2026 manifestos: Should we care?

As the dust settles on the just-concluded National Resistance Movement (NRM) party primaries, one thing is clear: political manifestos—once the foundation of campaign promises—are fading into irrelevance for many Ugandan voters.

From town hall gatherings to village rallies, few voters ask what candidates stand for. Even fewer bother to read party manifestos or policy documents.

Meanwhile, candidates speak in broad, vague terms about “development,” “youth empowerment,” or “service delivery,” but rarely refer to any written blueprint.

“To be honest, I’ve never seen any candidate’s manifesto,” admits Mr Julius Owori, a boda boda rider in Busia Town. “I just go with who I know—or who helps people around here.”

Mr Owori’s view is not unique. Across the country, many voters appear disillusioned with manifesto politics. Analysts say this reflects a growing disconnect between written promises and real performance.

“Manifestos have become ritual documents—cut, pasted, and forgotten once campaigns end,” says Ms Sarah Achebo, a governance analyst at the Uganda Governance Monitor.

“Politicians produce them to fulfil a requirement, not to commit to any serious programme.”

The trend isn’t new. Several past election cycles have shown that manifesto pledges often go unfulfilled. In some cases, the same unachieved promises—roads, health centres, education reforms—are repeated election after election.

“People don’t vote based on what’s in a manifesto,” says Ms Josephine Nyawede, a civic educator.

“They vote based on ethnicity, handouts, or personal loyalty. That weakens issue-based politics.”

She argues that political manifestos in Uganda are rarely grounded in the real needs of citizens.

“Most manifestos are crafted to win elections, not to drive people-centred development. They are not treated as social contracts. Once elections are over, they’re shelved,” she says.

Ms Nyawede further noted that while Opposition parties occasionally highlight unfulfilled manifesto promises, they often lack the research capacity and policy depth to offer sustained or effective critiques.

It’s a point Ms Sarah Bireete, the Executive Director of the Centre for Constitutional Governance (CCG) in Uganda, shares.

She says: “The party members are rarely allowed to share their views on these manifestos. This is the major fault line.”

Unfulfilled promises

Ms Bireete says the last report of the NRM manifesto on implementation indicated that 84 percent of the promises had not been delivered after three years.

Indeed, Uganda’s elections are increasingly shaped by personality cults, patronage networks, and ethnic mobilisation. Candidates who distribute sugar, pay school fees, or attend funerals are often seen as more trustworthy than those who speak of policies.

“Our politics is transactional,” notes Mr Vincent Mbogo, a political scientist.

“People don’t demand accountability on promises because they were never involved in the first place. The manifesto is seen as ‘their thing,’ not ‘our thing."

Mr Marlon Agaba, the Executive Director of the Anti-Corruption Coalition Uganda (ACCU), criticises political parties for failing to effectively communicate their manifestos to Ugandans in accessible formats.

“I put the blame on political parties. Have they simplified and cemented their manifestos in formats that Ugandans can access? People are on TikTok, WhatsApp—have the parties reached them there? People are interested in what you're giving them,” Mr Agaba says.

Mr Agaba highlights the transactional nature of politics today, citing examples from the NRM primaries.

“In one area, I think it was Rukungiri, voters were given waragi (local gin) in jerrycans. In another, candidates were distributing Shs2,000 to get votes. It’s not about manifestos or ideas—it’s about transactions: money, sugar, alcohol, mattresses in exchange for votes. That makes manifestos meaningless to many people,” he says.

Sizing up the manifestos

The NRM Manifesto 2021-2026 selected five priority areas of focus. They are creating wealth and jobs; delivering education and health; ensuring justice and equity; protecting life and property and achieving economic and political integration. Asked why the presidential pledges and manifesto commitments have not been fully fulfilled, Mr Willis Bashasha, the director of the Manifesto Implementation Unit, states that the government is still undergoing an “end of term variation” process.

“At the moment, we do not have the specific data you’re requesting," he says. “There may be individual interventions here and there, which are good, but they cannot override the relevance of the party manifesto,” he adds.

Mr Bashasha notes that while some members have presented their own manifestos, it is the ruling party’s manifesto that must take precedence.

“NRM leaders should focus on implementing the party manifesto rather than making separate promises. They should be asking: how far have we gone in implementing the manifesto in our respective areas?” he says.

In October 2020, President Museveni’s manifesto committee said they had completed the first draft of the NRM manifesto.

The Director for Information and Publicity at the NRM, Mr Emmanuel Dombo, says the team placed focus on areas that were not fulfilled in the previous manifesto.

After the launch of the committee at State House in August 2020, President Museveni said the 2020-2021 manifesto will be science-led, something he has repeatedly advocated for throughout the televised presidential addresses on the Covid-19 pandemic.

Hot air, little liftoff?

A review of recent manifestos—both at national and district levels—shows striking similarities. Buzzwords like “wealth creation,” “industrialisation,” and “inclusive development” dominate, yet there’s little clarity on implementation.

“Sometimes you read two candidates’ manifestos and think you're reading the same document,” says Ms Achebo.

“There’s no originality. No local context. It’s as if they’re copied from a template.” That perception has made many Ugandans dismiss manifestos as mere formalities. And as public interest wanes, even the media and civil society have stopped scrutinising them closely.

“Manifestos have become ritual documents—cut, pasted, and forgotten once campaigns end,” says Ms Achebo.

“Politicians produce them to fulfil a requirement, not to commit to any serious program.”

Mr Henry Muguzi, the Executive Director of the Alliance for Finance Monitoring (ACFIM), says Uganda’s political culture has rendered manifestos largely irrelevant in shaping voter decisions and holding leaders accountable.

“There are a number of factors to explain this. First, political parties and candidates do not invest in proper research, which results in half-baked manifestos that fail to resonate with the real needs of the electorate,” he tells Monitor.

“For instance, if you read the manifestos from the 2021 General Election, it’s hard to understand their vision for Uganda or how they planned to harness the potential of our bourgeoning youth population. Worse still, after elections, most leaders completely disregard even those poorly developed promises.”

Mr Muguzi also points to a lack of civic education as a major contributor to what he calls an “immature electorate.”

He says: “Government has done little to educate citizens between elections. As a result, many people vote without understanding the roles of the offices they’re electing leaders into. That’s why you hear constituents asking Members of Parliament to do things like fund burials, open feeder roads or build bridges—functions that don’t fall under an MP’s legislative role. In such a context, the quality of a manifesto is meaningless.”

Political accountability

When asked whether manifestos still play a role in shaping political accountability, Mr Muguzi is blunt: “In Uganda’s highly monetised politics, elections are no longer about the free expression of voters’ will—but about the power of money. Manifestos have become useless. If you ask voters what will guide their decision in 2026, almost none will mention the party manifesto. I’ve witnessed candidates being told outright: ‘That’s the party’s stuff; what are you giving us?’”

He argues that most political manifestos today are recycled documents with little thought put into them.

“Yes, they are simply copy-paste jobs from previous elections. Since voters don’t read them, parties have no incentive to invest in serious manifesto development. It’s more practical—though unfortunate—to just reuse old content,” he says.

Mr Muguzi highlights the increasing cost of politics as a key reason why leaders fail to deliver on their promises.

“It’s expensive to run a campaign. Once elected, many leaders prioritise recovering the money they spent—or appeasing the people and businesses that financed them—over implementing their manifestos. That’s why you see elected officials disappearing from their communities, dodging the very people who voted for them,” he says.

What they say

Mr Nathan Nandala Mafabi, the presidential flag-bearer for the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), has attributed many of Uganda’s governance challenges to a lack of civic education.

“There is a serious gap in civic education, and that is the responsibility of the Electoral Commission (EC) and the government,” Mr Mafabi, who is also FDC’s secretary general, says.

“When people are properly informed, they will understand who is responsible for what — be it the MP, the President, or local councillors.”

Mr Mafabi, the lawmaker for Budadiri West in Sironko District, argued that many citizens have unrealistic expectations of their elected leaders due to this knowledge gap.

“People sometimes expect MPs to build roads, yet that is not their role. When MPs fail to deliver on such promises, which are not their mandate in the first place, they face backlash from voters. That’s why you now see MPs trying to construct roads,” he says.

“As an MP, I am not supposed to buy ambulances — that is the job of the Ministry of Health. I am not supposed to buy seeds — that is the role of the Ministry of Agriculture. Manifestos are important, but without civic education, people cannot hold the right institutions accountable.”

Mr Mafabi also raises concerns about economic mismanagement, stating that the government often prioritises short-term political gains over long-term development. “People want quick money in their pockets, so the government says: let’s give them one million shillings through the Parish Development Model (PDM)—and that’s it.

But suppose you fixed the road instead? Then I could grow onions, transport them to the market, and earn sustainably,” he says. Mr Julius Mucunguzi, the EC spokesperson, clarifies that it is not the Commission’s responsibility to explain candidates’ manifestos to the public.

“Our mandate,” he clarifies, “is to organise and conduct free and fair elections. Expecting the EC to explain a candidate’s manifesto is like asking the referee to coach one team against another. The referee—in this case, the EC—must remain impartial and simply ensure the rules of the game are followed.”

Stay updated by following our WhatsApp and Telegram channels;