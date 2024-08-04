Conservation and adaptation: Locals protect wildlife

Armed with flashlights and fueled by unwavering determination, a group of about 40 men brave the darkness of the wilderness that is Murchison Falls National Park (MFNP). They comprise men who live in the vicinity of the Park and skilled conservation scouts.

Their target – looking out for signs of poaching which they can report to Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA). As they venture deeper into the Park, the terrain becomes rugged, slowing their progress. Thick bushes and tangled undergrowth surround them.

The ambient sounds of leaves rustling in the wind and distant animals calling to each other heighten the sense of danger. Boaz Busiinge, a conservation scout leading the groups, says the most significant threat to MFNP is the persistent menace of poachers.

“Those poachers are ruthless and our wildlife is in danger. Our night patrols are crucial in deterring the poachers and protecting the Park’s rich biodiversity. The emotional and mental strain of the patrol are felt by all the volunteers,” he says.

Globally, human activity is the main driver of the loss of biodiversity and ecosystems. While the people who live next to MFNP may not encroach on the parkland, there is always the temptation to engage in poaching, especially during the dry months when rains are scarce or when the rainfall is sporadic.

MFNP was first gazetted in 1927 and today, it is the largest park in the country, covering an area of 1,483 square miles. The Park is surrounded by the districts of Masindi, Buliisa, Nwoya and Kiryandongo.

Local communities neighbouring MFNP in Masindi and Buliisa are at the forefront of the conservation efforts after being trained by UWA on the importance of conservation and the fight against poaching.

Bashir Hangi, UWA’s communications officer, says fostering a better understanding of wildlife conservation among the locals is a crucial part of the strategy to engage and educate them.

“We now have community members who are scouts, chairpersons of conservation committees, and community educators. The involvement of local communities helps in monitoring and reporting illegal activities within the Park. This partnership aims to create a sustainable environment where both wildlife and human communities can thrive,” he says.

The community educators also play a crucial role in raising awareness about the benefits of conservation to the economic development of the region.

Ritah Karugi, the Masindi district tourism officer, called on the government to take further steps to mitigate human-wildlife conflicts by introducing an electric fence around the Park’s boundaries.

“Besides installing an electric fence, UWA can also dig trenches around the Park to reduce the likelihood of wildlife straying into local communities and damaging gardens. The conservation efforts are also about ensuring the well-being of the people who live near the Parks,” she says.

Electric fences as a measure to deter human-wildlife conflicts have been successful in Kenya and South Africa, especially with large animals like elephants.

In 2020, UWA launched a multi-billion shillings project to install electric fencing around the Park, starting with a 20-kilometre fence around parts of MFNP after complaints from locals about the destruction of their crops and injuries and deaths caused by stray animals from the Park.

The electric fences installed in parks have low voltage, which on touch causes pain and shock, discouraging further contact. However, in 2022, unknown people suspected to be poachers cut down a section of the fence in the Nwoya district.

While installing electric fences can act as a deterrent to the wanderings of wild animals, there is always the risk of disrupting the wildlife by closing off their migration routes.

In the meantime, families around the Park have adapted beekeeping, strategically placing beehives along the Park’s borders, as a deterrent against large animals encroaching on their gardens and trampling their crops.

The team patrols a section of Murchison Falls National Park. PHOTO/ISMAIL BATEGEKA

Sustainable agriculture and ecotourism

Increasingly, climate change is being integrated into the efforts of conservation agencies, with a number of them offering training on various sustainable agricultural practices and seeds to reformed poachers. This reduces the reliance on poaching for meat or profit.

Frank Asiimwe, the LC3 chairperson of Pakanyi sub-county says the livelihoods of communities in Pakanyi, Kiruli and Ngwedo sub-counties have been strengthened by the adaptation of sustainable agriculture and land use practices.

“The collaboration with UWA has led to the introduction of eco-friendly farming techniques that reduce environmental degradation and ensure food security. Crop rotation, organic farming, and water conservation have been implemented in 26 homes, with special emphasis on the practice of contour plowing and agroforestry to minimise soil erosion and maintain soil fertility,” he says.

These practices, he says, have greatly reduced the reliance on chemical fertilisers that damage the ecosystem.

“By rotating crops, farmers can break the pest and disease cycles because we use natural compost to fertilise the crops. We are also promoting rainwater harvesting and drip irrigation to use water more efficiently and sustainably,” he says.

To further agroforestry, land in Alimugonza village has been allocated to the community to plant trees.

Eco-tourism is also proving to be a game changer in turning would-be poachers into conservationists as the influx of tourists has opened up different sources of livelihoods. Residents, such as David Akena, are selling artisanal crafts, guiding eco-tours and benefiting from community development projects funded by tourism revenues.

“Tourism has brought new life to our community because our crafts are made from locally sourced materials. We can pay school fees for our children. At least, daily, four to 10 tourists buy crafts from me,” he says.

Hangi says eco-tourism is not just about economic benefit but environmental awareness.

“As the tourists learn about the local culture, the locals gain a deeper understanding of the global significance of their efforts. This mutual exchange fosters a sense of global community and shared responsibility for protecting the planet,” he says.

The challenges faced by the night patrol teams in Murchison Falls National Park reveal the complexities of conservation work.

The collective efforts of the local residents, supported by their advocacy for sustainable practices and eco-friendly technologies, underscore a broader movement towards the preservation of Uganda’s natural heritage.

Through their dedication and resilience, the community members of Murchison Falls National Park continue to champion the cause of wildlife conservation and environmental stewardship.

General Manager Editorial Daniel Kalinaki. Weekend Editor Robert Madoi. Sustainability Hub Editor Gillian Nantume

Features Editor Caesar Karuhanga Abangirah

Contributors Ismail Bategeka