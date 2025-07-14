ANT moves to formalise alliance with PFF party

The Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) is finalising consultations on deepening its cooperation with the People’s Front for Freedom (PFF), as the two parties prepare for joint participation in the 2026 general elections. ANT National Coordinator Alice Alaso told Daily Monitor that following the signing of a cooperation agreement early this month, both parties are now engaging in strategy meetings across the country to streamline operations. “We are looking at coordination in campaign management, joint messaging, financing, and fielding common candidates at all levels,” Ms Alaso said. She explained that where both parties have aspirants for the same seat, a consensus will be reached to field one candidate.

Where neither party has a candidate, one will be encouraged to run, depending on their community support. “This cooperation will help us maximise limited resources and champion unity. The agreement provides that we front joint candidates, and we are exploring that at all levels,” she noted. To guide the collaboration, a 16-member “common ground council” comprising eight members from each party has been formed. The council will oversee candidate selection, campaign strategy, and dispute resolution throughout the electoral process. “Each party will continue to receive expressions of interest. Once both lists are ready, we’ll compare and harmonise where overlaps exist. We may respectfully advise candidates to shift to alternative positions,” Ms Alaso added.

On preparations for ANT’s internal activities, Ms Alaso said the party is planning to hold its national delegates’ conference by the end of August. “We are preparing to convene before August closes. The conference will make key pronouncements on flag bearers, fundraising, and the full establishment of our structures at district and sub-county levels,” she said. Ms Alaso also revealed that ANT is currently accepting expressions of interest for elective positions at all levels from local government to the presidency. The application process, which began in May, will close at the end of this month. “Aspirants for sub-county and district councillor positions are being handled at the district level.

Those seeking positions such as MP, LC5 chairperson, city and division mayor, and president are picking forms online and will submit physical copies to our headquarters for verification,” she said. The collaboration between ANT and PFF is seen as part of a broader strategy to build a united Opposition front ahead of the 2026 elections.

The Alliance for National Transformation (ANT), founded by Maj Gen Mugisha Muntu in 2019, and the newly formed People’s Front for Freedom (PFF), led by veteran Opposition figure Dr Kizza Besigye, signed a cooperation agreement in early July. The agreement aims to build a unified front for the 2026 General Elections by fielding joint candidates, coordinating campaign strategies, and avoiding competition in key races. It followed months of informal consultations about forming a credible Opposition alternative to the ruling NRM. While the two parties differ in origin, both agreed to collaborate around shared values of democratic governance, accountability, and political transition.



