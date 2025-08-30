2026 elections: Pinned to the ropes, shall Nambooze win 5th round?

A heated political contest is brewing in Mukono Municipality as half a dozen candidates prepare to challenge incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) Betty Nambooze Bakireke in the 2026 General Election. Unlike the previous elections, where Ms Nambooze has been the ultimate people’s choice, the lawmaker affectionately known as “Madam Teacher” is facing significant opposition as she seeks a fifth term.

Many of Ms Nambooze’s supporters and her campaigning team have distanced themselves from the National Unity Platform (NUP) lawmaker, leaving questions about whether she will return to the House.

What is clear is that Ms Nambooze will not have the smooth ride she has previously enjoyed.

Ms Nambooze has 15 years of experience in elective politics. In 2010, she contested in the Mukono North parliamentary by-election before Mukono Municipality was carved out of it.

Her victory came after a protracted legal battle had been waged, challenging Rev Peter Bakaluba Mukasa’s victory. Ms Nambooze ousted National Resistance Movement’s (NRM) Bakaluba from the seat in 2010. At the High Court, Mr Balukaba had been found guilty of bribing voters during the 2006 parliamentary elections.

After he was defeated in the resulting by-elections, Mr Bakaluba migrated to Mukono South, which he represented for one term on the NRM ticket. Mr Bakaluba contested for the second term in 2016, but he was beaten by Mr Johnson Muyanja Ssenyonga. While all this was happening, Ms Nambooze’s reputation in Mukono was growing.

Yet now Monitor can reveal that she is facing something she has never faced before— resistance from a section of her supporters. We understand that while some have turned away from her, others are aiming to contest against her.

These include Mr George Fred Kagimu, a former mayor of Mukono Municipality; Mr Allan Mawanda, the current Mukono Central Division speaker; and Mr Dan Lugoloobi, who is the vice chairperson for NUP in Mukono Municipality.

Mr Kagimu, Mr Mawanda, and Mr Lugoloobi were too close to Ms Nambooze so much so that it was inconceivable to imagine anything coming between them. One observer put it colourfully, saying the three bowed down before Nambooze like she was a queen in a palace. Not anymore.

Growing discord

The trio is not alone. Most of the councillors have distanced themselves from Ms Nambooze, including her assistants. The mood on the ground in Mukono Municipality is also not as pleasant as Ms Nambooze would want it to be. Several voters we spoke to claim she has overstayed in power.

Others say she spent more time abroad seeking medical care and, therefore, should rest and improve her health. Ms Nambooze has faced attacks and disrespect in her fourth term. She is hardly the Madam Teacher of yesteryear who would saunter into rooms staging public functions to much acclaim.

Nowadays, she tiptoes into rooms as witnessed at this year’s Kyaggwe Day, a Buganda Kingdom function that was held in Mukono. Ms Nambooze arrived like any other person, without much fanfare. The red carpet that used to be rolled out for her in years gone by is pretty much a distant memory.

So, who are the people who have expressed interest in the Mukono Municipality parliamentary seat? Well, for one, Mr Henry Ssenyonjo, an accountant and NUP member, who is contesting as an Independent candidate, has put his hand up. Mr Ssenyonjo said many people in Mukono feel left behind despite the area’s proximity to Kampala and its strategic location.

With the detail accountants are known to express, Mr Ssenyonjo has outlined a development plan for the municipality focused on grassroots empowerment, political education, and service delivery.

Mr Ssenyonjo alleges Ms Nambooze has blocked several projects that benefit all people. He cites the blocking of the construction of a modern Mukono central market. He also points out blocking the now defunct Uganda National Roads Authority (Unra) from expanding its work at the park, whereby a modern park was to be relocated in the municipality, among other projects.

“Her work is to block projects, claiming she is helping the voters, and yet, she is not helping them to add up or boost business,” he told Monitor.

Mr Ssenyonjo also cited divisions among the leaders in the municipality, especially the Opposition. He has promised to unite the Opposition and bring peace, adding that his abilities will stand the municipality in good stead. Ms Nambooze, he adds, has not done enough as she has been abroad seeking medical attention all the time.

“I want only a term, and I show [Ms Nambooze] that some things are done/implemented in one term. I don’t want to be greedy like other politicians who can’t give chance to others,” he promised, adding that Ms Nambooze has promoted divisionism in the Opposition instead of promoting unity.

Other opponents

Another hopeful is Mr Kagimu. He is a renowned entrepreneur, who owns Festino Cite, a sports and recreation centre. Also a former Mukono Municipality mayor (2016-2021), Mr Kagimu has vowed to unseat the incumbent in 2026. T

his is the second time the businessman is contesting against Ms Nambooze, and he has promised to deliver where the incumbent failed. Mr Kagimu, who is contesting on the Democratic Party (DP) card, says it’s high time Mukono voters elect capable leaders rather than those who will fail to deliver.

“I have moved to this municipality and found out that people are yearning for change,” he told Monitor, noting that this time’s elections will be different from the previous ones.

“I was a mayor and left when I had put change/development in the municipality, for example, elevating Mukono Health Centre IV to Mukono General Hospital; lobbying for garbage collection tracks; and improving several roads in the municipality,” he added.

Mr Kagimu has pledged to promote unity among the people and leaders for easy service delivery, and also to check on the issue of traffic gridlocks in Mukono.

The municipality’s former mayor was Ms Nambooze’s competitor in the 2021 elections, where he gathered 16,209 votes against Ms Nambooze’s 38,383 votes. Mr Lugoloobi, who is a NUP member, has on his part promised to establish a local leadership training centre in Mukono.

He says while this will mentor future leaders, a youth centre and a fully functional youth hub that are part of his future plans will point the municipality’s compass where it ought to be. More pledges have been made to regularly engage with schools, hospitals, and businesses to ensure accountability and responsive representation. Other aspirants include Daisy Sarah Sonko Nabatanzi contesting on the NRM ticket, Andrew Ssenyonga (NRM), and Ivan Ssentongo (Independent).

The NRM primary race left both Ms Nabatanzi and Mr Ssenyonga at loggerheads, with their case referred to the NRM Election Disputes Tribunal. But it is not just the NRM that is plagued by internal divisions. A group of NUP supporters, frustrated with Ms Nambooze’s long tenure in Parliament, have openly called for her to step aside.

Madam Teacher confident

Aware of the growing criticism that she has overstayed, Ms Nambooze told Saturday Monitor that her continued presence in the House is backed by the people of Mukono, who back her each election cycle.

“I have served for 15 years, and, yes, someone might say I’ve been around for a long time, but I didn’t amend the law to stay. Every term I serve is by the will of voters; not by force,” Ms Nambooze told Monitor.

It is evident that Ms Nambooze has anything but retirement plans dominating her thought process. She has come out with guns blazing, saying her stay in Parliament is not by accident.

Background

Ms Betty Nambooze was a law enforcement officer at the town council before entering the murky waters of elective politics. She became the first woman from the Democratic Party to be voted into Parliament.

A crowd of more than 200 people accompanied Ms Nambooze to the House for the swearing-in after winning a bye-election in 2010. In 2017, when Mr Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, alias Bobi Wine, aimed to contest for the Kyadondo Parliamentary seat, he visited Ms Nambooze’s home in Mukono to seek her support.

At that time, Ms Nambooze was one of the most prominent politicians in Buganda and was torn between supporting the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) candidate, Apollo Kantinti, Dr Lilian Babirye Kamoome, and Bobi Wine. After Bobi Wine decisively won the seat, he rose to become Uganda’s Opposition leader.

His rise shifted the dynamics in Buganda. Before Bobi Wine’s emergence. Ms Nambooze and Mr Erias Lukwago were the most popular Opposition politicians in Buganda. In the 2010 by-elections, Ms Nambooze polled 16,142 votes, while Peter Bakaluba Mukasa collected 14,302 votes.

In 2016, Nambooze got 35,341 votes. Ms Fatuma Ndisaba, her nearest rival who flew the NRM flag, had 23,129 votes. In 2021, Ms Nambooze won with 38,383 votes against her competitor, Mr Kagimu (DP), got 16,209 votes.

Ms Nambooze remains a respected figure in NUP and indeed the broader Opposition movement. Whether she chooses to fight for a fifth term or step aside gracefully could influence the party’s unity and public.