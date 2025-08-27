Two ministers defeated in NRM SIG polls

Two ministers suffered defeats on Monday night in the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) elections for party Special Interest Groups. The elections took place at Kololo Independence Grounds in Kampala.

In the most dramatic upset, Security Minister, Maj Gen (Rtd) Jim Muhwezi Katugugu lost the race for the NRM Veterans League to Mr Moses Mushabe, the incumbent Isingiro District NRM Chairperson. Mr Mushabe emerged victorious after securing 1,047 votes against Maj Gen Muhwezi’s 570, ending the veteran minister’s decades-long dominance in party veterans’ politics. Other contestants for this position were Titus Erisa Kiwanuka, who attained 11 votes, and Jackson Walusimbi, who received seven votes.

Mr Muhwezi, one of the longest-serving ministers in President Museveni’s government, has held several key Cabinet positions, including Minister of Health, Minister of Information and National Guidance, and Minister of State for Primary Education. Party insiders interpreted the defeat as a sign of a generational shift within the veterans’ ranks.

In another closely watched contest, the Minister of State for the Elderly, Mr Dominic Mafabi Gidudu, was trounced in the bid to represent Eastern Uganda Older Persons in Parliament on the NRM ticket. He lost to Mr Ofwono Opondo, the former Uganda Media Centre executive director.

Mr Opondo garnered 168 votes against Mr Gidudu’s 124, sealing his place as the party flagbearer ahead of the 2026 General Elections. Mr Gidudu also lost the race for Chairperson of NRM Elderly League to Ms Peninah Busingye.

In a phone interview about losing the two positions, Mr Gidudu said he respected the delegates’ choice despite having his own reservations about the outcome. He explained that the party’s strength lies in its ability to embrace different views while rallying behind a common decision.

“Internally, I may have my own opinion about how things turned out, but after all, this is one party, and its collective decision has to stand. The delegates have made their choice, and as members, we must rally behind it ...” Mr Gidudu said. Efforts to reach Maj Gen Muhwezi for his reaction towards the election results proved unsuccessful, with neither the minister responding to calls nor messages.

The twin defeats underscore the volatility within the ruling party, which insiders attributed to growing discontent among grassroots delegates, who appear willing to punish incumbents accused of complacency or detachment from their constituencies.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Tourism, Wildlife, and Antiquities, Col (rtd) Tom Butime, retained his position as chairperson of the NRM Historical Leaders’ Forum. The seat was previously occupied by Kirunda Kivejinja, who died in December 2020, after which President Museveni endorsed Col Butime in September 2022.

Love for NRM

“...It would be improper for me to stand against the decision of the party [defeat in CEC election] where I have served for 20 years because, at the end of the day, that is what defines internal democracy,” Mr Dominic Mafabi Gidudu, the Minister of State for the Elderly.



