2026 elections: Battle lines drawn in Kampala mayor race

Before the NRM party primaries could be conducted, President Museveni had his last stop on his officially declared movements across the country to monitor and evaluate the Parish Development Model (PDM), a poverty alleviation programme, in Kampala. Just like he did during the 2021 elections, Mr Museveni targeted Kampala’s ghettos.

Under tight security, the kind of which ghetto dwellers had never seen, Mr Museveni crisscrossed several of Kampala’s ghettos like Nabukalu in Kawempe division where promises of more funding were made.

“Now here in the ghetto, because of the high population numbers, we can go from Shs100 million to Shs1billion per parish per year for the ghetto structures alone,” President Museveni said, adding that the ghetto needs special attention because the 22 parishes of Kawempe receive Shs2.2 billion of PDM funds each year.

Hard to overlook in Mr Museveni’s obsession with the ghetto is the fact that Uganda’s Opposition leader— Mr Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, alias Bobi Wine, is a product of one of Kampala’s famous ghettos, Kamwokya.

Bobi Wine’s decision to join elective politics after the 2016 elections has turned the spotlight on Kampala’s ghettos more than before. Many youth from these ghettos, who were in previous years considered, in Fanonian speak, the Wretched of the Earth, are now turning up for elective positions at all levels.

Despite Mr Kyagulanyi’s rise and Kampala’s historical rejection of Mr Museveni plus the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party he heads, the President hasn’t given up in his efforts to turn these areas into the yellow column.

His last event in the PDM tour was at Kololo Independence Grounds in Kampala Central where NRM mobilisers made an effort to rally hundreds of the ‘Wretched of the Earth’ in an effort to show how the President and the party are popular in the city.

“During my travels across the country, I had the pleasure of meeting wonderful disciples of the NRM's wealth creation agenda such as Ijala in Serere and many others. To me, the PDM message is akin to the gospel: though I wasn't present during Jesus’ time and don't know anyone who was, the teachings have been documented, guiding us effectively even today. I sincerely hope that those who benefit from PDM funds will become exemplary role models for all Ugandans, showing us the path to a money-driven economy and social-economic transformation,” President Museveni said amid chants.

For the love of the ghetto?

If there was a crowd in Kololo, then the reality check came via NRM primaries that started with parliamentary contestations on July 17. Though, in different parts of the country, the turnout was good; in Kampala, NRM polling officials were mainly idle as few people turned out to vote.

“I was shocked to see the turnout was extremely low. So, I had to see the needful to understand why they weren’t coming: Some of them were at work. They said they were looking for money,” Mr Salim Uhuru, an NRM official who also doubles as the Kampala Central Division mayor, tried to explain the low turnout during the ruling party’s primaries at the parliamentary level.

The situation worsened this past week after the NRM held its primaries for mayoral and LC5 positions. Just a handful of people turned up to vote for candidates whom they hardly knew. “We don’t know the people who stood for elections. We are seeing them for the first time, and are seeing them on posters without knowing them and what they stand for,” said an NRM member who preferred anonymity to speak freely.

The little-known candidates who had put themselves out there in the NRM Lord Mayoral primary race in Kampala included: Yosamu Mayambala, Thadeus Musoke Nagenda, Mahad Kawesa, Moses Kizito Nsubuga, inter alia.

Among these, the most prominent has been Mr Musoke Nagenda, not because of his political views, but largely because he is the chairperson of the Kampala City Traders Association (Kacita). Mr Nagenda, who in 2021 failed in his efforts to become a Member of Parliament (MP) for Mukono North on the ticket for Alliance for National Transformation (ANT), was taken aback by the low turnout in the NRM mayoral race. “I think we need to have drives to sensitise our members that the Lord Mayor is being voted for,” Mr Nagenda said.

Kawesa who?

Mr Nagenda, who was banking on the business community in downtown Kampala, wasn’t successful as he emerged third with 27,095 votes, with Mr Nsubuga coming second with 43,505 votes and Mr Kawesa the winner with 45,695 votes. Kawesa who? Well, the little that is known about him is that in 2021, he stood for the Rubaga division mayoral seat on the NRM ticket. He placed third in the poll, with 8,075 votes. The National Unity Platform’s (NUP) Zacchy Mberaze emerged first with 37,652 votes, defeating the incumbent Joyce Nabbosa Ssebugwawo, who got 25,718 votes.

Mr Kawesa wasn’t the only NRM-leaning mayoral candidate to lose in Kampala because, in the Kawempe division, NUP’s Emmanuel Sserunjoji retained his seat with 44,130 votes. He comfortably held off NRM’s Waswa Sekyanzi. In Nakawa, Mr Paul Mugabe got 32,754 votes, defeating NRM’s Bruhan Byaruhanga Mugisha, who garnered 20,671 votes. In Makindye, NUP’s Ali Kasirye Nganda polled 56,743 votes to defeat NRM candidate Bob Robert Muhumuza, who managed 13,105 votes. Out of Kampala’s five division mayoral positions, only Kampala Central was won by NRM’s Uhuru. The other four were taken by NUP.