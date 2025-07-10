1996: When money, incumbency started polluting elections

Since shooting his way to power nearly four decades ago, President Museveni has presided over Uganda under three disparate institutional arrangements: the one-party system without national elections for 10 years, elections under the one-party system for nine years, and the multiparty system for the last 20 years.

After fighting against the civilian Obote II government for five years and later successfully edging out the Tito Okello junta, which toppled the former, President Museveni, who has indicated variously that one of the objectives of going to the “bush” following the disputed December 10, 1980 elections was to restore democracy, and his National Resistance Army (NRA) conceptualised the bottom-up system of governance sculpted on the Resistance Councils (RCs) previously established in liberated areas during the Bush War.









The RC system, legalised in 1987, provided for elections at the local level, but at the national level, there were no elections. No political party activity was allowed, and while the old parties like Uganda Peoples Congress (UPC) and Democratic Party (DP) subsisted, the entire country was deemed as belonging to a one-party system—the National Resistance Movement (NRM)/Movement system. At the national level, the National Resistance Council (NRC) acted as the Parliament, comprising 38 historical members of the NRA. It was the fifth Parliament in Uganda’s history. In 1988, the NRC constituted the 21-member Constitutional Commission to embark on charting a new constitution, while countrywide elections were held in 1989, and the NRC expanded to 270 members. RC became Local Council (LC), elections continued until 1996, when the first presidential, parliamentary, and local elections in 16 years were held under the new 1995 Constitution arrangement.

While the LC elections were initially popular as it provided Ugandans, long exhausted by political turmoil, an avenue for political participation and for the NRA it was a strategy for “legitimisation”, critics have argued that it was a death knell for Opposition political parties’ mobilisation as the NRM entrenched on the ground.

Today, the NRM party undoubtedly has more structures across the country than pre-independence parties like UPC and DP. In the 2010 book Museveni’s Uganda: Paradoxes of Power in a Hybrid Regime, Aili Mari Tripp argues that the decision for national electoral competition was triggered by corrosion of the Movement system. By the 1990s, appetite for LC polls had waned as attention shifted to the Constituent Assembly (CA), which was debating a draft constitution that floated a return to multi-partism.

Separately, Giovanni Carbone writes in Political Parties in a 'No-Party Democracy that multi-partism agitators in the CA were defeated by the Movementists, reinforced by President Museveni, in 1995. Consequently, presidential elections took place on May 9, 1996, while parliamentary elections were held on June 27, 1996. The “elections under the Movement system,” the second institutional arrangement under the NRA rule, pitted three main forces: Movement supporters, Multi-partists, and federalists against each other .

First election in 16 years

The 1995 Constitution had cemented the one-party system known as the Movement system, which banned political parties. Article 271 provided that the first presidential, parliamentary, and local government elections had to be held under the Movement political system. The NRM argued that much of Uganda’s problems had been caused by politicians who had created sectarian parties whose appeal was based on religion and ethnicity, rather than on fundamental changes in Uganda’s economic structure. Article 69 of the 1995 Constitution granted Ugandans the right to choose their political system through an election or a referendum, to be implemented only in the last month of the fourth year of the Parliament’s five-year term. Inexplicably, the Movement system stayed in place until 2005, when Ugandans voted to return political parties, ending the one-party system.

However, this was after term limits, one of the two stop measures against an imperial presidency, had been expunged from the Constitution after a section of MPs received an inducement of Shs5m each, and international pressure was growing on President Museveni to chart a political transition.

Since independence, Uganda has never witnessed a peaceful transfer of power. The removal of term limits allowed President Museveni to contest in the 2006 elections. Back in 1996, with political party participation still nominally allowed, candidates stood on individual merit, as opposed to being fronted by political parties. The elections attracted 900 candidates vying for 213 seats across the country.

At the presidential level, President Museveni was announced as the winner with 74.3 percent (4.4 million votes), against Paul Kawanga Ssemogerere, technically DP-leaning, with 23.6 percent (1.4 million votes), and Muhammad Kibirige Mayanja (JEEMA) with 2.1 percent. The total votes cast were 6.1 million against the 8.4 million registered voters. President Museveni campaigned on the premise of test-driving the new Constitution, promulgated a year earlier, into “a new Uganda.” According to some accounts, a section of the voters viewed him as a liberator from long spells of turmoil; relative peace had returned to the country, and the economy was slowly recovering.

In his manifesto, candidate Museveni focused on seven themes, including safeguarding peace and security of life and property; safeguarding and consolidating the democratic and constitutional order; entrenching liberalisation; developing infrastructure; consolidating and improving social services; sensitising people to utilise their assets; and ending the balkanisation of Africa. Then, there was also the massive smear campaign against candidate Ssemogerere that he was in cahoots with President Obote, living in exile in Zambia.

The more things change…

Like today, queries about the independence of the interim Electoral Commission featured prominently. The 1995 Constitution provided for an Independent EC in charge of organising free and fair elections. However, the 1996 election was organised by an interim EC, led by Mr Akabway. He had also overseen the 1994 Constituent Assembly Elections, which were deemed free and fair. Other members of the Commission were Flora Nkurukenda as deputy, Charles Owor, Margaret Sekajja, Philip Idro, Syda Bumba, and Aziz K. Kasujja, who would later become EC chairperson. Mr Mutenyo argues that the appointment of Mr Akabway later in 2000 as Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) interim commissioner general symbolised a pat on the back.

“There is a difference between who wins the election and who is declared the winner,” Mr Mutenyo said. While the election observers endorsed President Museveni’s victory, they warned of the structural and administrative inequalities, including advantages conferred on the incumbent by the electoral laws and by an electoral machinery and illegal manipulation of the electoral process, especially which threatened the integrity of future elections. “The existence of these structural inequalities and irregularities needs to be strongly emphasised and placed in the perspective of Uganda’s political past and future.

These inequalities and irregularities have left the Opposition extremely embittered and disillusioned with the current political system. This is not merely the position of a handful of IPFC leaders who may rightly be accused of having already decided to cry foul long before the election was over; it is also the deeply felt mood of local Opposition leaders, down to the village level, in the two districts surveyed,” observer report

Twenty-nine years later, political corruption and the power of incumbency are a stain on the integrity of Uganda’s elections. This, as politics has become a do-or-die. Notably, the 1996 elections midwifed the sixth Parliament after the parliamentary elections on June 27. The Parliament was sworn in on July 2, 1996, ushering in a crop of refined lawmakers such as James Waphakapulo, Francis Ayume, Maj John Kazoora, Winnie Byanyima, Norbert Mao, Gilbert Bukenya, Beatrice Kiraso, Beatrice Byenkya, Miria Matembe, Salaam Musumba, and a handful of others.

Today, the quality of the 557 MPs, including ex officio, leaves a lot to be desired. During its term of office, the sixth Parliament approved the creation of 17 new districts namely Kayunga, Kaberamaido, Kanungu, Nakapiripirit, Sironko, Yumbe, Kamwenge, Wakiso, Ssembabule, Bugiri, Nakasongola, Kyenjojo, Adjumani, Katakwi, Busia, Pader, and Mayuge.

There are currently 146 districts and 353 constituencies, created under the pretext of “taking services closer to the people.” However, critics concur that the gerrymandering is more for electoral and political manipulation. Elective positions have also grown from 900 in 1996 to 3.3 million as of 2024.



