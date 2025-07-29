Amuriat Vs Mafabi: FDC seeks consensus on party flag to avert split

The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) is holding a series of behind-the-scenes meetings aimed at persuading either Mr Patrick Amuriat Oboi or Mr Nathan Nandala Mafabi to step down ahead of the party’s presidential flagbearer vote, scheduled for Thursday, July 31.

Party elders leading the negotiations say the move is intended to prevent a divisive internal contest that could once again fragment the party ahead of the 2026 General Elections. Both Mr Amuriat, the party president, and Mr Nandala, the secretary general, are vying for the FDC’s top ticket.

Speaking at the party headquarters in Najjanankumbi near Kampala yesterday, party spokesperson John Kikonyogo said several regional leaders and elders have voiced concerns about the risks of a contested election.

“The leadership across the country prefers a single candidate.Recently, elders from Teso and Bugisu sub-regions met in Mbale to discuss the possibility of a consensus,” Mr Kikonyogo said.

In early July, elders in Bugisu and Teso urged Mr Amuriat to give way to Mr Nandala. However, both contenders have so far remained firm, with no indication that either will voluntarily step aside.

Mr Kikonyogo said the elders were scheduled to meet again today in a last-ditch effort to mediate before the delegates’ conference. If no agreement is reached, the final decision will be made by the delegates. FDC has suffered multiple fractures after internal elections in the past.

In 2020, Mr Amuriat contested against then-party chairman Wasswa Birigwa, who later pulled out on the day of the vote. Prior to that, former party president Maj Gen (rtd) Mugisha Muntu left FDC following a bruising leadership contest, forming the Alliance for National Transformation.

The party was further rocked in 2021 when founding president Dr Kizza Besigye accused Mr Amuriat and Mr Nandala of receiving money from State House. Dr Besigye even published alleged serial numbers of the funds, accusing them of compromising the party’s integrity. That row led to yet another exodus, with Dr Besigye and others forming the People’s Front for Transition.

“We’ve been down this road before. After every internal election, we lose members who go on to form new groups. This time, we want to avoid that by encouraging unity before the vote takes place,” Mr Kikonyogo said.

He added that discussions would continue with elders from all 21 sub-regions to promote internal harmony and minimise the chances of another split.

“We expect these elders to meet both candidates and their teams on Tuesday. Their goal is to ensure that, win or lose, both camps support the final candidate,” he said. “On Wednesday [tomorrow], the National Executive Committee will meet to finalise the agenda and approve the budget ahead of the conference,” he added. Mr Kikonyogo emphasised that if no consensus is reached by Thursday, the conference will go ahead with the vote. However, if one candidate steps down, the delegates will still endorse the remaining candidate. “Either way, the party will present its presidential candidate to the country on July 31,” he affirmed.

Looking beyond the internal election, Mr Kikonyogo said FDC remains open to forming a coalition with other Opposition parties—but only after finalising its own flagbearer.

“First, we must go through our internal processes and identify our candidate. Once that’s done, we can then sit down with other political groups and explore coalition options,” he said. “It doesn’t make sense to negotiate before you know who’s representing you,” he added. He explained that any discussions with other parties will be based on principles, shared goals, and mutual respect.

Background

FDC has faced multiple high-profile splits over the years. In 2018, former party president Maj Gen (rtd) Mugisha Muntu left with several senior members to form the Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) after disagreements over internal democracy.

In 2023, another rift emerged when founding president Dr Kizza Besigye and a faction of party loyalists accused the current leadership of receiving ‘‘dirty money’’ from the State House, leading to the formation of the People’s Front for Transition.