2026 elections: Same old faces return for Kalangala MP races

As Kalangala District gears up for the 2026 parliamentary elections, voters are bracing for a familiar showdown. Most of the politicians who battled in the 2021 polls are returning, eager to reclaim or retain their seats in what is shaping up to be a rematch across the islands.

In Kyamuswa County, incumbent Moses Kabuusu of the People’s Front for Freedom (PFF) seeks re-election. His main challenger is once again Ms Carolyn Nanyondo Birungi of the NRM, who narrowly lost in 2021 when Mr Kabuusu polled 3,863 votes against her 3,471.

Two former contenders — Dr Cyrus Kambugu (NUP), who garnered 1,099 votes, and Mr John Mwesigwa (Independent) with 549 — have not declared interest this time. Instead, the National Unity Platform (NUP) has fronted a new flagbearer, Daudi Nkambo Ssenungi, to take on the old rivals.

The Kalangala Woman MP race also features familiar opponents. Ms Hellen Nakimuli (NUP) will again face Ms Aidah Nabayiga (NRM), whom she defeated in 2021 with 9,791 votes to 8,519. Ms Lydia Nakimera, who came third with 932 votes, has not announced a fresh bid. Notably, all four main contenders — Mr Kabuusu, Ms Nanyondo, Ms Nakimuli, and Ms Nabayiga — went through their party primaries unopposed, underscoring their dominance within respective political camps.

Speaking to Monitor, Mr Kabuusu said he still has the energy and vision to address Kyamuswa’s pressing challenges, particularly in infrastructure.

“When I constructed the wooden cargo boat MV Seddume to transport vehicles to Kyamuswa, it proved my commitment to improving water transport. We need vehicles on the islands, yet before 2021, there was no reliable way to bring them,” he said.

He cited his lobbying for improved road networks and modern water transport, which has led to more vehicles and boda bodas now operating on the islands. He acknowledged government efforts but said the district still faced serious sanitation and healthcare challenges.

“Most of our diseases come from drinking dirty water; that’s why I’ve been extending clean water and toilets to villages and landing sites,” he said. Mr Kabuusu also urged fishermen to diversify their livelihoods.

“If fishermen abandon illegal gear and embrace agriculture, pressure on the lake will ease. My goal is for residents to own land, grow oil palm and food crops, access clean water, and enjoy better health,” he said.

However, NRM’s Nanyondo argueD that Kyamuswa has lagged behind due to lack of representation within the ruling party. “The NRM is in power, but we have no MP from here.

We must rely on MPs from other districts to reach government. Why go through Kyotera or Lwengo when we can have our own?” she asked.

She said the depletion of Lake Victoria’s fish stocks has crippled the local economy.

“Those who once sold tonnes of fish now manage barely 100 kilogrammes. Some have parked their boats. Kyamuswa lives on fishing — and only the NRM government can fix this,” she said. Ms Nanyondo further called for renewed focus on transport and healthcare. Former Woman MP Aidah Nabayiga said Kalangala lost its lobbying power after she left Parliament.

“Kalangala has benefited from the oil palm project, which has improved livelihoods — parents can now pay school fees. But when I was in Parliament, I constantly lobbied for Kalangala. That isn’t happening now,” she said.

She cited borehole projects she initiated and urged revival of key infrastructure such as the Bugoma–Mulabana road and a public transport vessel for Kyamuswa. But incumbent Hellen Nakimuli insisted that Kalangala’s voice is now stronger in Parliament. “We used to think we didn’t have MPs — no Kalangala issue was ever raised on the floor. Now, fisheries and health matters are discussed. Kalangala has a voice the government listens to,” she said.

Ms Nakimuli said her focus remains on empowering women and youth through skills training. “We have young mothers and women making brooms from oil palm trees. They need better skills and markets. The men too must learn new trades and stop seeing the lake as the only solution,” she said.

According to Mr Bambalazaabwe Semakula, a Kalangala political analyst, the return of the same contenders reflects not just popularity but also the logistical hardships of campaigning across the islands.

“Kalangala isn’t like other places. A politician might walk more than 10 kilometres before meeting voters and must spend heavily on fuel to reach even a handful of people,” he said, noting that such conditions deter new entrants. Mr David Zanic Javiira, a voter in Bujjumba Constituency, agreed that incumbents enjoy an advantage.

“They attend local meetings, contribute to community events, even buy alcohol at gatherings, that keeps them popular,” he said. He added that parties also prefer tried-and-tested politicians.