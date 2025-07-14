2006: Election year the voter register shrank

One of the most curious statistics surrounding the 2006 elections is that it remains the only election since 1996 in which the number of registered voters declined. According to data from the Electoral Commission (EC), Uganda’s voter registration figures have generally grown with each successive election cycle: from 8.4 million in 1996, to 10.7 million in 2001, then a drop to 10.1 million in 2006, followed by sharp increases to 13.9 million in 2011, 15.2 million in 2016, and 18.1 million in 2021. The decline of 626,742 registered voters between 2001 and 2006 is an anomaly that has never been conclusively explained. It occurred despite Uganda’s population and political engagement increasing steadily during the same period. This contraction of the electorate added a layer of mystery to an already contentious election.

The road to multi-party democracy

The 2006 elections were the first multi-party polls in Uganda in 26 years. Since 1986, Uganda had operated under the “Movement” system, a form of no-party democracy that restricted political competition. The return to multi-party politics came after mounting pressure, both domestically and internationally, for Uganda to liberalise its political space. A key milestone was the July 2005 referendum on the political system, which asked voters whether they wanted to open up political space to allow parties to compete for power. The question was straightforward: “Do you agree to open up the political space to allow those who wish to join different organisations/parties to do so to compete for political power?”

An overwhelming 92 percent answered “Yes,” marking a decisive break from the Movement system. However, this liberalisation was coupled with a controversial constitutional amendment passed in June 2005 that removed presidential term limits. Critics argued this move undermined the spirit of political openness, suggesting it was a strategic trade-off: the ruling government gave political pluralism with one hand while securing the incumbent’s continued stay in power with the other. The Political Parties and Organisations Act of 2005 followed swiftly, formalising party registration and regulation under the supervision of the Electoral Commission.

Dr Besigye: From exile to prisoner

Dr Kizza Besigye, who came second in the 2001 presidential election, had fled into exile in August 2001 after President Museveni publicly accused him and two other military officers of masterminding a rebel group, the Popular Resistance Army (PRA). Dr Besigye denied the allegations but stayed away until October 26, 2005, when he returned to Uganda and declared his intention to challenge Mr Museveni again in the 2006 elections. In a dramatic turn of events, only three weeks after his return, Dr Besigye was arrested and charged with treason, terrorism, illegal possession of firearms, and rape. The charges were widely viewed as politically motivated to undermine his campaign.

Despite being detained, Dr Besigye was nominated as the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) presidential candidate on December 15, 2005. Remarkably, 20 years later, Dr Besigye again finds himself imprisoned on treason charges, this time following a mysterious disappearance from Nairobi in November 2024 and resurfacing at the General Court Martial in Makindye. His lawyers have applied twice for bail, only to be denied. Whether he will be nominated in the October 2025 elections under his new People’s Front for Freedom (PFF) remains uncertain..

The 2006 election contenders

Seven political parties fielded presidential candidates in 2006, with nine parties contesting parliamentary seats and 13 vying for local council positions.

The presidential candidates included incumbent President Museveni (National Resistance Movement), Dr Besigye (Forum for Democratic Change), Miria Obote (Uganda Peoples Congress), John Ssebana Kizito (Democratic Party), and Independent Abed Bwanika. The seventh Parliament, sworn in on May 16 and 17, 2006, comprised 326 elected members. The FDC emerged as the main Opposition party, holding this position until the 2021 general elections.

Voting, results, and controversies

Out of 10.1 million registered voters, approximately seven million cast their ballots in the February 2006 elections. The Electoral Commission declared Mr Museveni the winner with 59.2 percent of the vote, while Dr Besigye secured 37.3 percent. As in the 2001 elections, several observer missions criticised the 2006 polls for militarisation, widespread violence, voter intimidation, suppression of freedoms, media bias, and the use of financial inducements. The Commonwealth Observer Group reported serious irregularities, lack of a level playing field, harassment of Opposition supporters, and a failure to separate state resources from the ruling party’s campaign.

Dr Besigye challenged the election results in court, citing ballot stuffing, manipulation of voter registers, undisclosed addition of polling stations, and underage voting, among other violations. The Supreme Court, in a narrow 4-3 decision, acknowledged the irregularities but ruled that they were insufficient to alter the outcome. The court stated: “We find that there was non-compliance with the provisions of the Constitution, Presidential Elections Act, and Electoral Commission Act in the conduct of the 2006 presidential elections… including disenfranchisement of voters and irregularities in counting and tallying results.”

In March 2006, Dr Besigye was acquitted of the rape charge but remained embroiled in political battles. President Museveni was sworn in for his third term on May 11, 2006, in a ceremony attended by nine African heads of state. However, the political tension did not end there. In March 2007, armed men in black forcibly rearrested Dr Besigye’s co-accused in the PRA case, who had just been granted bail. The protracted treason charges were eventually quashed by the Constitutional Court in October 2010.

Gen Sejusa’s revelations

In December 2013, Gen David Sejusa, then in self-imposed exile in the UK, dropped a bombshell claim: he alleged that military intelligence had orchestrated the 2006 presidential election results to favour President Museveni. According to Gen Sejusa, there were two electoral commissions — the official one and a secret, unofficial “shadow” commission operated by the army intelligence. He claimed the actual polling station results were first sent to the shadow commission, which then altered the figures before forwarding them to the official commission. Gen Sejusa alleged that Dr Besigye actually won the February 23 vote with a 69 percent margin, but was robbed of victory by this manipulation.

The government and EC vehemently denied these claims. Gen Sejusa’s revelations are set against a backdrop of his own fallout with the regime after exposing a supposed assassination plot targeting Opposition political and military leaders who opposed grooming Mr Museveni’s son, then Brig Muhoozi Kainerugaba, as the President’s successor. After Gen Sejusa’s letter was published by Daily Monitor, the newspaper was shut down for 10 days, and its premises declared a crime scene.

Echoes of 1980 and the path forward

The rigging of the 1980 elections prompted a young Yoweri Museveni, then a minor candidate of the Uganda Patriotic Movement, to launch a five-year guerrilla war against the Obote government. The violent contest reshaped Uganda’s political landscape for decades. The 2006 elections, though not violent in the same way, carry haunting echoes of that past. Whether Gen Sejusa’s allegations are true or not, the suspicion of rigging, the erosion of trust in the electoral process, and the political persecution of Opposition leaders continue to cast a long shadow. Two decades on, 2006 stands out not only as the only election year when Uganda’s registered voters inexplicably fell but also as a defining moment that continues to influence the country’s political battles and democratic trajectory.

A turning point

