ANT launches nationwide fundraising for 2026 elections

The Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) has launched a nationwide fundraising campaign to support its grassroots mobilisation and election preparations ahead of the 2026 general polls.

Speaking after the party’s national delegates’ conference in Rubaga Division, Kampala, yesterday, ANT President Maj Gen (rtd) Mugisha Muntu said the party would rely on its support base and well-wishers to raise the money needed to fund its political activities.

“We only have hope in Ugandans. We believe people will support political parties that they trust to improve their lives. If citizens believe in a cause, they will finance it,” Gen Muntu said.

The initiative follows President Museveni’s assent to the Political Parties and Organisations (Amendment) Act, 2025, which bars political parties that are not signatories to the Inter-Party Organisation for Dialogue (IPOD) from receiving funding from the Electoral Commission. IPOD, established in 2009 and incorporated in 2021, was created to foster dialogue among political parties. Current signatories include the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM), the Democratic Party (DP), and Uganda Peoples Congress (UPC).

Genesis

Earlier this month, IPOD held a meeting at State House, chaired by President Museveni and attended by secretaries general of the NRM, DP and UPC.

The meeting, sources said, discussed the implementation of the new law and funding mechanisms for member parties. Gen Muntu criticised the amendment, describing it as a tool of suppression meant to force Opposition parties into alignment with the NRM. “Museveni wants all parties kneeling before him. ANT will not be coerced. We are committed to self-financing,” he said. He urged ANT leaders to remain focused, resilient and committed to the broader goal of national transformation. “Uganda’s future depends on patriotic and selfless leaders who will serve without betrayal,” he said.

The ANT delegates’ conference brought together party leaders from across Uganda and included representatives from the People’s Front for Freedom (PFF), led by Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago.

The two parties reaffirmed their commitment to a working relationship ahead of the 2026 elections. ANT National Coordinator Alice Alaso said the fundraising will be structured to target both individual supporters and institutional partners. “We’re developing a schedule and strategy for the drive, which we’ll announce soon,” she said. Mr Lukwago described the memorandum of understanding signed between ANT and PFF as a significant step toward Opposition unity.

“We are uniting to build a credible alternative. We must stop fighting each other and focus on liberating Uganda,” he said. He stressed the need for strong, principled leadership.

“The country is yearning for change. All it needs is committed leaders with a shared vision to guide it forward,” Mr Lukwago said. ANT says it aims to field credible candidates at all elective levels in 2026, as part of its strategy to offer Ugandans a values-based political alternative.