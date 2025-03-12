2026 elections: Will Nandala Mafabi come to save minister Nambozo again?

The current political atmosphere in Sironko District for the seat of Woman Member of Parliament (MP) is rooted in the contentious 2021 General Election, which saw Ms Florence Nambozo emerge victorious as an independent candidate.

Ms Nambozo, now the state minister for Karamoja, won by a margin of 1,000 votes after losing in the NRM party primaries to Asha Mafabi Nabulo, the daughter of Mr Suleiman Lumolo, the district NRM chairperson and businessman.

Ms Nambozo secured 31,119 votes, while Nabulo, the NRM flagbearer, garnered 29,744. The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) candidate, Ms Femiar Wadada, came third with 17,891 votes.

Despite the Electoral Commission declaring Ms Nambozo the winner, Ms Nabulo contested the results, citing irregularities and illegalities. She took the matter to court, but Nambozo’s victory was upheld.

Political analysts argue that Ms Nambozo’s triumph in 2021 was largely due to the last-minute intervention of Nathan Nandala Mafabi, the FDC Secretary General and MP for Budadiri West.

“Nandala played a crucial role in securing votes and ensuring the integrity of the counting process at the district tally centre,” said Mr James Woniala, an opinion leader and resident of Sironko Town Council.

Since then, Ms Nambozo has maintained close ties with Mr Nandala, who has chaired the Bugisu Cooperative Union (BCU) since 2008.

Last month, when Nandala organised a government programme monitoring exercise in the district, Nambozo joined him. This sparked criticism from NRM leaders, who accused her of aligning with the Opposition.

Ms Nambozo, however, described Mr Nandala as a "brother and colleague," commending him for championing unity and development.

Defections

Earlier in 2024, several key members of Nambozo's NRM campaign team, including Dison Balayo (her political assistant), Clyan Gimei (a mobiliser and media strategist), Isma Gidudu (head of security), and Ashraf Wasike Ashaba (media and protocol officer), defected to Ms Nabulo’s camp. They cited, among other grievances, her association with opposition figures.

The defections weakened Ms Nambozo’s political standing, prompting her to recruit Nabulo’s former confidants, Abdul Magombe and Alex Nabende, to regain balance. However, Nabende denied switching allegiance, stating he remains independent.

Mr Dison Balayo, also a councillor for Sironko Town Council, refuted claims that they were bribed with Shs10 million each to defect. Instead, he attributed their departure to Nambozo’s failure to reaffirm her loyalty to the NRM party.

“In 2021, I led Nambozo’s political strategy. We worked to get her into Parliament, expecting her to realign with NRM after winning as an independent, but she instead sided with the Opposition,” he said.

Mr Balayo added that Nambozo had made numerous unfulfilled campaign promises across the district, which has a population of approximately 290,000.

A section of NRM leaders also accused her of organising a thanksgiving ceremony after her ministerial appointment without inviting the district party leadership.

However, Ms Agnes Nagami, a supporter from Budadiri Town Council, praised Nambozo for supporting education, churches, and women’s groups across the district.

“We cannot afford to lose a minister simply to please those who claim it’s their turn to represent the district,” she said.

Mr Simon Wasukira, a resident of Busulani Sub-county, argued that the longstanding rivalry between Nandala and Lumolo benefits Nambozo’s campaign.

“With Nandala on our side, Nambozo will win,” he said.

He added: “Budadiri East deserves to retain the Woman MP position. We will consolidate our votes to ensure victory.”

Political rivalry

Nandala and Lumolo, who owns a car import business (Kampala Modernity), have been political adversaries for years. Their feud dates back to the 2011 General Election when Lumolo supported Beatrice Wabudeya’s failed bid against Nandala for the Budadiri West seat.

Mr John Wasukira, a resident of Mafudu Trading Centre, suggested that the Woman MP position should rotate between Budadiri East and West for power balance.

“The position has always gone to Budadiri East. This time, we should vote for Nabulo from Budadiri West. Nambozo has served two terms and delivered little,” he said.

Historically, all Woman MPs representing Sironko District have hailed from Budadiri East: Beatrice Wabudeya (2006 to 2011), Femiar Wadada (2011 to 2016), and the incumbent Nambozo (since 2016).

Voters in Budadiri East argue that they are marginalised and need Nambozo to remain in Parliament since key district leaders, including Lumolo and LCV chairperson Livingstone Giruli, are from Budadiri West.

There have been attempts to carve out Budadiri East as a separate district, with local leaders seeking President Museveni’s intervention. A memorandum to this effect was set to be presented at the ground-breaking ceremony for the Namagumba-Budadiri-Nalugugu road on June 5, 2024, but the President delegated Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja instead.

Service delivery

Early last year, Ms Nambozo launched a book donation drive for pupils in remote schools, earning community praise.

“Despite government efforts in teachers' salaries, many schools in Butandiga-Bunagani Ridge lack infrastructure, desks, and adequate staff. When it rains, classes are disrupted,” she said.

She is also pushing for the construction of the 39km Namagumba-Budadiri-Nalugugu road to boost commercial agriculture. The road, located on the slopes of Mount Elgon, will be constructed by Shandong Liqiao Group Co. Ltd for Shs129 billion, funded by the African Development Bank.

“This road will enhance agriculture, tourism, and trade, supporting Uganda’s development goals under the National Development Plan III (2020-2025),” she said.

Mr Clyan Gimei, a Nabulo supporter, highlighted Nabulo’s appeal to young voters and her community projects, including scholarships for orphans, teenage mother empowerment, borehole drilling, and elderly welfare initiatives.

He noted that the 2021 election results revealed a strong regional bias, with Nambozo gaining support in Budadiri East and Nabulo in Budadiri West.

Mr Allan Muduku, a senior FDC cadre and former councillor for Bukise Sub-county, predicted a tough contest due to Nabulo’s resources.