8 seek to replace Oulanyah as NRM northern vice chair

The battle for the National Resistance Movement (NRM) northern region vice-chairperson seat is heating up, with eight prominent personalities seeking to succeed Jacob Oulanyah, who died on March 20, 2022.

For a long time, NRM grassroots leaders in northern region have been saying the absence of a replacement in the Central Executive Committee (CEC) since Oulanyah’s death left a leadership gap. They have also been raising fears of potential vote loss in the upcoming 2026 polls.

Those who have expressed interest in the seat include Mr Sam Engola, a former incumbent who the late Oulanyah defeated in 2020; Mr Daniel Fred Kidega, former Speaker of the East African Legislative Assembly (Eala); the Government Chief Whip, Mr Denis Hamson Obua, and former aspirant for Moroto County seat, Mr Bobson Ziegler Ojede.

Others in the race are Kole Woman MP Judith Alyek; Disaster Preparedness Minister Hilary Onek; State Minister of Finance in-charge of Investment and Privatisation Evelyn Anite, and Mr Felix Adupa Ongwech who unsuccessfully contested for Kioga County parliamentary seat in Amolatar District in 2021.

All the candidates claim they are vying to lead the region into a prosperous future.

For instance, Mr Engola, a former Erute South Member of Parliament (MP), said the outcome of the NRM party elections will not only shape the future of the NRM in northern Uganda but also set the tone for the region's trajectory in the years to come.

“You might ask me why I have shown interest in this position. I have been tested, and the people of northern Uganda in both Lango, Acholi and West Nile sub-regions know this,” he said.

Mr Engola said his commitment during the Juba Peace Talks enabled peace to prevail in northern Uganda – once a war-torn region.

“When I was in the bush, there with Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA) commander Joseph Kony, with a team of about 12 people I moved with, we held peace talks and ensured our mission of bringing back peace and stability in northern Uganda was accomplished,” he said.

He added: “When people were living in internally displaced persons (IDP) camps in Lango, and Acholi sub-regions, I managed to pay a visit to all those camps, talked to them about the dangers of war and I’m happy most of them joined the Movement.”

Mr Ojede said if elected as the region’s NRM vice chairperson, his biggest focus would be consolidating regional unity to promote equitable social-economic transformation.

“As a young NRM cadre, I have 10 strategic agenda that will help my party – NRM – transition our country from low income status to middle income status. At the moment, I will not disclose them but instead wait for an appropriate time and share it with my party chairman,” he said.

Mr Ojede described himself as a dynamic leader with a passion for education and social justice.

“I shall advocate for quality education and equal opportunities, as well as champion the causes of the under-represented and marginalised,” he said.

Mr Ojede further committed himself to improving the situation within the NRM and addressing current challenges affecting the party.

He highlighted the importance of individuals holding only one position at a time, saying managing multiple roles at a given time can impede effective performance.

“I have seen so many people (hopefuls) coming but they don’t have any new ideas. So, as a young leader, we need to come out and steer the frontline to make sure we lead our country for a better tomorrow,” Mr Ojede added.

Another aspirant, Mr Obua, said he is better placed for the position, further adding that he played a crucial role in coordinating the government’s legislative agenda and ensuring the passage of key Bills.

“My vision and mission is to consolidate the gains and achievements of NRM in the northern region,” he said.





Jacob Oulanyah





Daniel Fred Kidega

Born at St Mary's Hospital Lacor, in Gulu on December 10, 1973, Mr Kidega served as the chairman of Atiak Sugar Factory, in Amuru District, in which the Uganda government-owned 40 percent shareholding.

Kidega was a student leader in the 1990s, rising to the rank of chairman of the National Youth Council. He worked as the private secretary to the vice president of Uganda from 2000 to 2001. He was a member of President Museveni's national campaign task force in 2001. He served as a Member of Parliament in the Seventh Parliament from 2001 until 2006, as a National Youth Representative. On December 19, 2014, he was elected unopposed as the fourth Speaker of the East African Legislative Assembly, replacing Margaret Zziwa of Uganda, who was impeached by the Assembly for "alleged impunity, incompetence, intimidation of members, among other reasons". He served the remainder of his predecessor's term until June 2017.

Felix Adupa

He is an anti-corruption activist, former Kioga County MP candidate in the 2021 elections, and president of the Transformer Cadres Association (TCA).

Bobson Ojede

Mr Ojede is a teacher by profession, a development practitioner and a researcher.

He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Social Science from Kampala International University.

Hamson Obua

Born on February 6, 1980, Mr Obua is a politician, who serves as the Government Chief Whip in the Parliament of Uganda, a position he was appointed to on July 21, 2022.

He took over office officially on August 16, 2022. Previously, Mr Obua served as minister of State for Sports from December 14, 2019. He also served as the chairperson of the Science and Technology Committee of Parliament, and spokesperson for the Commonwealth Youth Forum, among others. He currently serves as the MP for Ajuri County, Alebtong District in the 11th Parliament (2021 to 2026), a seat he also held in the 10th Parliament (2016 to 2021).

Sam Engola

Born on June 15, 1958, Mr Engola is a Ugandan businessman and politician. Currently, he is serving as a senior presidential advisor on Lango affairs.

Previously, he served as the State minister for Housing and Urban Development. Subsequently, he also served as MP for Erute County South in Lira District.



