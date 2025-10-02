2026 elections: What Buganda wants addressed

Ugandans will go to the polls on January 12, 2026, to pick their next president and many other political aspirants across the governance structure.

Yoweri Museveni of the National Resistance Movement party is seeking to secure a record seventh elective term in office, amid competition from the National Unity Platform (NUP) party leader Robert Kyagulanyi, aka Bobi Wine, Forum for Democratic Change’s Nathan Nandala Mafabi, and Alliance for National Transformation’s Mugisha Muntu.

Others are Joseph Mabirizi – Conservative Party (CP), Robert Kasibante of National Peasants Party (NPP), Mubarak Munyagwa of Citizens Movement for Progress (CMP), and Frank Kabinga Bulira – Reformist People's Party (RPP).

While the NRM has historically enjoyed overwhelming support in most of the sub-regions in the past elections, frustration over unfulfilled pledges, the endless land wrangles, poor service delivery, unaddressed economic challenges, political arrests, the high unemployment rate, and stalled cultural commitments are some of the key factors that could influence voter behaviour in the forthcoming 2026 general election.

Whether this discontent translates into a shift in voting patterns remains to be seen. Yet, it is clear that poor roads, industrialisation, return of kingdom properties, the fluctuating tea prices, and unfulfilled presidential pledges, among others, will be central issues in shaping the political landscape.

Starting today, we look at the key issues shaping political discussions across all the sub-regions.

Buganda King (Kabaka) Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II. PHOTO/FILE/COURTESY

Buganda Sub-region, Uganda’s most populous area with 11.1 million people out of a national total of 45.9 million, remains central to the country’s politics and a key determinant of any winning presidential candidate.

Its political influence dates back to colonial and post-independence Uganda, where the views of Buganda elders, the monarchy, and regional leaders have consistently shaped national discourse. Since President Museveni assumed power in 1986, Buganda had long been one of his strongholds, consistently delivering high vote counts. However, this trend shifted in the 2021 General Election with the rise of Mr Kyagulanyi’s People Power Movement. Kyagulanyi defeated Museveni in his symbolic bastion of Luweero and across the entire Buganda region, securing 1,453,535 votes (62 percent) compared to Museveni’s 838,858 votes (35 percent).

Unlike Busoga Sub-region, where parliamentary wins masked a loss in the presidential vote, Museveni’s NRM suffered defeat in both races in Buganda. Out of 78 directly elected MPs, the NRM won only 23 seats. Among the 27 district Women's MP positions, the NRM topped in just nine districts. In total, the party successfully defended only 32 seats, while NUP snatched 55 from its grasp. Analysts attribute this shift to a combination of unfulfilled pledges, rampant land evictions, poverty, and high youth unemployment. According to the 2024 census, half of Uganda’s population is under 30, with a youth unemployment rate of 16.1 percent among those aged 18 to 30.

Poverty remains a significant challenge in Uganda. PHOTO | FILE

The Uganda National Household Survey 2023/24 further reveals that over 7.3 million Ugandans, nearly one in six, live below the absolute poverty line, defined as earning less than $1 or Shs3,663 per day. Buganda ranks third among the six hardest-hit regions, trailing only Karamoja and Busoga, with 767,900 residents living in absolute poverty.

Land question

Over the past two decades, land has become a contentious issue across Buganda. Wealthy individuals with land titles have been evicting poor tenants from what they claim is their legally owned land, often ancestral land for the tenants. In many cases, landlords present questionable or multiple land titles. In districts such as Kayunga, Mubende, Masaka, and Gomba, landlords have been chased away by angry tenants, and in some instances, have been harmed or lynched. In response, the government is pushing for land reforms, which officials say aim to address land grabbing.

Mr Sam Kigula, the Nakasongola District chairperson, estimates that more than 75 percent of residents in his district are squatters on land owned by absentee landlords. “We can only circumvent the land-related challenges if the government rolls out the Land Fund. We have the PDM projects, but many of our people cannot effectively plan to cultivate the land because of lack of security,” he said.

According to Mr Peter Kimanje Nsibambi, a lawyer representing many affected Bibanja holders, his firm is handling over 200 cases involving tenants served with eviction notices, many of whom have lost land through allegedly illegal means. “...despite having the land laws that guide land transactions and protect Bibanja holders, many are victims of illegal eviction,” he said.

A burning car torched by an unidentified mob over land at Kibula Nsavu village in Luweero District on November 26, 2024. PHOTO | COURTESY | UPF

Illegal land evictions have left thousands homeless across Buganda. From Nakaseke and Luweero to Kayunga, Mukono, Kalungu, Mpigi, Masaka, Gomba, and Sembabule, residents report a surge in unlawful evictions.

Unemployment levels

The 2024 Census confirms that half of Uganda’s population is under 30, with youth unemployment at 16.1 percent among those aged 18 to 30. The Uganda National Household Survey 2023/24 shows that more than 7.3 million Ugandans, nearly one in six, live below the absolute poverty line. Buganda ranks third among the six hardest-hit regions, with 767,900 people living in absolute poverty. During his current five-year term, President Museveni, now seeking to extend his rule beyond 40 years, pledged to “secure the future” of Ugandans.

To address the crisis, his government rolled out several programmes, including the Youth Livelihood Programme, Emyooga, Innovation Hubs, and the much-touted Parish Development Model. However, their impact remains limited. Buganda Kingdom premier (Katikkiro) Charles Peter Mayiga has repeatedly urged Buganda residents not to despair, but to work hard to fight poverty.

Charles Peter Mayiga, the Buganda Kingdom premier, sips a cup of coffee during the International Coffee Day celebrations on October 5, 2022. PHOTO/GEORGE KATONGOLE

He has emphasised agriculture, especially coffee farming, as a pathway to better livelihoods through improved productivity and crop quality.

Cost of living

Voters in Buganda have also raised concerns about the rising cost of living, urban crime, and unreliable electricity supply. Since April, when Umeme handed over power distribution to the government-owned Uganda Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (UEDCL), business operations have been disrupted. Buganda’s urbanisation has made it particularly vulnerable to food price shocks. Prices of staples such as sugar, rice, matooke, chicken, and meat have risen sharply in recent months, making life difficult for many households.

Unfulfilled pledges in Luweero

Although the government boasts of infrastructure improvements and fulfilment of some long-awaited pledges, residents in Luweero, especially those who fought during the guerrilla war, still demand compensation for relatives who died and property lost. While the government has tried to fast-track reconstruction and compensation, the number of claimants remains too large to satisfy.

Unfulfilled pledges in Masaka

Voters in Masaka continue to await pledges made by President Museveni years ago, including the construction of an industrial park (foundation stone laid in 2015), a juice processing plant, a glass factory, and the tarmacking of roads connecting Namirembe, Ddimo, and Kasensero landing sites to the Masaka-Mutukula highway.

Other promises include tarmacking the Lumbugu-Buyamba-Kagamba–Lwamaggwa–Lyantonde road, extending piped water to remote villages in Rakai, providing excavators for valley tanks, rural electrification in Rakai, Kalungu, and Masaka, and a ferry to connect Kasensero to Nangoma Island.

Brutality on Lake Victoria

Since February 25, 2017, when President Museveni deployed soldiers under the Fisheries Protection Unit (FPU) to combat illegal fishing, fear and anxiety have gripped fishing communities.

Fishermen prepare their nets on the shores of Lake Victoria at Kananansi Landing Site in Bujumba Sub-County, Kalangala District. PHOTO/ DAVID SEKAYINGA

Across Masaka, Ssenyondo, Nabyewanga landing sites, and Lufu Islands in Buvuma District, deaths have been reported due to alleged brutality. While FPU spokesperson Lt Lauben Ndifula portrays the unit positively, fishers insist its highhandedness has caused immense suffering.

Unsurprisingly, this issue cost the NRM votes in the 2021 General Election, pushing fishermen toward the Opposition. The government now hopes that a softer FPU approach and relaxed enforcement around silverfish (mukene) will help win back support. Any presidential candidate who pledges to disband the FPU could gain significant traction among Buganda’s fishing communities.

Campaign revival

In a last-minute effort to mend fences with Buganda voters, the NRM has launched a vigorous campaign across the region. Under the “Museveni for Buganda” banner, ministers and MPs are crisscrossing districts to promote government programmes and rally support for President Museveni and NRM flagbearers ahead of the 2026 General Elections.

Compiled by Alex Ashaba, almahad Ssenkabirwa, Byomugabi Segujja, Rajab Mukombozi, Robert Muhereza, Felix Ainebyoona, Abubaker Kirunda, Denis Edema, Fred Wambede, Bill Oketch, Charity Akullo, Patrick Ebong, Simon Peter Emwamu, Felix Warom Okello, Clement Aluma, Robert Elema, Patrick Okaba, James Owich & Tobbias Jolly Owiny,Dan Wandera,David Ssekayinga & Marko Taibot