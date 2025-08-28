Among team reveals tactics that delivered CEC position

For two decades, Ms Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga held the coveted seat of Second National Vice Chairperson (Female) on the NRM Central Executive Committee (CEC), a position created in 2005 to strengthen women’s representation in the party. Her long tenure came under challenge from Ms Anita Among, who shares a similar political pedigree. Unlike Ms Kadaga, who served as Speaker for 10 years and Deputy Speaker for a decade prior, Ms Among has so far served three years as Speaker, following a one-year term as Deputy Speaker. She ascended to the Speaker's seat in March 2022, following the death of Jacob Oulanyah.

Ms Among not only contested the seat vigorously but eventually dislodged Ms Kadaga, redefining NRM’s internal politics in the process. The co-chair of Ms Among’s campaign, Sheema Municipality MP Dickson Kateshumbwa, told Daily Monitor that their strategy avoided personal attacks.

“We did not attack Kadaga during our campaigns. Instead, we highlighted what our candidate has done and her plans for the party. She is a strong mobiliser—over the last four years, she turned 10 Opposition members into NRM and promised even more mobilisation,” he said. During the campaign, Ms Kadaga questioned Ms Among’s integrity, citing sanctions imposed last year by the United States and the United Kingdom over alleged corruption. “There was a World Conference of Speakers, but our Speaker [Anita Among] could not attend due to sanctions. She cannot travel to the US, the UK, or even Dubai,” Ms Kadaga told delegates in Mpigi District. Mr Kateshumbwa emphasised that Ms Among’s direct engagement with grassroots leaders gave her a decisive edge.

“She met all district chairpersons, as well as district and municipal speakers, listening to their concerns and promising to raise these issues at the top level. This personal touch won hearts and endorsements across the country,” he said. Ms Among began meeting district leaders two months before the elections, securing early support that translated into delegate backing.

Deployment

Soroti City East MP and co-chair of the Among campaign Herbert Ariko added that leaders were deployed in all 21 NRM sub-regions and at district levels to mobilise votes. “At sub-region and district levels, commanders actively rallied support for our candidate, which contributed significantly to the win,” he explained.

Visibility was also crucial. The campaign ensured Ms Among remained highly visible in print and social media, highlighting her contributions to NRM and her vision for the party. The campaign was not without controversy. Ms Kadaga raised concerns over widespread bribery, intimidation, and abuse of office.

“It is a matter of grave concern that for the first time, we have seen the distribution of iPads, cellphones, and millions of shillings to entice voters. This is ruining our party,” Ms Kadaga said.

Daily Monitor could not independently verify these claims. Mr Kateshumbwa strongly denied any wrongdoing. “We did not bribe any voter. Phones may have been mistaken as gifts, but they were for data collection,” he said. Despite the allegations, Ms Among’s well-organised and strategic campaign ultimately secured her victory, making her the first person to unseat Kadaga from the NRM CEC seat she had held since 2005.

No personal attacks.

