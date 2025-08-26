Among courts district speakers for CEC vote

As the ruling NRM party gets ready for the Central Executive Committee (CEC) elections on Thursday, candidates are making last-minute appeals to over 45,000 delegates nationwide for support.

Key races to watch include the Second National Vice Chairperson (Female) between the incumbent Speaker of Parliament, Ms Anita Among and her predecessor, Ms Rebecca Kadaga.

Yesterday, Ms Among met district and municipal speakers at Parliament, during which she sought to win their support by positioning herself as the candidate best placed to represent their interests within the NRM’s top leadership.

The district speakers had petitioned her over long-standing grievances, including limited facilitation and lack of recognition despite heading electorates in their respective areas.

“All the issues affecting you, I want you to have an interaction with President Museveni on what happens on the ground and how this can be resolved. One thing you must understand is that you are my staff and members, so I have to make sure you are happy,” she said, drawing cheers and praise songs. She pledged to ensure that district speakers are better facilitated to effectively monitor government programmes at the local level. She also directed the Clerk to Parliament to organise capacity-building trainings to equip them with skills, adding that some issues, such as induction and training, did not require the President’s intervention.

Addressing the district speakers, Ms Among also reflected on her own journey to CEC, revealing that her initial membership was not self-driven but rather a call from district leaders.

“It was the body of speakers who believed in me. They met me in my office sometime back and advised me to become a member of CEC because they needed a representative in it. The chairperson and vice chairperson are often busy, so they wanted new energy to help them. I offered myself, and we are going to win this race,” she said. Ms Among also commended President Museveni for upholding internal democracy by allowing all aspirants to freely contest for positions. She noted that without his intervention, she might not have been part of the race. “We should all commend the President for the democracy he is exercising in the party.

Without his democratic and patient character, I could have gone out of the race. But he said let the ones who are new, the babies in the party, also be there. So we are the babies in the party, we are babies because of our age. Maybe if I had grown up long ago, I may be old in the party,” she remarked.

With just days left until the elections, the contest between Ms Among and Ms Kadaga continues to draw national attention, as both women command significant political weight within the ruling party. The outcome will not only shape the NRM’s internal dynamics but could also influence Uganda’s broader political landscape as the party heads into the next general elections.

Central Executive Committee

The Central Executive Committee (CEC) is the top decision-making organ of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM). It is chaired by the party’s national chairperson, President Museveni, and includes vice chairpersons for the four regions (central, eastern, northern, and western), the National Vice Chairperson (Female), the Second National Vice Chairperson, and other senior party officials.

CEC is responsible for formulating party policy, guiding strategy, and overseeing the implementation of decisions across the country. Membership in CEC carries significant influence, as it not only determines the NRM’s internal direction but also shapes Uganda’s broader political trajectory. The elections are held every five years during the party’s national delegates’ conference, where thousands of delegates from across Uganda gather to vote.

Last appeals

The ruling NRM party is getting ready for the Central Executive Committee (CEC) elections on Thursday, and candidates are making last-minute appeals to over 45,000 delegates nationwide for support. The 2025 elections are scheduled for August 27–28 at Kololo Independence Grounds.