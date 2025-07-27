2026 elections: MP Medard Ssegona in fight of his life to retain Busiro seat

It’s a public secret that the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party has struggled to present viable candidates in various positions in Kampala and Wakiso.

The lack of traction for the NRM in these areas was also reflected in the small numbers of people who turned up to vote in its primaries, with many voting areas pictured deserted. In Busiro East, found in Wakiso District, Andrew Kiryowa, a youthful lawyer, had sought to change the tide and bring some energy into the ruling party when he threw his hat into the ring.

The NRM last won Busiro East in 2001 when Mr Kennedy Mike Ssebalu, its member, who later represented Uganda in the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA), emerged victorious. Mr Kiryowa’s hope of ending NRM’s trail of losses in Busiro East was upended last week when the NRM declared Abdul Kiyimba, the former Kyengera-Nsangi mayor, the victor. Mr Kiyimba was adjudged to have polled 30,810 votes against Mr Kiryowa’s tally of 5,693. The lawyer wasted no time in dismissing the results as a work of fraud aided by Parish Intelligence Security Officer (PISO).

Scandals galore

For Mr Kiryowa, the little interest people in Wakiso showed in the NRM primaries exposed the fraud. “The clearest example of this rigging was in Kyengera Town Council. Only 15 people showed up to vote, yet on the Declaration Form, Mr Kiyimba got 200 votes. Some of the polling stations where few people turned up, Mr Kiyimba was given 800 votes, yet they gave me zero,” Mr Kiryowa said. With President Museveni intending to solve the fights that characteristically emerge from the primaries, Mr Kiryowa’s stand could yet change.

For now, though, the young lawyer insists he is going to press on with his candidature, albeit as an Independent leaning toward the ruling party. “I’m going to stand as an Independent so that I can split the votes. How can they rig me out like that? Anyway, Kiyimba wasn’t going to win,” Mr Kiryowa warned.

One of the reasons Mr Kiryowa is confident that Kiyimba can’t prevail in Busiro East next year is that his name is synonymous with scandal. In 2023, Mr Kiyimba was cast into the limelight when he was charged together with his son, Mr Hamuza Kiyimba, of inciting and threatening violence. Mr Kiyimba was arrested from Gaddafi Mosque in Old Kampala during Jummah prayers as he heckled Old Kampala faction Mufti Sheikh Shaban Mubajje. The prosecution had claimed that Mr Kiyimba had shouted, “Where is Mubajje? I want Mubajje” while advancing towards the Mufti, accused of illegally selling off Muslim property. In 2024, the State withdrew the charges, with Mr Kiyimba insisting that he would be the NRM’s flag bearer for Busiro East.

Sseggona’s stand

Like the NRM, the National Unity Platform (NUP) party also finds itself in a catch-22 situation. Its member, Mr Medard Lubega Sseggona, is in something of a dilemma as the party’s top brass scans through people who have shown interest in getting the party’s ticket.

Mr Sseggona’s troubles stem from his decision to reject the party’s position to ostracise his long-time ally, Mr Mathias Mpuuga, the Nyendo-Mukungwe legislator. This, after it emerged that Mpuuga received Shs500m as a service award. Mr Sseggona didn’t bow down to pressure as he openly backed Mr Mpuuga, including attending his thanksgiving ceremony in Masaka in early 2024.

“I heard rumours that they were calling members, telling them they would be denied party cards if they attended Mpuuga’s thanksgiving. I'm glad I wasn't called, and if it's true, then it's absurd. Friendships go beyond politics," he said, adding: “There were some people who said this thanksgiving wouldn't happen and that people would stone each other, but people are here seated peacefully. What you see here is the National Unity Platform, and this is what we believe in.”

Mr Sseggona also refused to bow to the pressure that came from his constituents to sign a censure motion that was prepared by Lwemiyaga County legislator Theodore Ssekikubo. Mr Sseggona rationalised that the motion was mainly targeting Mr Mpuuga. “I am a wise and educated man. Those who are signing are just excited over nothing.

They are just abusing Mpuuga for no reason. They were in Parliament when the budget [for service awards] was tabled. It is the same budget where [Moses] Kigongo, [Edward] Ssekandi, and [Rebecca] Kadaga were given money as former House] Speakers,” he said, adding: “When you talk, they shout at you; when you keep quiet, they say you were compromised. Who amongst us sleeps hungry?” Mr Sseggona said the entire Parliament was to blame for the service award, and he also blamed NUP principal Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, alias Bobi Wine, for mishandling the Mpuuga fallout.

“If you are a leader and you are the first to make such a statement, it's wrong because, as a leader, when you speak, nobody else is going to speak,” Mr Sseggona said.

Walukagga smells blood

With Mr Sseggona falling out with NUP leadership, many NUP-aligned politicians within Busiro South smelled an opportunity that they couldn’t resist. One of them is Kadongo Kamu singer Mathias Walukagga, who has since 2021 reinvented himself as a politician. Mr Walukagga, the current Mayor of Kyengera-Nsangi township, has been using musical concerts to show how he is loyal to Mr Kyagulanyi. “At Maggere,” Mr Walukagga said, referring to Kyagulanyi’s home in Kasangati township.

“I can enter any time. I don’t need an appointment.” When he was contacted last year, Mr Walukagga, who struggles to express himself in the language used in the House—English, refused to comment on the fact that he was eyeing the Busiro East parliamentary seat. Yet he is among those who were quick to pick and return forms once NUP kick-started this process.

Magoola v Sseggona, again?

Another curious person who is being considered by NUP’s top brass is businessman Emmanuel Magoola Matovu. It wouldn’t be the first time Mr Magoola would want to beat Mr Sseggona to this seat.

He first had a go in 2016 when he was a member of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party. That time, the FDC wave that saw many unknowns win political seats wasn’t enough to catapult Mr Magoola to victory as he came second. Mr Sseggona, who rode on his loyalty to Buganda Kingdom, emerged first with 18,773 votes.

In 2021, again, Mr Magoola, who stood as an Independent, wouldn’t go beyond second tallying 14,561 votes. Mr Sseggona, backed by the so-called umbrella wave that swept Buganda, catapulting many novices to elective offices, won with 88,918 votes. Having been a victim of the NUP juggernaut, Mr Magoola has changed tactics and sought NUP’s card.

“I think I’m overqualified to be a candidate from Busiro East. I think I should be the sole candidate for NUP in Busiro East,” Mr Magoola said after picking NUP’s nomination forms.

A crowded field

The third person who has presented NUP’s leadership with a selection headache is Mr Allan Ssempala Kigozi. Politically, not much is known about Mr Ssempala, who has been working with civil society organisations, more so those dealing in the digital rights sphere. With Mr Sseggona serving three consecutive terms, Mr Ssempala believes it’s time for new energy.

“For too long, Busiro East has been left behind. The lack of evolving leadership has held us back. I’m offering a new direction, a fresh start. My promise is to partner with our community and drive real development, finally achieving the glory our constituency deserves,” Mr Ssempala explained to the media. All this wouldn’t have been a problem for the NUP leadership hadn’t Mr Sseggona been in the mix.

He wasn’t expected to turn up at the NUP headquarters in Makerere-Kavule to pick and return nomination papers to be considered by NUP’s Elections Management Committee (EMC) following the Mpuuga fallout. But he just did that, insisting that he has never denied being a NUP member, and this is exhibited in his decision to stay clear of Mr Mpuuga’s Democratic Front (DF).

“If somebody isn’t drunk, they would agree that I’m more qualified for this job than the others. And this party has a sense of class and quality. Does the Parliament still make laws? Is there somebody vying for this position as qualified as I?” Mr Sseggona asked. “You want to retire people who are struggling in a struggle? You want retired people who are scoring? Good captains? You would have a problem if you retire such people.”

Hard nut to crack

Getting rid of Mr Medard Sseggona will be problematic because of his roots in the Mengo establishment and his problems with NUP leadership could also at the same time be traced to his Mengo roots.

Busiro East MP aspirants: Medard Lubega Sseggona (left), Emmanuel Magoola Matovu, Andrew Kawooya (top centre), Mathias Walukaga (bottom centre), Abdul Kiyimba, and Allan Ssempala Kizito (right). PHOTO/COMBO

Before he joined elective politics, Mr Sseggona was deputy minister of information of Buganda Kingdom, where he combatively defended the kingdom’s interests. This included its agitation for the Federal system of government and the return of 9,000 square miles.

It was during that time that he was arrested, or kidnapped, as he prefers to say, by security agencies. He was taken into custody with Ms Betty Nambooze, the Mukono Municipality legislator, in tow. Both were accused of wanting to overthrow the government by sponsoring rebel activity. The government didn’t pursue these charges; instead, it pressed sedition charges, which never saw the light of day.

Mr Sseggona further endeared himself to the kingdom’s fanatics when, in 2012, he turned to defend about 21 youth who had been accused of terrorism. This was after they participated in the 2009 Buganda riots that were triggered after the government blocked Kabaka Ronald Mutebi of Buganda from visiting Bugerere, one of the counties that make up the kingdom.

With Mr Sseggona combining efforts with Mr Apollo Makubuya, then Buganda’s attorney general, to lead the defence, the Ganda youth managed to brush aside charges that were particularised as influencing the government or the public for social, political and economic factors. The youth attacked and set ablaze buildings housing the Nateete Police Station.