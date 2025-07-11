2001: Museveni’s last election that never was

The world was basking in a new millennium as Uganda was, in a new era after the 1995 Constitution and 1996 General Elections in which President Museveni, riding in the Movement system Special Purpose Vehicle, had fended off multi-party and federalism agitators.

Earlier in 1998, US President Bill Clinton during his Africa visit that included Uganda, spoke about a “new breed” of African leaders, he was confident, were reform-minded and would not behave like the ‘old guards’ who considered it a right to rule for life because they led the struggle for their countries’ independence. The new breed list had President Museveni, Rwanda’s Paul Kagame, Eritrea’s Isaias Afewerki and Ethiopia’s Meles Zenawi, who died in August 2012.









The rest are still presiding over their countries. Then in 1999, Dr Kizza Besigye, once Mr Museveni’s personal physician during the 1980-1985 Bush War that was sparked by rigging of the 1980 elections, fell out with the system after authoring a critical paper titled “An insider’s view of how NRM lost broad base.” This put him on a collision path as the paper received attention in the media, and the President considered it an attack on his leadership. The document indicated the Movement had been manipulated by those seeking to “gain or retain political power, in the same way that political parties in Uganda were manipulated”, and consequently become divided, sectarian, corrupt, and abusive of human rights.









According to the book, Kizza Besigye and Uganda’s Unfinished Revolution by Daniel Kalinaki, in late September 2000, Maj Gen Muhwezi, then Brigadier, currently the Minister of Security, led a delegation of elders from Besigye’s home district of Rukungiri to meet President Museveni “to diffuse growing tensions” between the two. “The meeting at State House was an attempt by the Rukungiri elders to save Besigye from the court-martial, where he faced the death penalty or a lengthy jail term,” the book reads in part.

According to the book, Besigye “had not been consulted by the elders” about the meeting. However, he was compelled to attend the meeting at State House. He refused to apologise nor assume responsibility for the controversy the paper had stirred. Dr Besigye retired from the army and later in October declared intention to run against the incumbent. According to Mr Kalinaki’s book, Besigye had only hours to consult close colleagues on the decision and had only informed his wife, Winnie Byanyima, by telephone about it after getting an inside tip about a plan to arrest him before declaring his intention publicly.





The unraveling

Dr Besigye is currently in Luzira prison having been kidnapped by security agents from neighbouring Kenya last November, disappeared and later resurfaced at the General Court Martial where he was charged with treason. However, since breaking ranks with the system 26 years ago, he has been in and out of jail countless times. Notably, the 2001 elections were the second held under the Movement system which had been entrenched in 1997/1998 through the Movement Act sanctifying the NRM as a party within the no-party system. The Act vaguely detailed the nexus between the official NRM faction and the state. “Without a clear and evenly levelled political playing field, it is unlikely that the rational choice approach has been at play in the 1989, 1994, 1996 and 2001 elections.









And the fact that there has been no political party activity, the party identification model has also been non-applicable in the elections,” notes a research journal titled: “Voting Patterns in Uganda’s Elections: Could it be the end of the National Resistance Movement’s (NRM) domination in Uganda’s politics?” According to multiple election observer reports, 2001 election campaigns were marred by widespread violence, arbitrary arrests, trumped up charges, and splurging of huge sums of cash on the electorate, and the undue use of the incumbency and state machinery. “There are serious human rights concerns in the lead-up to Uganda’s March 12, 2001 presidential elections that shed doubt on whether the election will be free and fair.

Not only is President Yoweri Museveni relying on a biased legal framework, but he is also using the state machinery to obstruct a transparent and fair electoral process. ‘‘In addition to its financial and structural advantage, arbitrary arrests, attacks, and intimidation have been directed against the political opposition and its supporters, and campaign agents,” a report by the Human Right Watch states. The report adds: “Opposition candidates and their supporters have borne the brunt of these attacks, including intimidation, arrests, and other abuses by state security forces. ‘‘While all the Opposition candidates have reported cases of violence, the largest number of incidents are directed towards supporters of Kizza Besigye, who by all accounts has emerged as the strongest challenger to incumbent President Museveni.”





The violence was perpetrated by security organs, army—UPDF, police, the Presidential Protection Unit (PPU) charged with presidential security, intelligence outfits—Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence and Internal Security Organisation, and the loose militia, the Kalangala Action Plan (KAP) headed by senior presidential advisor, Maj Ronald Kakoza Mutale.

KAP was allegedly created as part of the incumbent’s election strategy, and during the 2001 campaign and its members committed arbitrary arrests, detained people without legal authority, and committed violent attacks. Veteran Politician Alice Alaso recalls that 2001 was the time when a serious challenge to the Museveni government first presented. “That came immediately with the introduction of election violence.

For the first time, the Parliament of Uganda Constituted a Select Committee to consider the issues of election violence. It was like how it can be! But now how many committees are you going to constitute today. It [violence] was not as pronounced as it is today,” Ms Alaso, currently the secretary general of the Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) party, said. She added: “Corruption was starting to rear its ugly head at the expense of service delivery in this country. Then we were dealing with the security of persons. At that time, Teso was coming out of a very protracted war, West Nile, Acholi, Lango, northern Uganda and a war which the NRM had literally neglected,” Ms Alaso said of the key issues that dominated the campaign.











Talk is cheap

The presidential candidates had five candidates: Mr Museveni, Dr Besigye, Aggrey Awori, Francis Bwenje, Chaapa Karuhanga, and Mohammed Kibirige Mayanja, according to records by the Electoral Commission. President Museveni, ran on the theme of “Consolidating the achievements of the Movement”, promising to among others, implement sound economic policies, anti-poverty interventions, achievements in the health and education, and regional cooperation.

Notably, the President who in his 1989 famed piece of writing “What is Africa’s Problems?” in which he laid out possibilities for social change on the continent and laconically answered his own question stating that “Africa’s problem is not the people but leaders who overstay in power”, campaigned on the promise that this term—ending in 2006 was his last.

Maj Gen (Rtd) Mugisha Muntu, the former army commander and head of the opposition party, ANT, recalled that: “At that time, we had written a constitution which was giving two term limits. And I believed that that would hold.” “My comfort was in the fact that anybody who would want to change the Constitution would require two thirds of Parliament to amend the Constitution,” he added.









President Museveni polled, 69.7 per cent of the votes, a slight drop from 1996, while Dr Besigye polled 27.7 percent of the 7.5million votes cast out of the 10.7 million registered voters, according to the Electoral Commission. While Paul Kawanga Ssemwogerere rejected the 1996 elections and elected not to seek legal redress, Dr Besigye decided to test the waters by filing an election petition, the first time in Uganda’s history, contesting the results.

Therein, he alleged that the results were falsified, and accused the Azizi Kasujja-led Electoral Commission of failing to conduct a free and fair election. He further alleged that there was ballot stuffing, manipulation of the voting register, increment of polling stations without notice to contenders and voting by underage persons, among other irregularities.

The Supreme Court justice concurred that the elections were marred by the irregularities, but upheld the election in a decision of three to two, saying the irregularities were not sufficient to alter the final result. A clause in the Presidential Elections Act was invoked which requires a petitioner to prove that the irregularities he alleges were to the extent that the final outcome changed to favour whoever was eventually declared winner. Maj Gen Muntu says every subsequent election has been worse than the one before.

“2006 was worse than 2001. 2011 was worse than 2011. 2021 was worse than 2016. In terms of violence, in terms of the abuse of the forces, in terms of the compromising of the Electoral Commission, in terms of blunt violation of all electoral, most of the electoral regulations. This last time they were even cheating people openly. If that trend holds, then basically it would mean that,” he noted.

He added: “2026 will be worse than 2021. My hope is that it doesn’t, the trend doesn’t continue,” Gen Muntu averred. In the same vein, the 2001 polls ushered in the seventh Parliament, which served until 2006. The Parliament had a total of 326 MPs, including 214 constituency representatives, 56 women representatives up from 39, and other representatives for various special interest groups.





The Chameleon

During a campaign rally in Wakiso District in 2000, President Museveni described himself as a chameleon who changes his positions whenever the situation warrants.

“A wise politician should be like a chameleon to change colour when necessary. When I am at Wakiso I have no problem, I can be like a dove. But when facing my enemies and murderers, I turn into a lion,” he noted.

He said the reason why leaders like UPC’s Apollo Milton Obote lost power twice through coup d’etats was because they failed to read the situation properly, thereby failing to change accordingly. Later in May 2001, the President was sworn for a second term during a colourful ceremony which was attended by five African leaders at Kololo airstrip in Kampala. The 1995 Constitution included a two-term limit for the President, which for Museveni ended in 2006. By 2003, plans were afoot to expunge term limits from the Constitution.

The plans materialised in 2005—after a total of 222 MPs overwhelmingly voted to remove the term limits— alongside a plan for a referendum on restoring multi-party politics during which 92 percent voted in favour. President Museveni, offered himself again for the 2006 election to test drive multiparty politics, but this time never indicated it would be his last term. He stood again in 2011, and again in 2016. Article 102(b) of the 1995 Constitution capped the presidential Age Limit between 35 and 75 years. After the 2016 elections, murmurs started circulating that the clause was “discriminatory.”

The subsequent developments propelled the country into the 2021 general elections, with President Museveni the flag bearer of his NRM party. He was yet again early this month nominated as the party’s flag bearer for presidential elections next year in January.

About Museveni

Museveni, 80, was recently declared the governing party’s candidate in next year’s presidential election, opening the way for him to seek to extend his nearly 40 years in power. In his acceptance speech, Museveni said that he had responded to the call and, if elected, would press ahead with his mission to turn Uganda into a ‘‘high middle income country’’. Museveni added that he had brought about stability and progress in Uganda.

He said it was crucial that Uganda did not ‘‘miss the bus of history as happened in the past when Europe transformed and Africa stagnated and was enslaved’’. Museveni also revealed that he wanted Uganda to take a ‘‘qualitative leap’’, and become a ‘‘high upper middle income country’’.

‘‘Other countries in Asia with less natural resources did it. We can do it,’’ he said. Pop star-turned-politician Bobi Wine is expected to be Museveni’s main challenger in the election scheduled for next January. Wine told the BBC in April that he would run against Museveni if he was nominated by his party, the National Unity Platform, but it was getting ‘‘tougher’’ to be in Opposition because of growing state repression.