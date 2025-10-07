Agha bows out of NUP race, backs Swengere for Jinja North MP seat

Jinja North Member of Parliament, Mr David Isabirye Agha, has officially conceded defeat in the National Unity Platform (NUP) party primaries and pledged full support for the winner, Mr Hussein Muyonjo, popularly known as Swengere.

Mr Agha, who has served one term in Parliament, becomes the first incumbent legislator in the Busoga sub-region to publicly accept the outcome of the NUP primaries and throw his weight behind the party’s official flag bearer.

His decision comes shortly after Jinja City Woman MP, Ms Manjeri Kyebakutika, announced that she would contest as an independent candidate in the forthcoming general elections, having lost the NUP ticket to Ms Sarah Lwansasula.

Other incumbents opting to run as independents include State Minister for Cooperatives, Mr Fredrick Ngobi Gume, Iganga District Woman MP, Ms Sauda Alibawo, and Bunya South MP, Mr Iddi Isabirye.

Speaking to the press, Mr Agha explained that his decision to step down was based on an understanding reached among NUP primary contestants.

“During the party vetting process, we agreed that whoever loses would support the winner. That’s exactly what I am doing,” Mr Agha said.

Jinja North MP Mr David Isabirye Agha, formerly of FDC, who crossed to NUP earlier this year.

He also dismissed circulating social media claims that he had defected to the People’s Front for Freedom (PFF), where he was allegedly vying for a parliamentary seat.

“There are fake photos on social media suggesting I’m running under a different party symbol. That’s not true. I am supporting Swengere, as I said earlier,” he clarified.

Meanwhile, Mr Daniel Musinguzi, the NRM Vice Chairperson for Jinja City, urged party supporters not to underestimate the ongoing developments in opposition politics, warning that continued divisions within the NRM ranks could lead to a loss of the seat.

“Among our members, three who lost in the primaries are standing as independents. If this disunity continues, we risk losing the constituency,” Mr Musinguzi cautioned.

He appealed to NRM supporters to prioritize the party's official candidate, Mr Edwin Lufafa, rather than splitting votes among independents.

The three independent NRM aspirants include Mr David Livingstone Zijani, the incumbent Butembe MP who has chosen to contest in Jinja North, Mr Ronnie Kakooza, and Mr Ronald Isiko.

Mr Samuel Gubi, a senior resident of Jinja North, however, downplayed the potential impact of Mr Agha’s decision to back Mr Muyonjo (Swengere) in the upcoming parliamentary race.

According to Mr Gubi, both politicians initially gained popularity not through long-term grassroots mobilization or community development efforts, but rather through their prominence as media personalities on local radio stations.

He argued that such excitement has since waned, with voters becoming more critical and discerning in their choices.

Mr Gubi added that Mr Agha’s term as MP was characterized by a growing disconnect with the electorate, leading to disappointment among constituents.

He cautioned that Mr Swengere could face a similar challenge if he fails to present a clear plan for community engagement and development, noting that media fame alone is no longer enough to secure victory in Jinja North.