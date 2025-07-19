Cracks in NRM open up as poll results trickle in

Several candidates who lost in the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party primaries held on Thursday have vowed to run as independents in the forthcoming general election, citing serious concerns over the integrity of the party’s electoral process.

The primaries, which were conducted to select party flag bearers for various political positions ahead of the 2026 General Election, were marred by numerous reports of irregularities. Among the issues raised by the disgruntled aspirants are allegations of voter bribery, intimidation of voters and polling agents, and outright manipulation of results in favour of certain candidates perceived to be aligned with influential party figures. Some of the aggrieved candidates interviewed by this newspaper expressed deep disappointment with the manner in which the primaries were conducted.

Some accused the party’s electoral commission (EC) of failing to enforce transparency and fairness, allowing powerful individuals to hijack the process through corrupt means. The much-vaunted NRM Yellow Book was also called into question after it emerged that the names of certain candidates did not appear on the register. One such candidate was Mr Paul Kintu who, despite being green-lighted by Mr Tanga Odoi, the head of the party’s electoral organ, was barred from voting on Thursday. This paved the way for Mr Fred Ruhindi to take the party’s flag for Nakawa East parliamentary race. Mr Kintu was not the only candidate to be left seething. Ms Ritah Namuwenge, one of the aspirants for Mbale City Woman MP, has dismissed the recent election as a sham. Speaking after the announcement of results, Ms Namuwenge condemned the conduct of the election, citing widespread irregularities, bribery, and voter manipulation. “The entire process was a sham.

People were openly bribed, and in some areas, non-residents were brought in to vote. We cannot allow this kind of injustice to go unchallenged,” Ms Namuwenge said. Ms Namuwenge, who also serves as the national coordinator for Emyooga, a poverty eradication programme, claimed the election was marred by numerous malpractices. “By 10am on the election day, I decided to remain silent because the level of injustice was overwhelming. My agents were chased away, some were threatened with arrest, and results were openly manipulated,” she protested. “There were a lot of irregularities, including forged declaration forms and vote additions. This was not an election, it was chaos.” She revealed that there were at least four different declaration forms presented, further casting doubt on the credibility of the outcome.

Ms Namuwenge lost to Ms Lydia Wanyoto, but insisted the contest was far from fair. “If I don’t come back as an Independent, I will not support the NRM flag bearer. I don’t support thieves,” she said. “The NRM leadership was deeply divided during this election. When the brutality started, I had to withdraw my agents for their safety,” she added. Ms Namuwenge said she is currently reviewing the results and considering her next steps. “We’re going into another election. I want to thoroughly analyse the results before making a final decision,” she noted.

To bury the hatchet or not

In districts across the country, supporters of the losing candidates took to the streets in protest. They demanded a review or nullification of the results. However, the NRM electoral officials have so far dismissed most of the complaints, attributing the chaos to logistical challenges and isolated incidents. Despite the party’s call for unity and reconciliation following the primaries, the disgruntled aspirants insist they will move forward with their independent bids, saying they owe it to their supporters and communities who, they argue, were denied the right to choose their preferred leaders. Mr Odoi has previously warned candidates who pulled up short in the electoral process against running as independents, saying this will weaken the NRM.

It is a message that hardly resonates with Mr Hudu Hussein, who contested for the NRM flag to represent Mbale City Northern Division in the upcoming parliamentary elections. After suffering what appeared to be a chastening defeat on Thursday, Mr Hudu rejected the results of the party primaries, alleging widespread irregularities. “We are loyal to the party’s ideology, but we cannot endorse a fraudulent process,” Mr Hudu, a former Resident City Commissioner (RCC) of Kampala, said shortly after his opponent, Mr Umar Nangoli, was declared the winner.

Going it alone While Mr Hudu did not clarify whether he plans to contest as an Independent candidate in the 2026 General Election, other losers from Thursday’s NRM primaries were unequivocal. This is after the NRM Elections Tribunal registry opened for petitions arising from Thursday’s primaries. Officials from the Tribunal indicated that complaints must be filed by July 21. Already, Mr Theodore Ssekikubo has made it clear that he will contest the outcome of the Lwemiyaga County primary that saw him poll 8,702 votes against Brig Gen (rtd) Emmanuel Rwashande’s 16,358. Mr Ssekikubo has cited “widespread irregularities, including alleged army interference in the electoral process, abductions and assaults on supporters, and falsification of voter registers.” The voter register in particular was a pain point, with many people claiming to have been disenfranchised.

“I have been denied the right to vote. [They told me I’m not on the register]. That implies that Tanga Odoi, who registered me to aspire, did it null and void,” Mr Kintu said before confirming that he will run as an Independent in the 2026 Nakawa East parliamentary race. Joining Mr Kintu in running as an Independent will be Mr Bosmic Otim, who lost the right to have the NRM flag during the 2026 parliamentary poll in Bardege-Layibi Division. Mr Otim lost at the hands of incumbent Martin Ojara Mapenduzi, but not after accusing election officials of conniving to manipulate his results.

“My results were severely tampered with, the actual result (forms) were swapped with fake ones and many of my agents were denied entry into the tallying centre,” Mr Otim, who polled 1,937 votes against Mr Mapenduzi’s 4,102, alleged while insisting that he will run as an Independent candidate in the Parliamentary elections.

Mr Moses Wairagala, a political analyst, warned that the growing number of independents emerging from within the NRM ranks could split the vote in several key constituencies and weaken the party's grip on power, especially in areas previously considered strongholds. It also increasingly appears that the ruling party will field more than one candidate who took part in the primary to select the Kampala District Woman Representative. This followed clashes that pitted supporters from the camps of candidates Amina Lukanga and Shamin Nanfuna. The latter candidate, visibly distraught, claimed she had won in four out of the five divisions that make up Kampala District and expressed shock upon learning that preliminary results showed she scored zero votes in Kampala Central.

"I won in four divisions. How can I have zero in Kampala Central? This is a clear attempt to rig the results," Ms Nanfuna protested. Meanwhile, Ms Lukanga also insists she won the elections. Preliminary results indicated that Ms Lukanga was in the lead, sparking protests from Ms Nanfuna and her supporters, who accused the commission of manipulating the outcome. Ms Nanfuna further alleged that the party EC had not yet officially declared a winner, describing the situation as a calculated move to rob her of victory.

For now, all indications are that the Tribunal's in-tray will be jam-packed with many petitions. In Lango Sub-region, a loser in the election for NRM parliamentary flag bearer in Erute South County, Lira District, Mr George Abudul, has disputed the election results. The former deputy whip of Resident District Commissioners (RDC) in Lango, said during the exercise, the influence of money overshadowed the very principles of fair representation and true democracy.

Mr Abudul, who polled 2,852 votes, was trounced by Mr Sam Engola, the former Minister of State for Housing and Ur ban Development. Mr Engola garnered 18,572 votes in the contested poll.

"After much reflection and prayer, I have made a difficult decision not to think of contesting independently in the forthcoming general election. This is in the spirit of party cohesion. My resolve to serve you remains unbroken, but I cannot, in good conscience, participate in a system that demands voter bribery. I refuse to engage in practices that undermine the very integrity of our electoral process and exploit the vulnerability of our people, "Mr Abudul said.

Meanwhile, in Wakiso, Mr Shaban Kawooya, the district's NRM returning officer, declared winners from six constituencies in the wee hours of Friday morning. However, final results for flag bearers of the District Woman and Busiro South constituency lawmakers were still pending after a registrar for Kasanje Sub-county allegedly disappeared with declaration forms.

Ms Rosemary Kirabira, a former Wakiso Resident District Commissioner (RDC), was seen exchanging words with members of the EC after provision. al results placed her in the last position with 24,867 votes. Her chief opponent, Ms Beth Kayesu, managed 46,792 votes, whereas Ms Radhiyyah Namakula garnered 31,090 votes.

"We invested a lot of money in these things. So we cannot allow you to play around with our results in broad day. light. I have seen whatever you have done," Ms Kirabira ranted, warning the RDC for engaging in politics.

There was also no love lost between Mr Andrew Kiryowa and Abdul Kiyimba in the Busiro East constituency race. Kiryowa declared all the results from the poll as "fake" after he, with 5,693 votes, failed to match Kiyimba's tally of 30,810 votes. "According to what has been read, you realise that this constituency had the highest voter turnout in the entire district. This is 'bogus' and I cannot accept it, "Mr Kiryowa said.



