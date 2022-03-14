Mityana Municipality MP Francis Zaake and Parliament Deputy Speaker Anita Among. PHOTO/COMBO

|

Special Reports

Prime

Cracks in Opposition armour as Zaake is ejected from House job

By  Emmanuel Mutaizibwa

What you need to know:

Legislators last Thursday voted to remove Mityana Municipality MP Francis Zaake from the Parliament Commission for disparaging the Deputy Speaker, Ms Anita Among. But what stands out is that an Independent-leaning MP who was courted by the NUP party and handed a coveted role to chair a House accountability committee in the House spearheaded the removal of Zaake, writes Emmanuel Mutaizibwa

The farcical removal of Mityana Municipality MP, Mr Francis Zaake, from the coveted position as a Commissioner in Parliament for insulting the deputy Speaker of Parliament, Ms Anita Among, has amplified the fault-lines within the Opposition rank.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.