodies of Linate Muhindo and Lodrick Kambale who drowned in River Sebwe in Kasese District on October 26, 2024. PHOTO/YOWERI KAGUTA

The other problem that is escalating floods in hilly areas is that when the farmers are told to plant trees, they choose to plant eucalyptus, which, according to Dusabe, causes more harm than good. Eucalyptus trees are said to have allelopathic effects on the land, producing a chemical that kills all other living organisms in the soil.

“Eucalyptus trees are heavy feeders, and that is why there is no life under their canopy. When it rains heavily, water passes through,” he says.

Innovative solutions

Farmers are not the only ones planting the right trees for carbon absorption. Just five kilometres west of Mbarara City, another initiative was established to educate the public about the appropriate trees to plant for environmental conservation and health purposes.

Abbey Tusiime, who runs the tree-planting initiative, says Nkore Botanical Park was established in 2021 and is spread across two hectares.

“We have planted at least 800 tree species, including herbs and fruit trees. We are cognisant of the fact that if people want to plant trees to save the environment, they need to plant the right trees, especially fruit trees that can also give them a sustainable source of income in the long run, as well as medicinal plants that they can use for treating some ailments,” he said.

According to Tusiime, long-term financial and health benefits restrain the community from cutting down the trees they have planted to use for timber or charcoal making. The Nkore Botanical Park’s most treasured medicinal plant is the African cherry (Prunas Africana) that is used for treating prostate problems. The extracts and teas that come from the bark of the tree contain chemicals that help shrink an enlarged prostate, which in turn, relieves urinary problems.

“A kilogramme of the tree bark is sold at $500 (Shs1.8 million). Unfortunately, most Ugandans want to plant pine and eucalyptus trees, yet those species are poisonous to the soil. They suck water from the soil and leave the land barren,” Tusiime says.

Away from medicinal plants, the Nkore Botanical Park boasts more than 20 species of bamboo, which have been proven to absorb huge amounts of carbon, more than most trees.

A 2021 study, published in the Research Gate journal, indicated that bamboo is a potent climate change mitigation alternative because it is a fast-growing plant and has multifaceted environmental benefits and a range of applications.

Bamboo offers a sustainable solution for various industries, including construction, agriculture, and manufacturing, while simultaneously contributing to carbon sequestration, soil protection, and biodiversity protection.

That aside, bamboo is a versatile and sustainable grass with many uses, such as making furniture, clothes, and paper, among many other products. It can also be used for flooring, while bamboo shoots are also eaten in some areas, the study says. The Botanical Park also has a nursery bed for those interested in planting some of the tree species available.

Mitigating the impact of construction

The construction industry is one of the biggest contributors to global carbon emissions that drive climate change. The production and use of building materials such as cement, steel, and others account for a staggering 37 percent of global carbon emissions, according to a 2023 report, Building Materials and the Climate: Constructing a New Future, from the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).

“This is a significant carbon footprint by a single sector … while the sector’s progress in reducing carbon emissions has been historically centered around reducing emissions stemming from heating, cooling, and lighting, solutions to mitigate the buildings embodied carbon emissions - originating from the design, production, and deployment of materials such as cement, steel, and aluminum - have lagged,” the report reads in part.

UNEP’s report adds that there is a need to establish innovative cooperation models to decarbonise building materials if the world is to achieve its net-zero target by 2050. Some Ugandan stakeholders in the built environment sector are already heeding this call.

In 2020, Isa Kamuhangire started SmartFundi, a social enterprise located in Mbarara City, with the aim of addressing the construction industry’s staggering carbon footprint, while creating pathways to homeownership by helping low-income people escape rental poverty through the construction of low-cost, sustainable, and climate-smart homes.

“When I was a child, I saw how my mother struggled to pay rent in the outskirts of Mbarara. So, when a Kenyan friend introduced me to interlocking bricks, I saw it as an opportunity to build a low-cost house for my mother, which I did,” he said. After constructing his mother’s house, Kamuhangire saw more opportunities for using interlocking bricks.

“I realised that I could start a construction business that targeted low-income earners and could help save the environment along the way. We do not use burnt bricks, which has limited the number of trees that would have been cut down. By eliminating the use of cement during construction, the construction industry’s carbon footprint can be reduced by around 70 percent,” he said.

An interlocking brick simply locks itself with other bricks during construction. No cement is required. SmartFundi uses interlocking and stabilised soil blocks that are made from waste materials - some sourced from pit latrines. This saves up to 30 percent on construction costs when compared with traditional materials.

“These bricks are dry-stacked, requiring less water and enabling faster and cheaper construction. There are now about five organisations in Uganda that are involved in this technology. The biggest challenge they face is that most Ugandans cannot afford these cheap houses because they are low-income earners,” Kamuhangire says.

The initiative intends to partner with financial institutions to create a model where people can pay for the construction in installments. Meanwhile, to promote the use of interlocking bricks, Kamuhangire, through the SmartFundi Academy, is training the youth in climate-smart construction and production of building materials.