ANT candidate Muntu explains campaign strategy

The Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) presidential candidate, Maj Gen (rtd) Mugisha Muntu, has said his campaign strategy for the 2026 General Election is focused on delivering a clear message to voters rather than pulling massive crowds at rallies.

In an interview with this publication at the weekend, Mr Muntu emphasised that Ugandans are more interested in solutions to their everyday challenges than in large campaign gatherings at rallies.

“Our strategy is not about the size of the crowds we attract. It is about ensuring that our message reaches the people. We want voters to understand our solutions to their personal problems so that they make informed choices at the ballot box,” he said.

Mr Muntu explained that the party’s focus is to engage directly with voters through smaller, more interactive meetings across the country, targeting to reach about 14 million voters physically by the end of the campaign, rather than large rallies that often attract confrontations with security forces.

“We have realised that the current regime fears big crowds around presidential candidates. Such situations sometimes lead to clashes between security and candidates, preventing voters from hearing our message,” the ANT presidential candidate added.

He said his approach involves conducting between eight and nine meetings per day within a district.

“Our style doesn’t depend on huge rallies. We are focused on reaching 14 million voters, both physically and through mainstream and social media. Once we achieve that, we shall be satisfied by the end of the campaign,” Gen Muntu said.

Gen Muntu, who launched his campaign tour in the Tooro and Rwenzori sub-regions on October 23, is expected to conclude the tour in Bundibugyo District tomorrow.

In the 2021 polls, Muntu finished third with 67,574 votes, representing 0.65 percent of the total votes cast. He acknowledged that large crowds can have symbolic importance in campaigns, but reiterated that his priority is effective communication of ideas.

“Crowds have their place, but what matters most is that voters receive the message. Even if we don’t hold massive rallies, once Ugandans understand our message through the media and social platforms, they will make the right choice,” Mr Muntu added.

He contrasted ANT’s approach with that of other candidates who rely heavily on large rallies, arguing that those candidates can only hold two major gatherings per day, reaching 20,000 people by the end of the campaign period. He said they may have reached about 2.9 million people, mostly without direct interaction. The former army commander also accused the security agencies of disrupting campaign activities of Opposition candidates, saying it undermines democratic engagement.

Appeals for financial support Mr Muntu acknowledged that his party continues to face financial challenges in the ongoing campaign, saying Ugandans must take responsibility for investing in their country’s future.

“We don’t have any Member of Parliament yet to get money from the government, and we rely solely on contributions. These contributions have not grown much, but we must keep pushing. If people believe we are the right solution to their problems, they should also support us financially so that we can continue this struggle,” he said.

He added that the challenges facing Ugandans are largely similar across all districts he has visited, including unemployment, poor infrastructure, and inadequate health services.





“Everywhere we go, we find the same problems — young people without jobs, no drugs in health facilities, poor pay for teachers, and widespread corruption. In many districts, job seekers are asked to pay bribes to get employment,” Mr Muntu said.



