2026 polls: More presidential hopefuls get nomination forms





In less than a month, presidential aspirants will be required to collect a minimum of 9,800 signatures from 98 districts, or two-thirds, of the 146 districts, as one of the requirements to be nominated to run in the 2026 polls.

This technically implies that the aspirants, the majority of whom were by last evening intending to compete on Independent tickets, will have to stretch from Kampala City, about 467km in the country’s north west to Koboko District, 537km in the northeast to Kabong District, 370km far east to Bukwo District, 380km in western region to Bundibugyo District, 410km Southwest to Kabale District, 199km southeast to Rakai District, and as well as central region to secure the signatures.

Unlike established political parties like the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM), National Unity Platform (NUP), Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), Uganda Peoples Congress (UPC), Alliance for National Transformation (ANT), and the Democratic Party (DP), which have established structures on ground and can easily secure these signatures, Independents struggle to get them.

Mr Willy Mayambala, one of the 2021 presidential candidates who picked the nomination forms to run again in the next polls, said it is not easy to secure the signatures when you are an Independent candidate.

“In 2021, I got 300 coordinators across the country and sent the forms to them so they traversed their regions and got me these signatures, and that is how I secured,” he said.

Uganda has 146 districts spread across different regions, and presidential aspirants are required to collect a minimum of 100 signatures from each of the 98 districts that make up 2/3 of these districts.

EC spokesperson Julius Mucunguzi said: “The aspirants are not supposed to secure the signature of just any supporter, but the supporter must be a registered voter.”

He added: “This voter is also not supposed to endorse more than one aspirant. That’s is why we have asked them to return the forms at least two weeks to the nomination exercise to enable our team scrutinise the names, and if we find that the supporter has endorsed more than one aspirant, we take the first person they endorsed and their signature is nullified on the second aspirant.”

The EC on August 11 kicked off the exercise, issuing nomination forms to registered voters who intend to compete for the presidency.

According to the guidelines, aspirants are free to personally pick the forms or send their representatives. For political parties, the person picking the forms other than the aspirant himself or herself will either be the party secretary general or any person with the authorisation (in writing) from the secretary general.

The aspirants are being given a copy of the nomination form, supporter forms, which are to be used for collecting signatures.

By last evening, some 88 aspirants, majority of whom are youth, had expressed interest, according to Mr Mucunguzi. The political parties like the NRM, NUP, FDC, ANT, and UPC had not picked theirs.

Former Makerere University student Gerald Malinga, who picked the forms on the first day, told this publication yesterday that he has already kicked off the journey of collecting the required signatures.

After collecting the signatures and being verified by the EC officials, aspirants will be cleared to pay Shs20m nomination fees to the EC bank accounts, which will be a requirement to be nominated between September 23 and 24.

Political players say the payment of these fees is the major cut-off point for most of the aspirants, and it will likely trim the number to less than 20 after the nomination.

The majority of the youthful aspirants, when asked how they intend to secure this money, said it is already available and noted that the only problem may arise during the campaign. They are planning to solicit money from supporters.

The third requirement for one to be nominated will be presentation of certified copies of A-Level academic papers.

