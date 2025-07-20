EC locks Ugandans abroad, prisoners out of 2026 polls

The Electoral Commission’s (EC) decision to have Ugandans in the diaspora and those incarcerated on home soil locked out of voting in the 2026 General Election has been described by constitutional lawyers as a violation of a court order.

In 2018, the High Court red-flagged the disenfranchisement of voters. During a media briefing on Friday, when it announced major revisions to the elections roadmap, the EC defended its decision. The Commission indicated that it does not have legal provisions under the current circumstances to create and gazette polling stations outside the boundaries of Uganda, as well as in the compounds of the prisons.









“We cannot break the law, despite the ruling. We have not received the revised provisions that allow us to set polling stations in prisons or outside the country. The law provides for creating a polling station in a ward, village, and parish. Where can these be found in another country?” Justice Simon Byabakama, the EC chairperson, said in defence of the decision.

Section 33 of the Electoral Commission Act stipulates: “Polling stations and polling centres. (1) Each returning officer may, with the approval of the commission, establish within each parish or ward within his or her electoral district as many polling stations as are convenient for the casting of votes, taking into account the distances to be travelled by voters to polling stations, the number of voters in the constituency and the geographical features of the constituency.”

Meeting each other halfway

Mr Kiryowa Kiwanuka, the Attorney General (AG), told Sunday Monitor that, while the 2018 High Court ruling paved the way for Ugandans in the diaspora and prisoners to vote, the EC has not denied them the same. AG Kiwanuka further submitted that there should be solutions to the conundrum. “The EC has announced on several platforms that every Ugandan above the age of 18 is allowed to vote, so this means that it is upon the people in the diaspora to travel and come and vote. The prisoners can ask the court to go and vote because they were taken to prison by the court,”Mr Kiwanuka said in an interview. He added: “Voting is a constitutional right, but it is not a mandate for everyone to vote. EC cannot force people who don’t want to vote to go to the polling stations. Those who want to vote must put in extra efforts to make sure that they get their desire. The law should be interpreted in its fullness, not in isolation.”

Bitter pill to swallow

The most recent figures show that there are about 70,000 Ugandans in different prisons and more than two million Ugandans in the diaspora. Per the EC's recent revelations, all those Ugandans will continue to be disenfranchised. This will be a bitter pill, especially for Ugandans in the diaspora, to swallow. Statistics from the Finance ministry indicate that Ugandans in the diaspora remitted more than $1.54 billion (about Shs5.5 trillion) by the end of December 2024, annually contributing about 3.0 percent of the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP). The funds support households, education, healthcare, housing, and businesses, among others.

Article 59 (1, 2, 3, and 4) of the Constitution states that: “(1) every citizen of Uganda of eighteen years of age or above has a right to vote. (2) It is the duty of every citizen of Uganda of eighteen years of age or above to register as a voter for public elections and referenda. (3) The State shall take all necessary steps to ensure that all citizens qualified to vote register and exercise their right to vote. (4) Parliament shall make laws to provide for the facilitation of citizens with disabilities to register and vote.”

Moving at a snail’s pace

Legal experts faulted AG Kiwanuka for not tabling the several amendments on the floor of Parliament that would allow Ugandans in the diaspora and prisoners to vote as per the 2018 High Court ruling. Constitutional lawyer Peter Walubiri told Sunday Monitor that the Attorney General has moved at a snail’s pace to table the provisions. “What would be hard with just bringing in two clauses, indicating that, for instance, the polling stations in other countries would be placed at the different embassies? The AG is acting in contempt of court, and Ugandans need to know that we are on our own,” Mr Walubiri said.

Mr Edgar Tabaro, a constitutional lawyer, said: “The petitioners can apply for a structural interdict where the AT will be given time limits within which to table these proposals for constitutional amendments because, as it is now, the EC has no powers to make laws or even work outside the current provision.”

The lawyers said the continued disenfranchisement of Ugandans in the diaspora and prisoners by the Government of Uganda (GoU) is in breach of global and regional obligations.

The aforesaid obligations are intended to fulfil the right to political participation for citizens under Article 25 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR); articles 2, 9(2),10,13(1), (20) of the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights (African Charter) and articles 3(7),4,10(2),17,27(2),30 of the African Charter on Democracy Elections and Good Governance (Democracy Charter).

Mr George Musisi, a constitutional lawyer, said: “The AG has always dodged electoral matters and he works in total contempt of the court because these are matters that he must have solved by now. It has been five years and nothing has been arrived at in that regard. So, who is to blame? These excuses that he is tabling here are so flimsy to even think about, there are major ways of looking at the court’s decision, not in the way he does.”

Revised roadmap

Meanwhile, the EC on Friday made several revisions to the roadmap for the 2026 polls, by changing the dates for nominations and the campaign period for parliamentary and presidential positions. The EC adjusted the dates for the nomination of presidential candidates, earlier scheduled for October 2 and October 3, 2025, to September 23 and September 24, 2025. “The Commission has made this adjustment after taking into account the post-nomination processes that have to be concluded before the candidates get on the campaign trail.

These include: the capturing of presidential nomination returns, production of ballot paper samples, harmonisation of the campaign programmes, and signing of the Memorandum of Undertaking by all the nominated candidates,” Justice Byabakama said. He added: “After taking into account all the above, the Commission realised that if we were to maintain the earlier nomination dates, these post-nomination processes would drastically reduce the period available for the campaigns.”



