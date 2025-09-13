2026 elections: Can Kampala Central be wrested from NRM grip?

Historically, winning in Kampala has consistently been a challenge for the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party. Still, there are two constituencies in the capital regarded to be theirs—Nakawa (before it was divided into Nakawa East and Nakawa West) and Kampala Central. Nakawa East and Nakawa West have increasingly slipped out of the NRM’s grip, leaving the ruling party to focus more on Kampala Central.

Not even the 2021 National Unity Platform (NUP) party’s so called “red wave” managed to flip Kampala Central, even in the division mayoral race where Salim Uhuru prevailed.

This was in stark contrast to Kampala’s four other divisions, which were swept by NUP candidates—Emmanuel Sserunjogi, alias Ow’eddembe (Kawempe), Zacchy Mberaze (Rubaga), Paul Mugambe (Nakawa) and Ali Kasirye Nganda, alias Mulya-Nnyama (Makindye).

Ahead of the 2026 polls, NRM has handed its flag in the Kampala Central divisional mayoral race to Salim Uhuru. In the parliamentary race, Minsa Kabanda, the Minister for Kampala, has been asked to replace Muhammad Nsereko as the Kampala Central Member of Parliament (MP). Uhuru will have a spring in his step after he joined the NRM’s top organ by beating incumbent Singh Katongole to become the ruling party’s Vice Chairperson in charge of Kampala.

Kampala Central Division Mayor Salim Uhuru carried shoulder-high by supporters after he picked expression of inter-

est forms to contest for the position of Vice Chairperson representing Kampala Region on NRM’s Central Executive

Committee, the top decision-making organ, in Kampala on June 26, 2025. PHOTO/ABUBAKER LUBOWA

While Uhuru will come up against NUP’s Moses Kataabu, the parliamentary race will see Minister Kabanda take on David Lewis Rubongoya, NUP’s secretary general. For most of this term, having been a councillor at City Hall for decades, Kataabu had set his eyes on representing the people of Kampala Central in Parliament. This ambition, however, had to be shelved once Rubongoya put his hand up. Never mind that Kataabu had already pinned his posters around Kampala Central, indicating his interest in going to Parliament.

NRM bastion

History shows that Kampala Central has been a surprisingly happy hunting ground for the NRM. For instance, by 2006, NRM’s Edward Francis Babu had been representing this constituency for more than 16 years.

Babu, then a councillor at City Hall, took advantage of Wasswa Ziritwawula’s 1989 move to resign from the National Resistance Council (NRC), then equivalent to Parliament, to have a firm grip on this constituency. The background was that the NRC, controlled by President Museveni, decided to extend his term without elections, something that Ziritwawula, then a member of the Democratic Party (DP), questioned. Consequently, he stormed out and later said he had no regrets.

Babu’s reign at Parliament was ended in 2006 by Erias Lukwago, a novice and then the chief legal advisor of the DP. The victory came after Lukwago was at one point seen physically fighting with goons, purportedly hired by then Kampala Central LC III chairman, Godfrey Nyakana, of the NRM. Lukwago was determined to protect his votes in the slum of Kisenyi. Such determination guided Lukwago to a hard-fought win over Babu, then an NRM heavyweight. It would launch the then DP upstart’s career in elective politics.

Since Lukwago secured the win with a difference of just 103 votes, Babu sought redress in the High Court. Justice Stella Arach-Amoko, however, sent Lukwago’s supporters into raptures when she held that Babu’s agents signing the Declaration of Result Forms (DRF) confirmed the truth of what was contained therein.

Lukwago served one term in Parliament before he successfully had a crack at the Kampala Lord mayorship in 2011. With Lukwago making the switch to Lord Mayor, the Opposition has struggled to get back Kampala Central. Observers say this status quo is not about to change, thanks to the ruling party allegedly using polling stations such as the one in Summit View Military Barracks to allegedly rig the polls.

Kampala Mayor since 2011, Erias Lukwago, will be seeking re-election for a fourth term under the newly formed People’s Front for Freedom (PFF).

During his time as an MP, Lukwago’s last legal effort was to see that the contentious three polling stations in Summit View were taken out of the military barracks. At the behest of Lukwago, Justice Yorokamu Bamwine ordered the Electoral Commission (EC) to get the polling stations out of the barracks “because the heavy military presence makes it difficult for voters to exercise their democratic rights.” Despite the court order, the polling stations still exist inside the military barracks.

Enigmatic Nsereko

Another problem the Opposition has experienced is how Nsereko has played his politics for most of the time he has been in Parliament. In winning the seat for the first time in 2011, Nsereko cruised to victory on the NRM ticket, having got the better of DP’s Eddie Yawe, brother to Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, the NUP principal and presidential flag-bearer.

In 2016, having allegedly fallen out with the NRM during his first tenure in Parliament, Nsereko earned the moniker of being one of the so-called “NRM rebel MPs.” He easily retained his seat as an Independent, and he didn’t seek, at least openly, the NRM’s blessings again.

It was difficult for the Opposition to dislodge Nsereko because he was a streetwise, if not crafty, politician. Nsereko, for one, voted with the Opposition on some positions in Parliament, like rejecting the lifting of presidential age limits. The delicate balancing act he pulled off was, in many respects, admirable. But it seems even the Opposition supporters, who had stuck with him even during the so-called NUP or umbrella wave in 2021, had enough of him when he championed the Computer Misuse Amendments Bill at the behest of Speaker Anita Among. The amendments annoyed urban youth, who use the Internet to check Executive power.

Nsereko now intends to stand for presidency under the Ecological Party. With Nsereko out, political parties have been scouting for who among their cadres stands a good chance of winning. This prompted NUP to grant Rubongoya its ticket. The decision for Rubongoya, who is a native of Ankole Sub-region, to stand in the heart of Kampala, has come under question, with some wondering why he never stood in his home district. This is the same question that has been posed to NUP’s deputy spokesperson, Alex Waiswa Mufumbiro, who abandoned his native Jinja South West constituency, where he contested without success in 2021, to now stand in Kampala’s Nakawa East, where the Opposition is strong.

The deputy spokesperson of National Unity Platform (NUP), Alex Waiswa Mufumbiro (L) and Ms Saudah Madaada in the dock at Kawempe Magistrate's Court on September 10, 2025. PHOTO/IBRAHIM KAVUMA

Rubongoya, unlike Mufumbiro, didn’t contest in 2021, restricting his role to running NUP in its early days. But with his eyes fixed on entering Parliament, he has since hit the political podium. He played a key role earlier this year in mobilising support for Erias Luyimbazi Nalukoola during the Kawempe North by-election, which set the tone of next year’s election in terms of State-sponsored terror. Rubongoya, it seems, used the Kawempe North by-election as a rehearsal for his own campaign in Kampala Central.

NRM stronghold

History shows that Kampala Central has been a surprisingly happy hunting ground for the NRM. Observers say this status quo is not about to change, thanks to the ruling party allegedly using polling stations such as the one in Summit View Military Barracks to rig.