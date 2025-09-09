2026 Elections: Chameleone joins nominations for NRM in Rubaga Division 

Legendary musician Joseph Mayanja, popularly known as Jose Chameleon, joined other National Resistance Movement (NRM) aspirants for nominations ahead of the 2026 general elections.

Speaking to the media while leading a procession of NRM flag bearers for Rubaga Division local government positions, Chameleone said it was time for young people from marginalized communities to step forward and set an example for others.

“The youth must rise and demonstrate that they, too, can lead. This is the right time for us to get involved and contribute meaningfully to leadership,” Chameleone said.

Legendary musician Joseph Mayanja, popularly known as Jose Chameleone, together with National Resistance Movement party members during the procession ahead of nominations in Rubaga Division on September 9, 2025. Photo/Shabibah Nakirigya

His call was reinforced by NRM Chairperson for Rubaga Division, Ivan Kamuntu Majambere, who assured that the ruling party is committed to supporting young leaders, especially those from the ghetto, because of their potential to inspire change.

“President Yoweri Museveni’s government has always supported youth with programs such as start-up capital. Even those venturing into politics will not be left behind,” Majambere said.

“In the coming term, NRM will be at the forefront of empowering ghetto youth across the country.”

On the opposition side, the National Unity Platform (NUP) is banking on its incumbents and new aspirants to rally support.

Among them is incumbent Rubaga Mayor Zacky Mbeeraze Mawula, who is seeking another term on the NUP ticket.

Mawula appealed to voters to give him more time to consolidate his achievements, arguing that he has already addressed several of the division’s pressing challenges.

“Since I was elected, I have worked on improving drainage systems, enhancing garbage collection, and supporting the youth with start-up capital so they can become responsible citizens,” Mawula said. He criticized past leaders for neglecting voters and vowed to continue prioritizing community needs.

Rubaga Division Mayor Zaccky Mberaze Mawula, alias Taata Namuli, arrives with supporters for his nomination as the National Unity Platform flag bearer for the same post at the Electoral Commission offices in Rubaga on September 9, 2025. PHOTO/MICHAEL KAKUMIRIZI

Other NUP candidates are also promising fresh leadership. Ibrah Semanda, contesting for the Kasubi D councillorship seat, pledged to deliver meaningful change that reflects the aspirations of the people.

“As flag bearers of change, we are committed to bringing transformation to our communities because we know what our people need,” Semanda said. “Uganda now requires young, focused, and determined leaders, and NUP is ready to provide that.”

The Rubaga race has therefore become a battleground of ideas, with incumbents calling for continuity, opposition candidates pushing for change, and cultural icons like Chameleone urging ghetto youth to seize the political moment.