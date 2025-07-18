Democratic Front or Democratic Behind?

When the political outfit Democratic Front (DF) was rolled out in June in the central city of Masaka, Mathias Mpuuga, its head, unveiled singer Patrick Mulwana, alias Alien Skin, as the Secretary for Arts and Culture. While Mulwana is a stranger in the murky waters of Uganda’s politics, Mpuuga rationalised the appointment on account of Alien Skin being a magnet for the youth to the nascent party. Mulwana’s appointment in itself didn’t come as a surprise because last year, to the shock of many, he signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Mpuuga at the time the DF was christened as a pressure group. The cooperation came in the aftermath of Mulwana being charged not only with robbery, but also with raiding Nsambya hospital, where his gang beat up hospital staff.

The charge of robbery was particularly embarrassing as the prosecutors claimed that Alien Skin had robbed an iPhone Pro 15 valued at Shs3.5m. When he was introduced as Mpuuga’s partner last year, Mulwana, who heads a gangster-like group called “Fangone Forest”, equated the charge of stealing a phone to Mpuuga’s decision to take Shs500m from the national coffers in the so-called “service award.” Before Mpuuga gave Mulwana the political pulpit, he wasn’t just famous for singing what some people call bubble gum music. No. His group of what some people call social misfits—who cause chaos as and when they wish—has seen him revered and reviled in almost equal measure.

People who are familiar with Mpuuga’s thinking have told Saturday Monitor that by tapping into the likes of Mulwana, the Nyendo-Mukungwe legislator wants to show that he can turn water into wine like Jesus Christ. “The idea is that these are all Ugandans who must get involved in politics. Politics isn’t only for the elites or the educated, but also the people from the ghetto, like Alien Skin,” a source within the DF told us. Mpuuga isn’t just recruiting ghetto dwellers like Mulwana, but he has in fact constructed his political outfit by filling it with “political misfits,” who, for a long time, have been consigned to the political cemetery. The DF supremo thinks his political vehicle can give these people a new lease of life.

A spent force?

Consequently, when the DF held its first general assembly, Samuel Walter Lubega Mukaaku was selected as the party’s national chairperson. This effectively handed him a chance to revitalise his political career. In his heydays, Mukaaku was one of the founders of the Uganda Young Democrats, which is the youth wing of the Democratic Party (DP), now pejoratively known as the Dead Party. Mukaaku’s battle to become a Member of Parliament (MP) can be traced to the year 1996, when elections were first conducted under the 1995 Constitution. Mukaaku first wanted to represent voters of Kawempe North, but they rejected him, voting for National Resistance Movement’s Jamada Luzinda, the father of singer Desire Luzinda. He tried once again his luck in 2006, this time asking voters of Busiro East to trust him. Still, they chose Ms Suzan Nakawuki, a member of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), over him.

Ms Nakawuki has since decamped to the NRM. As the 2011 elections were about to set in, Mukaaku returned from the United Kingdom. He promptly announced how he was interested in replacing John Ssebaana Kizito, who has since died, as the DP president-general. Mukaaku, however, didn’t push through with this ambition since he boycotted the infamous Mbale delegates conference that resulted in Norbert Mao taking the reins of the DP to date. Mukaaku, instead, decided to stand as an Independent in the 2011 presidential elections. He would go on to bring up the rear with a paltry 32,726 votes. In 2016, he once again stood as an Independent, trying to represent Mawokota South in Mpigi District. He, however, placed fourth out of the five candidates, having obtained only 288 votes. After the 2016 elections, Mukaaku was among the DP-leaning politicians who backed Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, alias Bobi Wine, to start his baby steps in elective politics by standing in the Kyadondo East by-elections.

Betrayed by Bobi Wine?

Once Kyagulanyi was in Parliament, Mukaaku would constitute the People Power movement that went on to take Uganda’s electoral body by storm as the 2021 elections drew closer. Things, however, didn’t go according to plan because Mukaaku was thrown under the bus despite supporting Kyagulanyi from 2017. Mukaaku, who wanted the National Unity Platform (NUP) flag to represent Kawempe South, was rejected as the party chose Aloysius Mukasa. It is alleged that Mukasa doled out wads of cash to secure the party flag. Mukaaku was sacked by Kyagulanyi from NUP’s electoral body because he was deemed to have still been harbouring feelings for his former party, DP. To indicate his dissatisfaction with Bobi Wine, Mukaaku sided with a group of politicians who adopted an abrasive stance towards NUP.

He, for instance, threw his weight behind musician Joseph Mayanja, alias Jose Chameleone, in the 2021 Kampala Lord Mayorship race. This was, after NUP handed Ms Nabilah Naggayi Ssempala the party flag for the Lord Mayor race, which Erias Lukwago comfortably won in the end. “The process has been unfair from the very start, but if you want more, you can look for me physically,” Mukaaku said. After rejection by NUP, Mukaaku decided to run in the Lubaga South Division MP race on the Social Democratic Party (SDP) ticket. In a crowded field with 12 candidates, Mukaaku came ninth with just 719 votes. In the intervening years since the 2021 poll, Mukaaku has been engrossed in a war of words with NUP leaders.

Whilst Mukaaku accused NUP members of getting comfortable after many of them won elective positions, and started getting salaries from the State, NUP members accused him of being “a bitter old failed politician.” With that, Mukaaku was quick to embrace Mpuuga’s DF and, for the umpteenth time, has decided to stand in Lubaga South. “I know I'm going to win the Lubaga South constituency. Therefore, I want a partner among the 10 MPs from Kampala who can fight not just with the mouth, but also with the brain,” Mukaaku provocatively said recently.

singer Patrick Mulwana, alias Alien Skin. PHOTO/ FILE



Enigmatic Mabikke

Another person who has embraced DF after being written off as a spent force is Michael Mabikke. He was enthroned as the party’s secretary general. Unlike Mukaaku, who has never won any serious elective position, Mabikke’s political career started on a promising note when, in 2001, on the DP ticket, he won the hotly contested race to represent Makindye East. Driven with youthful energy, Mabikke represented Makindye East for two terms. He, however, would go on to be, said many critics, the architect of his political downfall. This was after, in 2011 and under the auspices of SDP, he decided not to defend his parliamentary seat.

He rather chose to shift his focus onto the Kampala Lord Mayorship slot, which proved to be a mountain for him as he couldn’t match Lukwago, who had the backing of Opposition doyen Dr Kizza Besigye. The 2011 parliamentary elections came with surprises as NRM not only dominated the Lukwago-led council at City Hall but also saw two of its parliamentary candidates win constituencies, and one of those was John Ssimbwa, who won Makindye East. Mabikke has since then struggled to reclaim the Makindye East seat. His effort in 2016 could only secure him fifth position, with 911 votes, after the FDC’s Ibrahim Kasozi emerged victor with 19,132 votes. Dr Ian Clarke came second with 8,776 votes. Ssimbwa placed third with 7,733 votes and Elijah Owobusingye fourth with 5,126 votes.

Another go

In 2021, Derrick Nyeko won the Makindye East MP seat after he was handed the NUP flag. After being rejected by NUP, Mabikke said the entire vetting process was riddled with corruption and tribalism. “There are people who wear red during the day and go for NRM meetings at night. My opponent, for example, who took the flag, is NRM,” Mabikke said of Nyeko. “He has been distributing Youth Livelihood funds.” Mabikke’s allegations forced NUP’s Electoral Management Committee to issue a statement denying his claims. “Ordinarily, we don’t release candidates’ scores to the public. However, given his continuous misleading statements intended to discredit our processes, we hereby clarify that Hon Michael Mabikke scored 22 points out of 50 before the vetting committee, and 37 out of 50 from the ground study, giving him a total of 59 percent.

His competitor, who secured the flag, scored a total of 78 percent,” the statement issued by Ms Mercy Walukamba, the ECM chairperson, read. In 2021, Mabikke didn’t even stand on the SDP ticket but rather as an Independent. Still, he couldn’t win Makindye East as he came a distant fourth with paltry 4,352 votes. Nyeko emerged victorious with 20,455 votes. Mabikke isn’t willing to let go now. In 2026, he will have another go at Makindye East, this time under the auspices of DF. He isn’t the only member of SDP who has embraced DF because his longterm ally, Henry Lubowa, who has been appointed DF’s electoral commission chairperson, has his eyes focused on the Nansana Municipality race. Consequently, Lubowa will likely face off with former journalist Blasio Zambaali Mukasa. Lubowa, like Mabikke, has been on the losing side of elective politics.

In 2011, he tried to represent Lubaga North on the SDP ticket, but it was Moses Kasibante, an Independent supported by the Ssuubi pressure group, who emerged victorious. In 2016, Lubowa rethought his ambitions and he tried the Lubaga Division race, but still he couldn’t get the better of Ms Joyce Nabbosa Ssebugwawo, then one of the leaders of the FDC, but has since joined NRM, and she is the State Minister for Information Technology. With Lubowa now assured of DF backing, it remains to be seen how things pan out for him in Nansana Municipality.



