2026 elections: DP’s Kayondo primed for Mukono South NUP clash

From 1996, when the first parliamentary elections were organised after the promulgation of the current Constitution, Mukono South has been dominated by the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party.

The NRM’s hold on Mukono South was often seen as an oddity in light of concerted efforts by the Opposition to wrestle huge chunks of Mukono District away from the firm grip of the ruling party.

Amid many struggles, Ms Betty Nambooze won Mukono North through a by-election in 2009. This was after spending almost the entire term in court tussling with NRM’s Peter Bakaluba Mukasa.

After Ms Nambooze defended her seat in 2011, the NRM reacted by gerrymandering Mukono North, creating Mukono Municipality in the process. The tactic here was to ensure Ms Nambooze is restricted to Mukono Municipality, which is an Opposition bastion, perhaps because it is in an urban area.

Since Mukono North is in a rural area, it was thought that the gerrymandering had opened up a constituency for NRM. Indeed, this worked because in 2011, Mukono North was won by NRM’s Ronald Kibuule. He defended his seat in 2016.

In 2021, however, the National Unity Platform’s (NUP) Kiwanuka Abdallah got the better of Mr Kibuule. During this period of the Opposition taking Mukono North, the neighbouring Mukono South, which is more rural, had remained a haven for NRM cadres. Ms Janat Mukwaya, who traces her roots in the NRM as far as the Luweero Bush War, where she was one of the female fighters, won the race in 1996 to make it to the sixth Parliament.

However, Ms Mukwaya, who had been appointed by Museveni to the ministerial docket of Gender, Labour and Social Development, couldn’t make it to the seventh Parliament that was constituted in 2001. This was after she was defeated by the NRM-leaning Godfrey Ddamulira with a difference of 118 votes. Mr Ddamulira also turned out to be a one-term legislator because in 2006, Ms Mukwaya reclaimed Mukono South and retired in 2011.

Bakaluba merry-go-round

Ms Mukwaya’s retirement left a vacuum that Mr Bakaluba, who had given up on defeating Ms Nambooze in Mukono Municipality, filled. This was a complete turnaround for Mr Bakaluba, who had been found guilty of bribing voters during the 2006 parliamentary elections. The verdict was delivered by Justice Stella Arach Amoko, who went on to be a Supreme Court judge.

Mr Bakaluba, a former Anglican prelate, would shock voters and Ms Nambooze, his opponent, when he remained in Parliament for three more years as he kept on appealing to the Supreme Court, challenging Justice Arach-Amoko’s judgment. It was Justice Bart Katureebe, who wrote the lead judgment ending Mr Bakaluba’s dream of staying in Parliament. But it came when the 2011 elections were beckoning.

Mr Bakaluba’s stay in Parliament for almost the whole term under the pretext that he was appealing provoked lawmakers to amend the Parliamentary Elections Act. They inserted Section 66(3), which provides that the decisions of the Court of Appeal about parliamentary election petitions shall be final. Consequently, the option of appealing to the Supreme Court was eliminated.

Even Mr Bakaluba’s redemptive win in Mukono South was challenged at the High Court, with Ms Mary Nalugo Ssekiziyivu, who had emerged second, accusing him of once again bribing voters. But this time the court didn’t believe Mr Bakaluba’s opponents.

“There was a blanket accusation that the first respondent gave out money, footballs, spraying pumps, saucepans, food, sodas, tarpaulins and other household gadgets, but apart from the incidents discussed, no evidence of distribution of footballs, spraying pumps, saucepans, tarpaulins and other household gadgets was presented,” Justice Eldad Mwangusya wrote.

He added: “I wish to comment that pleading in an Election Petition, which is made on oath, should avoid such a blanket accusation that cannot be proved, even given the allowance already discussed that a petitioner in an election petition is time-constrained.”

Post Bakaluba era

Mr Bakaluba didn’t retain his seat because, in 2016, he stood as an Independent and he lost to NRM’s Jackson Muyanja Ssenyonga, who had previously made the docket of Mukono Town mayorship his own. In the parliamentary race, Mr Ssenyonga got 21,844 votes against Bakaluba’s 8,437 votes. The Democratic Party’s Fred Kayondo could only manage 5,256 votes. While he settled for third position, he would defy the NUP wave in Buganda five years later to end up top of the pile.

During that 2021 poll, Mr Ssenyonga, standing on the NRM ticket, finished second with 10,922 votes.

NUP’s Wilson Male came third with a miserable 4,831 votes. Ssenyonga has since switched to NUP.

In Parliament, Mr Kayondo is going to be remembered for chiding NUP MPs who came out to sign a censure motion against former Leader of the Opposition in Parliament (LoP) Mathias Mpuuga for pocketing Shs500 million in what was termed as a “service award.”

Mr Kayondo defended Mr Mpuuga and other commissioners who received the money, saying the service award was initiated by the entire Parliament, not just the commissioners.

“That money was passed by Parliament, and that’s the core mandate of an MP. If they passed the budget, then it’s a vote of no confidence if a member is against what the House did. They passed the budget with a service award, so why are they going against their own action?” he wondered.

“Now that’s a vote of no confidence in the Parliament of Uganda that members can now pass a budget which they haven’t read and then wake up and say this was wrong. It’s a disservice to the people of Uganda. What you see here when members are signing [the censure motion] is an indication they passed the budget without reading it and understanding it. That’s the issue,” he added.

Mr Kayondo was supporting Mr Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda’s (Kira Municipality) claims that most lawmakers don’t read documents that are tabled in Parliament.

“It was passed by Parliament as part of the commissioner’s budget, which many of us might not have seen, like many cases in Parliament. People pay little attention, but that list has former speakers: [Rebecca] Kadaga, [Edward] Ssekandi, and below it is where they put the commissioners. So, in terms of legality, we can’t win,” Mr Ssemujju reasoned.

“The only argument is a moral argument: Should people get a reward for a service they haven’t even rendered? But that money was passed, so if that censure comes to the floor, it means the whole of Parliament is going to censure itself,” Mr Ssemujju added.

Is Maseruka too young?

NUP has been on a search for who exactly will challenge Mr Kayondo. Two names emerged: Ssenyonga and Robert Maseruka, a former Makerere University guild president. Ssenyonga pulled out of the race after NUP assured him that they would give him the Mukono District chairperson ticket after the party’s relationship with the incumbent Bakaluba deteriorated.

“Muyanja [Ssenyonga] is our candidate. It was a task to convince him to withdraw from the Mukono South race in favour of Robert Maseruka, the former guild president of Makerere University,” Mr Muhammad Muwanga-Kivumbi, NUP’s deputy president in charge of the Buganda region, said.

This doesn’t mean Mr Maseruka now has a free ride; there are a couple of NUP members, including Mr Male Merab Nalumu and Mr Robert Kikulwe, who have an interest in the race. The decision by NUP honchos to back Mr Maseruka’s candidature has sparked controversy, with some saying he is too inexperienced for such a rural constituency.

“Maseruka is going to be an imposition on the voters. He is hardly known in the constituency. He is a very inexperienced politician. We shall see how things pan out,” one of Maseruka’s rivals for the NUP card, said.

Mr Maseruka is known to have participated in the anti-corruption protests last year that were christened the Walk to Parliament.

“They have stolen our future for too long. We are the generation that will take it back. This is our time to rise, speak, and lead. Mukono South, the power is yours, let’s claim it,” Mr Maseruka said upon declaring his interest in the Mukono South parliamentary seat.

About Mukono

Mukono District, with a total area of 2,986.47 Sq Km, lies in the central region of Uganda, sharing borders with Buikwe District in the east, Kayunga along River Sezibwa in the North, Luweero in the north west, Kampala and Wakiso in south west, Lake Victoria in the south with the Islands of Buvuma District.

The district headquarters are in Mukono municipality, Central Division, situated on the Kampala-Jinja Highway (21kms East of Kampala City). Mukono Central Division serves as an administrative and commercial centre. Other urban centres include Katosi, Kasawo and Nakifuma town boards.