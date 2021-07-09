Covid pandemic gains ground again

By AFP More by this Author

The Covid-19 pandemic continued to pick up speed this week in all regions of the world except in Latin America, with the Delta variant dominant in many countries.

Here is the global state of play according to a specialised AFP database.

On the move again

The average number of new daily Covid-19 cases globally increased by 11 percent to 416,600 over the week, according to an AFP tally to Thursday.

The pandemic is gaining ground again after slowing down between late April and mid-June.

The number of confirmed cases only reflects a fraction of the actual number of infections, with different countries also having varying counting practices and levels of testing.

Slide almost everywhere

For a second week in a row the Latin America/Caribbean region bucked the global trend, seeing nine percent less daily cases compared to the previous week.

The pandemic worsened everywhere else, with Europe seeing 34 percent more cases, the United States and Canada 26 percent more, Africa an increase of 23 percent, 18 percent more in the Middle East and 13 percent more in Asia.

The number of cases also increased in Oceania, by 90 percent, but on a relatively low number of 600 cases a day.

The Delta variant of the coronavirus, first identified in India in April and believed to be more contagious, is becoming dominant in many countries.

Biggest spikes

On a country basis, Greece suffered the biggest number of new cases -- a whopping 200 percent increase.

Myanmar followed with 140 percent more, Vietnam (129 percent more), Zimbabwe (125 percent more) and Mozambique (117 percent more).

Biggest drops

Uruguay again recorded the biggest drop with 45 percent less cases, followed by Ecuador (minus 37 percent), Zambia (minus 27 percent), Sri Lanka (26 percent less) and the United Arab Emirates (minus 22 percent).

Most new cases

Despite a new slowdown this week of 10 percent, Brazil again recorded the most new cases, at 48,600 per day. India followed with 42,600 cases, a drop of nine percent, and Indonesia 30,700, an increase of 44 percent.

On a per capita basis the Seychelles again recorded the most cases with 1,119 per 100.000 inhabitants.

The archipelago is among the most advanced in terms of its vaccination drives with 68 percent of its population completely vaccinated.

The Seychelles uses a mixture of China's Sinopharm and AstraZeneca.

Brazil mourns most deaths

Brazil continued to mourn the most deaths over the past week, with 1,441 per day, followed by India (796) and Russia (698).

At a world level the number of daily deaths decreased slightly again this week, by just one percent to 7,871.

Vaccination race

Portugal led the vaccination race for a second week in a row, (out of countries with more than one million inhabitants), jabbing 1.48 percent of its population each day. Sweden followed with 1.46 percent, Canada (1.32 percent), Japan (1.25 percent) and Singapore (1.20 percent).

Even though they vaccinated less quickly, the United Arab Emirates (with 160 first or second doses administered per 100 inhabitants), Bahrain (128), Israel (126), Chile (123), Uruguay (122), the United Kingdom (118) and the United States (100) are among the countries with the most advanced vaccination drives.