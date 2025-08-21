Do IVF babies require special care?

The increasing infertility rates in Uganda are driving couples to pursue in-vitro fertilisation (IVF), a medical procedure that aids conception.

Salim Malinga and his wife, Saidi Rukshana, are parents to the second child conceived through IVF at the government-owned Mulago Specialised Women and Neonatal Hospital, which began offering the service in August 2024. The hospital is currently offering a pilot programme providing free IVF services to couples.

Dressed in a vibrant red outfit and cradling her newborn swaddled in fine linen, an emotional Rukshana shared her joy: “I'm delighted because of this milestone.”

Flanked by her husband, who is dressed in a crisp white collared shirt, she added, “So many people are out there trying hard to get children.” Her tears reflect the couple’s five-year struggle to conceive.

As many people experience the successful conception and birth through this technology, there are emerging concerns about whether the babies require special care. Dr Jesca Nakibuka, a consultant neonatologist at Mulago Specialised Women and Neonatal Hospital, and Dr Joseph Kafuuma, a fertility specialist at Women's Hospital International and Fertility Centre in Bukoto, Kampala, told this publication that the babies born through IVF do not require special treatment.

However, Dr Kafuuma explained that special care may be required if they are delivered pre-term, often with low birth weight, a common issue with IVF pregnancies. “Babies born through IVF are babies like any other babies, conceived naturally or other means like Intrauterine Insemination (IUI),” he noted.

“They do not need any special attention if delivered at term. They just need the usual routine care by the medical team and parents,” Dr Kafuuma said.

“Special attention comes in if the baby/babies are delivered prematurely, which is common with IVF pregnancies because many involve multiples, twins/triplets/quadruplets/quintuplets, among others. These are usually associated with premature delivery,” he added.

The 2018 report

According to a 2018 report by Sarah Murray from the University of Edinburgh, pre-term birth in multiple pregnancies is likely to be “multi-factorial, different from singletons, and remains largely unknown.” The researcher indicates that it is likely linked to infection in the uterus, increased stretching of the uterus, and cervical insufficiency, where the cervix starts to open or widen and thin out prematurely during pregnancy, which can lead to miscarriage and pre-term birth.

Research reports also show that the risk of being born with a congenital abnormality tends to be higher in babies conceived through IVF. The risk of being born with a major heart defect is 36 percent higher in babies who were conceived after Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART), such as in IVF, according to results of a very large study published in the European Heart Journal last September.

The absolute risk of major heart defects was 1.84 percent in ART-children versus 1.15 percent in natural conception-children. “Assisted reproductive technology–conceived children have a higher prevalence of major Congenital Heart Defects (CHDs), which are rare, but severe conditions. The absolute risks are, however, modest and partly associated with multiple pregnancies, more prevalent in assisted reproductive technology,” the report reads. But Dr Diana Atwine, the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Health, indicated that the second baby conceived through IVF at Mulago was produced at a healthy birth weight.

“We have a healthy baby girl weighing 3.6 kg. Congratulations to the proud parents! The hospital began offering IVF services in August 2024,” she said. “We are thrilled to report 11 confirmed pregnancies so far. A milestone worth celebrating as we continue expanding access to advanced specialised services to the country.”

Doctors say a mother of the child conceived through IVF should focus on usual infant care like ensuring hygiene, timely medical care in case of sickness and timely immunisation. The experts also recommend breastfeeding the child to enhance immunity, improve digestion, and better long-term developmental outcomes. IVF is where the female egg is fertilised in the lab and the embryo is taken back to grow in the uterus using the technology which was first successfully applied in 1978 in England. This technology has been used in Uganda for years, but largely in private health facilities. Between 10 and 15 percent of couples in Uganda cannot have children due to infertility, according to the Health ministry.

Many of the infertilities can result from sexually transmitted infections, which lead to blockage of the fallopian tubes in women and sperm ducts in men.

Dr Kafuuma emphasised that babies born through IVF are as normal as any other baby. “IVF is very safe, and the babies are very normal. I believe you meet many IVF babies and you can’t differentiate them from other babies [resulting from fertilisation inside the body]. We don’t create babies in the hospital, we just aid in fertilisation,” he added. IVF costs between Shs15m and Shs30m in Uganda, depending on the complexity of the procedure and the health facility.

Saving pre-term babies

Dr Nakibuka said a pre-term is any baby born before 37 completed weeks of pregnancy. She noted along that spectrum is variability where one finds some babies are born as early as less than 26 weeks, which is almost an abortion. “So when you're managing a pre-term baby, there are so many aspects to look at. Not only the weight and the gestation at which they came, because it reflects how much development they have garnered while they were in the mother's womb,” Dr Nakibuka observed. The neonatologist explained: “The smaller you are, the less gestation time, which means literally not much brain is there, not much heart, not much lung.” “But science has improved things, and that's where the training comes in. We are trained enough to recognise these needs and customise the care according to how a baby comes,” she added.

Preventing pre-term birth

Dr Nakibuka said in Uganda, like in other parts of Africa and the world, maternal causes are largely behind preterm births. “A mother who is unwell, a mother who may have hypertension, is a very common cause for pre-term labour. So we urge mothers out there. We urge our health workers, screen these mothers for raised blood pressure when they come for antenatal care,” she advised. “But don't stop there. Let's look at their urine. Some of them record a normal blood pressure, but the urine and the kidneys are showing you something is not all right. Quickly help such a mother. “Mobilise her for a referral to a centre where she can get specialised help that you cannot handle at the health centre I, II, III levels, do not wait for an emergency,” she added. The neonatologist further observed that mothers with heart disease and diabetes are also at increased risk of pre-term birth.

“So, it's very important that we do as much as possible while the baby is in the womb. Malaria is a very common issue in our environment and is a very common cause for these pre-term deliveries,” she said. “Malnutrition in a mother, a mother who has gone through domestic violence, drug abuse, and substance use, all increase the risk of pre-term birth,” she added. Dr Nakibuka said babies with congenital abnormalities are often born pre-term. “Sometimes baby's not well, baby has a congenital issue. The womb, by nature, expels such a baby. And when they come to us, they're pre-term,” she said.

Hygiene, immunisation and early treatment

According to local studies, sepsis, a life-threatening condition caused by the body’s extreme response to infection, remains the third leading cause of newborn death in the country. This puts both babies born through natural conception and IVF at death risk. The condition occurs when the body's immune system, instead of fighting the infection, goes into overdrive and triggers widespread inflammation. This inflammation can lead to body damage, organ failure, and death if not treated promptly. The infections that trigger sepsis are largely bacterial, but viral or fungal infections can also cause it, according to scientists. Dr Nakibuka said basic hand hygiene is the solution to sepsis. “Sepsis is preventable in 99.9 percent of cases with proper hand hygiene. “Babies don’t move. It’s our hands that touch them. It’s our hands that make them sick,” she said.

She outlines clear guidelines for health workers and caregivers: no rings, no watches, no nail polish, short nails, and sleeves rolled up. “Certain germs love to hide under nails. If you don’t observe these things, you infect them,” she added. Dr Richard Mugahi, the commissioner for Reproductive and Infant Health said parents play a pivotal role in reducing the risk of infections and deaths of babies through timely immunisation, seeking care early from health facilities when the child falls sick.





INFERTILITY, IVF AND CARING FOR BABIES

Caring for IVF babies

Breastfeeding.

Ensuring hygiene and infection prevention.

Timely immunisation.

Early treatment in case of illness.

Right care in specialised facility in case of preterm birth.

Adhering to antenatal care and doctor’s advice to prevent preterm birth and related complications.

Causes of infertility in males

Abnormal sperm production or function due to genetic defects, health problems like diabetes, and infections

Overexposure to radiation and chemicals, alcohol/ tobacco consumption, drug abuse, and use of steroids.

Cancer & its treatment.

Infertility in females

Ovulation disorders.

Uterine and cervical abnormalities

Damage or blockage to the fallopian tubes caused by inflammation.

Cancer and its treatment.