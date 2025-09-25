All-party sponsored, 8-man race for 2026

The Electoral Commission (EC) last evening closed the two-day presidential nomination for the 2026 elections, with eight men lined up for the race.

All the nominated candidates represent political parties, with five of them nominated yesterday. They included Robert Kyagulanyi of the National Unity Platform (NUP) party; Nathan Nandala Mafabi of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC); Maj Gen (rtd) Gregory Mugisha Muntu of the Alliance for National Transformation (ANT); Mubarak Munyagwa of the Common Man's Party; and Frank Bulira Kabinga of the Revolutionary People’s Party (RPP).

The candidates joined President Museveni of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM); Elton Joseph Mabirizi of the Conservative Party; and Robert Kasibante of the National Peasants Party, who were nominated on Tuesday. EC Chairperson Justice Simon Byabakama warned against holding early campaigns before the official September 29 kick-off date. “As we go into these campaigns, I urge you to respect one another, ensure there is peace, and don't attack those with divergent views. As the EC, we pledge to ensure the rights of Ugandans to exercise their right of voting for their leaders are held peacefully, and we shall organise a free and fair election,” he said.

“Elections are supposed to be a happy event because the people choose who they want, and let's ensure that is respected,” he advised.

Three of the candidates, namely, Mr Museveni, Mr Kyagulanyi, and Mr Mafabi, held nomination rallies in Kampala. Mr Museveni, who has ruled Uganda since 1986 when he shot his way to power following a five-year bush war, is seeking a seventh five-year elective term in office to extend his rule to 45 years by the close of 2031.