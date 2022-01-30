Col Nakalema: Woman who crossed River Nile twice for love

Indeed, Col Edith Nakalema passes for a stern and compulsive public servant. From her own confession, she says: “I believe in making a personal contribution to wherever I’m posted to work, so when I’m doing this work that the President has tasked me with, I want to return the trust. But I also want to serve my country because I’m a co-creator of God.”

But how does Col Nakalema balance such tough temperament, punishing schedule and family life?

To this, she has a ready answer. “To be sincere, I give my home time only on Sunday, which is for church and home, but home first. I’m lucky to have a husband who understands me because we are all soldiers. We understand that as long as you are healthy, you are supposed to serve,” she explains.

“For us at home, we work together. I’m happy that my husband supports me and if he is lucky and goes home earlier, he does more work than I who goes home late.”

But who is this gentleman who has won the Colonel’s heart?

As is often said, love, indeed knows no boundaries, neither distance.

And so it was for Col Nakalema, who had to cross the Nile twice; first at Karuma, and then again at Pakwach.

“I’m married to Lt Col Jimmy Asizua from Arua. We have three biological children. We also take care of other three children, so we have six children in the family,” she says.

“In my home, which I have built with my husband and children, we believe to see the goodness of the Lord in everything I do,” she adds.

She says: “I pick that from the book of Deuteronomy, Chapter 28, where the Bible tells us that God will bless the works of your hands, and that God cannot bless you when you are sleeping, you have to do something to be blessed.”

But Col Nakalema is also quick to explain her seemingly deep faith in Christ.

“I’m a Born-again Christian, who received salvation when I was only 14. My father is also still a lay leader in the Church of Uganda, and he has been serving the Church since his youth. So I was brought up in a home where God is paramount. My parents celebrated their matrimonial golden jubilee in April 2021,” she reveals.

Col Edith Nakalema (right) with her parents at their home in Mbarara District last year. Photo / Benson Tumusiime

On the challenge of cross-cultural marriage, Col Nakalema says: “There are big differences. For example, in western Uganda [where she comes from], when one delivers [a baby], one’s mother comes to take care of the new mother. But it’s the opposite in my husband’s tradition. For instance, when he bought for me a big expensive gift, he expected me to get up and open it, but I had just given birth. I saw it and stashed it aside and he felt bad because I didn’t get up to welcome the gift.

“Again, after birth, he drove me home but when I arrived, I missed the care that I used to see back home. I realised that my husband did not know I needed that care, so I picked up the phone and rang mum to come and take care of me.”

But Col Nakalema’s challenges also extend to the culinary.

“Even with food, there is a big difference; they cherish cassava flour, yet in Ankole, we treasure millet flour and matooke, which he doesn’t like,” she says.

“Also, the mother-in-law is not supposed to access our bedroom, so when my mother came, I had to shift to another bedroom in order not to annoy him.

“But I’m lucky as part of my roots are in Buganda, with my father, Eiyasafu Sserwada, the son of Elisa Bakwanaamugaga, coming from Buganda. His great grandfather was Yayiro Mutale Koya. And my paternal aunts are also married here in Buganda. But we thank God that we are now neutralising the cultural difference within our marriage.”

But with such a wide family network, has Col Nakalema got any time to catch up with all of them?

As expected, Col Nakalema says: “Well, phones have given us an opportunity to keep in touch in real time with our parents, friends and relatives. But I don’t have much social time, nevertheless, I have time for my children. They know that Sunday is for mum and us.”

But Col Nakalema is grateful that their children are all grown up now, with their first born now 17 years old.

“Our children are now beyond that age of demanding their mum’s attention. I do not have the challenge of a crying child, with our last born being 11 years old,” she says.

“I sometimes involve my children in the work I do. Sometimes I come with them here at office and they see the people who are waiting for me so that they can appreciate what I’m doing, it will help them in future and I have also made good contacts for our children,” she adds.

But Col Nakalema puts God at the centrepiece of her favours in life.

“Believing in God is one thing that has made me what I am. The first achievement that I will forever be grateful for is when we were wedded by the seventh Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, Dr Henry Luke Orombi, in 2004,” she reminisces.

Col Edith Nakalema (right) addresses residents who were facing eviction from Luwungu Forest Reserve in Kiboga District in 2019. PHOTO / ABUBAKER LUBOWA

“It was an achievement because a daughter of a church priest to be wedded by the archbishop of the Church of Uganda, and thronged by other bishops! At the time, both my husband and I were lieutenants, so when we saw the whole Church of Uganda blessing us, we became faithful and we have remained faithful to each other,” she says.

Col Nakalema also spends her time preaching the Gospel.