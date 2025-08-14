3 ministers lose NRM poll petitions

The National Resistance Movement (NRM) election disputes tribunal has dismissed petitions from three Cabinet ministers who lost in the party’s parliamentary primaries on July 17. State Minister for Cooperatives Fredrick Gume Ngobi, State Minister for Primary Education Dr Joyce Moriku Kaducu, and State Minister for Local Government Victoria Businge Rusoke had each filed formal complaints after being defeated in their respective constituencies.

The tribunal upheld the victories of George Patrick Kasajja in Bulamogi North West, Pamela Annet Kirungi in Kabarole Woman MP race, and Chandia Benadette Kodili in the Moyo Woman MP race.

In his petition, Mr Gume challenged Kasajja’s victory, claiming the election was marred by serious irregularities. He alleged that there was multiple voting, use of inflated voter registers, pre-signed Declaration of Results (DR) forms, and falsified tallies from polling stations where he said voting never took place. Mr Gume argued that authentic DR forms from his polling agents showed he had won. His evidence included sworn affidavits, appointment letters, and DR forms. During the tribunal hearings, Mr Kasajja denied the accusations, insisting the primaries were conducted in accordance with NRM rules and that the petitioner’s claims were vague and unsupported. Upon scrutiny, the tribunal confirmed irregularities in 19 polling stations. It found 3,250 votes were unlawfully added to Kasajja’s tally while 410 votes were deducted from Gume’s.

After corrections, Kasajja’s total dropped from 18,407 to 15,157, while Gume’s rose from 12,886 to 13,296. The resulting margin of 1,861 votes was deemed too wide to meet the “substantial effect” threshold required to overturn a result under NRM election regulations. Ms Rusoke’s petition focused on Ms Kirungi’s eligibility, claiming she was still a serving public officer at the time of her nomination and therefore should not have contested. According to the Electoral Commission rules, such officers should have resigned by June 13, 2025. Ms Kirungi explained that she applied for early retirement on August 8, 2024, with an initial exit date of July 31, 2025. However, after the EC released the election roadmap, she successfully asked the Permanent Secretary to change her retirement date to May 31, 2025, and officially handed over office on May 30.

She admitted receiving a June salary but said it was a payroll mistake, which she reported and offered to refund. The tribunal found Ms Kirungi’s resignation process lawful, noting that the Permanent Secretary had authority to amend the date and that the salary error was an administrative mishap without legal bearing on eligibility. Meanwhile, Dr Kaducu, who lost with 6,308 votes against Chandia Benadette Kodili’s 9,136, accused her rival’s camp of bribing voters, intimidating opponents, allowing minors to vote, and getting help from local officials. She also claimed that results from areas where she had strong support were either altered or missing, and that different vote counts were released after the official announcement.

The tribunal ruled that only the results read out at the tally centre on July 17, 2025, were valid. Any later figures, which lacked proper verification, were thrown out.

While the panel admitted that some irregularities might have happened, it said there was no evidence they were widespread, well-planned, or linked directly to Kodili, and no proof that they significantly changed the election outcome. These rulings were part of the tribunal’s third batch of 61 decisions, raising the total number of settled petitions from the parliamentary primaries to over 150. NRM Legal Director Enoch Barata said the tribunal expects to wrap up the remaining parliamentary disputes by Saturday or Sunday.













What next

After the parliamentary petitions, the focus will turn to petitions from local government primaries held on July 24, covering LC5 chairpersons, councillors, and mayoral races.



