Ankole, Kigezi hotspots to watch

In the Ankole Sub-region, Isingiro South constituency in Isingiro District, stands out as a major hotspot following deadly clashes during the July NRM primaries. The incumbent, Mr Alex Byarugaba Bakunda, lost the NRM party primaries to his rival, Mr Maali Mujuni Assensio, with two deaths and several injuries recorded. Mr Byarugaba, citing irregularities in the primaries, however, has declared he will not contest as an Independent.

Another heated race is shaping up in Bukanga North County, Isingiro District, where incumbent Nathan Byanyima (NRM) faces Mr Kamurali Jeremiah Birungi, who lost in 2021 but has since crossed from the NRM to the Democratic Party (DP). The Woman MP seat race for Mbarara City is already turning into one of the region’s most closely watched contests. Incumbent Rita Atukwasa Bwahika, who lost the NRM flag to a newcomer, Charity Kibaju, has declared she will run as an Independent candidate. Ms Atukwasa said she remains loyal to the NRM despite contesting outside the official party ticket “I am a living example. I have served the people of Mbarara City as an Independent, NRM-leaning candidate, and I haven’t betrayed my party. I have served it with commitment, resilience, and results. Anyone who knows President Museveni should not even question why he meets Independents,” she said on Friday.

Kigezi flashpoints

Kabale District – Ndorwa West Constituency, State Minister for Trade, Industry and Cooperatives (Industry), Mr David Bahati, has announced he will contest as an Independent after losing in the NRM primaries. Mr Bahati, who also serves as Kabale District NRM chairperson, polled 23,759 votes, narrowly losing the party flag to Mr Eliab Naturinda, who garnered 25,027 votes. A seasoned politician, Bahati has represented Ndorwa West in Parliament since 2006 and previously served as State Minister for Planning in the Ministry of Finance before assuming his current role.

In Rubanda East constituency, Rubanda District, the State minister for Finance (General Duties) Mr Henry Musasizi, the incumbent MP and NRM flagbearer, faces a familiar rival Mr Joogo Kenneth Biryabarema. Biryabarema, who served as Rubanda District chairperson, is determined to reclaim what he describes as a “stolen victory” in NRM primaries. He polled 18,832 votes against Musasizi’s 22,538 votes. This rivalry is a continuation of the 2021 contest, when Biryabarema ran as an Independent after rejecting the 2020 NRM primary results. In the 2021 General Election, Musasizi narrowly won with 17,502 votes against Biryabarema’s 16,892 votes. Rubanda East has a history of post-election violence, with reports of clashes and intimidation between supporters of rival camps, a situation local authorities hope to avoid this time around.

