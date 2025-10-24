Among, Tayebwa, 4 others unopposed in 12th House

At least six candidates, including the current Speaker of Parliament and her deputy, have sailed through unopposed to secure their seats in the 12th Parliament.

The Electoral Commission (EC) spokesperson, Mr Julius Mucunguzi, said the unopposed candidates, who include Speaker Anita Among and Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa, are now by law duly elected MPs, effective January 15, 2026 polling date.

“Section 31 of the Parliamentary Elections Act states that if a candidate is unopposed by the time of the close of nomination, the returning officer declares them the duly elected MP of that electoral area, effective the polling date, and this case is January 15, 2026,” he said. The other unopposed candidates are Lillian Paparu Obiale (Arua District Woman); Emmanuel Banya (Koboko County); Jeniva Arinaitwe (Rubirizi District Woman); Ruth Mushabe Rujoki (Kiruhura District Woman).

But the circumstances under which the six legislators were declared unopposed differ, as the two-day nomination exercise came to a close yesterday. Bukedea District In Bukedea District, a number of Opposition aspirants who had shown interest in tussling it out with Ms Among were reportedly denied access to the precincts of Bukedea District Electoral Commission (EC) nomination centre. The first attempts to block the aspirants against Ms Among came last month when Ms Zipporah Akol, accused of having close ties with Ms Among, sued three aspirants on allegation that they are not registered voters nor residents of Bukedea.

Ms Norma Suzan Otai of Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), Mercy Marion Alupo of National Unity Platform (NUP), and Hellen Akol Odeke, an NRM-leaning Independent candidate were sued at the High Court in Kampala. This prompted NUP to front Ms Florence Asio to contest at the eleventh hour. But the final test came when the nomination kicked off with internet connectivity being disrupted and several aspirants failing to be nominated on the first day. Day two yesterday saw heightened security, with security personnel being deployed right from the heart of the town to the district headquarters, where the nomination exercise was being conducted.

Mr Emmy Lokira, the District Police Commander (DPC), said he was under express instructions to keep journalists out of the nomination venue.

“If you want to access the venue, kindly get instructions from the EC [Electoral Commission] officers,” he said. The DPC, who kept pacing up and down at the main gate to the Bukedea District headquarters, warned that the best the journalists could do was to keep off some 300 kilometres away from the district headquarters.

Mr Lokira declined to say where he got the orders to bar journalists, curtly saying there was no need to ask questions, and talk to whoever was allowed to get nominated.

Ms Norma Suzan Otai, of FDC, yesterday said she arrived at the district headquarters, but was denied access to the nomination venue.

“After being told yesterday (Wednesday) that the network had become problematic, we were told to come back today. But to our surprise, we found a fortress of police guarding the place and waving away any Opposition aspirant and journalists,” she said. Ms Otai said what happened in Bukedea District should worry every Ugandan as it kills the essence of multiparty democracy in the country.

She said with the theatrics that EC has engaged in, the Opposition has reason to get worried ahead of next year's General Election.

“I came set to have myself nominated, but from what I have gone through, there is little hope that justice will be served to us," Ms Otai said. Bukedea District was the only one across the Teso sub-region where journalists were barred from accessing the EC precincts designated for nomination of the parliamentary candidates. Mr Nathan Eyagu, one of the bloggers who arrived at the venue as early as 8am, said their attempts to access the EC nomination centre were blocked by security personnel guarding the entrance to the district headquarters.

"It's not safe, you can also take over. We are tired, but stay safe," Mr Eyagu said as he exited the entrance. Mr Charles Okello, a National Unity Party (NUP) party member, who had camped at the gate since morning, said they were also asked to stay some 300 kilometres away. Mr Okello said whatever was happening at the EC nomination centre would never be known because even journalists had not been allowed into the nomination centre.

Mr Benson Ekwe, the executive director Public Affairs Centre (PAC), said whatever was happening in Bukedea was not good for democracy and would remain a dark stain on the history of free, fair, and transparent electoral engagement in Uganda. “It is like a football league, when you bar other teams from contesting, then it becomes a fix," he said.

Mr Ekwe noted that Katakwi District, where the vice president comes from, has witnessed free political contestation, and questioned what makes Bukedea so special that journalists and other opposition candidates are being denied access to be nominated. On Wednesday, the EC nominated Ms Among of NRM for the Bukedea District Woman MP seat. Also nominated was incumbent Kachumbala County MP Patrick Isiagi Opolot (NRM); and Rose Akol Okulu, Beckham Okwere, and Johns Bosco Ikoja, all for Bukedea County parliamentary seat.

They then trooped to attend a mega public rally at the Bukedea sports arena in Bukedea Town Council, while others waited anxiously in vain for the Internet connectivity to be restored. Ms Among joined Parliament in 2011 as an Independent, but FDC-leaning. She later joined the NRM, and returned unopposed in 2021 and was elected as the Deputy Speaker of Parliament. She later became Speaker in 2022 after the death of Speaker Jacob Oulanyah on March 20, 2022.

EC responds

Mr Julius Mucunguzi, the EC spokesperson, told this publication yesterday that both the journalists and aspirants who were barred should have filed a formal complaint to the EC to have their issues addressed. He said the electoral laws say if there is any matter which any voter has regarding electoral process, or conduct at the EC nomination centre or EC tally centre, one can go to court and file a case with evidence.

Mr Mucunguzi said he couldn’t address a complaint whose specifics he doesn’t know about and whose formal petitions he has not seen. He said even the journalists’ complaints can be addressed through formal complaints. Mr Mucunguzi said the claims about what has happened is inconsequential because the EC has not received any complaint.

Ruhinda North

In Mitooma District, the Returning Officer, Mr Colleb Nahamya, declared Mr Tayebwa duly elected MP for Ruhinda North after his competitor, Mr Osbert Kato, who picked nomination forms on the Opposition NUP party ticket, failed to turn up. By press time, Mr Kato was unreachable to explain why he failed to turn up, but the excited Tayebwa, via his official X-platform, commended the voters for entrusting him once more.

“Thank you, Ruhinda North, for sending me unopposed to represent you in Parliament in 2026-31. It is a challenge I appreciate. I will deliver,” he posted. Mr Tayebwa, who has been in Parliament for two terms, is not new to being unopposed. The deputy Speaker, who has been the Ruhinda North legislator since 2016, was also unopposed for the NRM flag during the July internal polls. In 2016, he joined Parliament on NRM ticket and went unopposed as the pioneer MP of Ruhinda North constituency, which had been carved out of Ruhinda County.

In 2021, Mr Tayebwa came up against four other candidates, including Moses Twimukye, Yoram Atuhamize of Alliance for National Transformation (ANT), Nelson Nuwahereza of the FDC, and Nathan Kapere Burgess. Mr Nahamya said the nomination process was successful in the district, as all candidates who expressed interest were duly nominated, except Mr Kato in Ruhinda North constituency.

“He came at around 3pm, but did not have a national identity card, proof of payment of Shs3m, and did not have 10 supporters on his nomination papers,” Mr Nahamya said. Mr Nahamya said they asked Mr Kato to use the remaining time before the closure of the exercise but he failed. “He went out and started making calls as we waited for him, but at exactly 5 pm, he came and told us he had failed. We were left with only Mr Tayebwa as the duly nominated candidate,” he said.





Unopposed candidates





1. Anita Among (Bukedea District Woman).





2. Thomas Tayebwa (Ruhinda North).





3. Lillian Paparu Obiale (Arua District Woman).





4. Emmanuel Banya (Koboko County).





5. Jeniva Arinaitwe (Rubirizi District Woman).





6. Ruth Mushabe Rujoki (Kiruhura District Woman).





Compiled by Busein Samilu, Simon Peter Emwamu, Felix Ainebyoona, Felix Warom Okello, Clement Aluma, and Rashul Adidi



