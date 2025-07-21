24 MPs lose tickets in Ankole

The electorate in Ankole Sub-region scuttled more than 24 incumbent MPs in 13 districts in last Thursday’s primaries.

The districts include Mbarara, Isingiro, Rwampara, Ibanda, Kazo, Kiruhura, Ntungamo, Bushenyi, Buhweju, Mitooma, Sheema, Rubirizi, and Mbarara City. In Rubirizi, the Woman MP Grace Kesande Bataringaya came in a distant third with 8,515 votes against Ms Jeniva Arinaitwe, who polled 27,653 votes. Mr Cadet Benjamin Buturo won the Bunyaruguru County flag after polling 18,020 votes against the incumbent, Mr John Twesigye Ntamuhiira, who polled 9,971 votes.

In Mitooma, the district Woman MP Agasha Juliet Bashisha lost after polling 22,134 votes against Ms Rebecca Kyarampe, who polled 39,078 votes to win the race. Ruhinda South MP Donozio Kahonda came second in the race with 7,304 votes against Mr Arthur Atuhweriire Kazoora, who won with 9,433 votes.

Sheema District Woman MP Rosemary Nyakikongoro was shocked after Ms Katusiime Adrine polled 48,915 votes against her 19,628 votes. Prof Ephraim Kamuntu revenged on his fellow Prof Elijah Mushemeza, who had recalled him from Parliament to represent the people of Sheema South. Prof Kamuntu polled 16,442 votes against Prof Mushemeza’s 11,616 votes. Dr Elioda Tumwesigye made a comeback after switching constituencies from Sheema Municipality to Sheema North. He defeated Ms Naume Kibaju with 13,369 votes as the latter polled 3,282 votes. Mr Ephraim Biraro, the incumbent for Buhweju West, polled 10,794 votes, losing to Dr JB Kariisa, who polled 18,217 votes. Ms Oliver Koyekyenga, the incumbent Buhweju District Woman MP, polled 12,956 votes while Ms Namara Annet Oyes Byamukama polled the highest votes, 30,866 to secure the party flag.

The Mbarara District Woman MP, Ms Margret Ayebare Rwebyambu’s 19,154 votes came short of Ms Loydah Twinomujuni Muhimbura’s 34,469 votes. The Mbarara City Woman MP, Ms Ritah Bwahika’s 11, 784 votes could not stop Ms Charity Kibaju from winning the flag after she garnered 13,421 votes. Mr Robert Mwesigwa Rukaari was dealt a heavy blow after polling 2,975 votes while his opponent, Mr Christopher Bakashaba, got 5,194 votes.