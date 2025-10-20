2026 elections: Kasibante says to cut costs and improve service delivery

The National Peasants Party’s Presidential candidate, Mr Robert Kasibante, has pledged to cut administrative costs to raise funds for improving the quality of social services for Ugandans.

While campaigning in Lyantonde and Lwengo districts at the weekend, Mr Kasibante expressed concern over poor service delivery in districts that have wholeheartedly supported the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM).

He said the bloated government spending is the reason why the country is sinking into huge public debt currently standing at Shs106 trillion. “We couldn’t be servicing such a huge public debt if our resources were being put to good use.

This is what I have to come to fix,” he said. Mr Desdelio Mukasa, a resident of Lwengo Town Council, challenged Mr Kasibante to explain how he could raise the budget.

“The excuse of the current government over time has been meagre resources. How will you raise such revenue to fulfil your promises?” he asked.

Mr Kasibante said he will reduce the number of ministers and MPs and fire all resident district commissioners. “Those unnecessary positions are siphoning a lot of money from the national treasury, which would address citizen’s concerns regarding services,” he said.

Mr Kasibante pledged to ensure that essential services are enjoyed by all Ugandans.

“During my time you will never face water scarcity as is the case today. It is disturbing to see human beings in this era sharing water sources with animals. We shall ensure that clean piped water is extended, with a priority to areas which are currently suffering,” he said.

He added that public schools and health centres are in dire state. “Our children deserve a good learning environment, not under trees. I will also address other impediments of good learning like ensuring equal pay to all teachers,” the first-time presidential candidate pledged.

He also promised to raise the monthly Special Assistance Grant for the Elderly (SAGE) from Shs25,000 to Shs200,000, praising senior citizens for their role in building the nation.

Mr Kasibante urged citizens to focus on the issues they want addressed by candidates, instead of accepting handouts that could lead them to make poor choices.

Debt

The Ministry of Finance’s quarterly debt statistical bulletin released this month in Kampala showed that public debt has over the past year grown by nine percent.

Last year, the public debt stood at $26.56b (Shs92.3 trillion). The ministry attributed this substantial growth in the public debt to increased domestic borrowing.