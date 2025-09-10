Army capture of police: Ugly scenes expected during polls

On Thursday last week, rising artiste Patrick Mulwana, known by his stage Alien Skin, and a motley gang clashed with the National Unity Platform (NUP) supporters at their party’s headquarters in Kavule in what appeared like a downright provocation of the latter.

In a surprising turn of events, police and military police instead descended on NUP supporters; beat them to pulp and arrested scores as Alien Skin and gang walked scot-free.

It is in similar fashion that Alien Skin’s gang descended on Nsambya hospital and violently assaulted the hospital staff last year in November, and was only brought to justice, briefly, following public uproar.

While the public is accustomed to the altercations between NUP and the state security machinery—a cross pollination of police, military police, Defence Intelligence and Security (DIS), formerly Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI), Joint Anti-Terrorism Taskforce (JATT), and Special Forces Command (SFC), questions ever abound about the bias of the latter in every incident involving the former, and generally the role of military in elections.

The images are still fresh of the May 13 Kawempe North by-election, which was arguably the litmus paper of upcoming general election campaigns. The police, which is charged with daily law and order, had more than enough manpower, equipment and officials at their disposal to manage the by-elections; still, the military apparatus inserted itself in the equation.

Masked armed men dressed in military uniform, travelling in armoured vehicles mounted with machine guns and Toyota HiAce vans commonly known as drones, raided the polling stations, sent away candidates agents and took charge of the affairs. This contributed to the nullification of the election results. According to the Uganda Human Rights Commission, the soldiers intimidated the polling officials and agents of candidates.

By law, if the military is to intervene in a domestic matter, it must be on the invitation of the police. However, in the Kawempe North by-election, the military deployment at the polling stations was not at the invitation of the police.

Seven months later, the military and the government haven’t provided any accountability let alone held any officer responsible for the mess.

Only a senior female SFC officer, who was seen on camera restraining the JATT gang from unleashing unbridled terror on civilians, is reported to have been incarcerated in the aftermath pending disciplinary action. Maj Gen (rtd) Kahinda Otafiire, the Minister of Internal Affairs, said the police are able to secure the elections without the involvement of the army.

“The work of the military is not to ensure internal law and order. That work is left for the police and I think they are enough to do that job. We don’t need the military to be deployed. The army is supposed to protect our borders,” Gen Otafiire said in June.

A cocktail of security forces beat up National Unity Platform supporters near the party headquarters at Makerere-Kavule in Kampala yesterday. The supporters had gathered for a procession to a campaign rally for Erias Luyimbazi Nalukoola, the party’s flag bearer in the Kawempe North by-election set for March 3, 2025. PHOTO/MICHAEL KAKUMIRIZI

Military capture of police

Gen Otafiire said the military can only be called up by the police if the Inspector General of Police feels that he or she needs support. The Ugandan laws give the Uganda Police Force the powers to maintain law and order in the country. It has been the practice that during any state-organised election in Uganda, police personnel should be in charge of securing the processes.

The Deputy Inspector General of Police, Mr James Ocaya, who met regional and district police commanders in preparation for the upcoming general elections, said they are to recruit 84,000 polling constables to secure the polling stations.

“[We plan] to recruit 50,000 to 84,000 Election Special Police Constables (SPCs) to assist with manning the election period,” Mr Ocaya said.

The police hire thousands of polling constables before the general elections to provide security at the polling stations, during political rallies and processions.

In the forthcoming general elections, the police sought Shs157 billion. At least Shs18b will be for the recruitment of polling constables to man the polling facilities.

In addition to the polling constables, Mr Ocaya said they are also going to recruit 10,000 probation police constables (PPC), who will later be sent to the sub-counties to strengthen the President’s policing model.

“Addressing the gaps in the implementation of the sub-county policing model, I told the officers that 10,000 recruits would soon be shortlisted and trained to support reaching the ideal 18 personnel per sub-county,” Mr Ocaya said.

The 10,000 PPCs, who are permanent staff, will bring the total number of the entire police force to close to 70,000. If the election polling constables are added, the policing strength will grow to 155,000 personnel.

Mr Ocaya said they are engaging what he described as sister agencies on the operational guidelines. The military also requested the Parliament for Shs184b largely for the same electoral processes.

Although some members of the Parliament, especially from the Opposition, protested the involvement of the military in the electoral processes, the Minister of Defence and Veteran Affairs, Mr Jacob Oboth-Oboth, defended the request saying the police don’t have enough manpower to secure the elections, therefore, there is need for the military efforts.

The Deputy Chief of Defence Forces, Lt Gen Samuel Okiding, said the UPDF deployment during the election season, adding that it is done upon the invitation by the police.

The military has already deployed at least 18 soldiers per sub-county in the rural areas of Uganda. In many urban areas, the military deploys that number at parish level.

For this financial year, the Parliament passed the funds for both security agencies to secure the election. Although the military is supposed to work under the leadership of the police during policing duties, there are clear indications that they are acting independently even before general elections start. And incidents have been witnessed during the primaries of the political parties.

Different story, similar script

On June 26, over 20 soldiers, without the leadership of the police force, raided a rally organised by the Lwemiyaga County MP Theodore Ssekikubo and discharged several bullets. Mr Ssekikubo was injured while one of his supporters was shot dead.

The army’s participation increased during the July 17 NRM party primaries to the extent of being mistaken for private mercenaries for hire to sabotage, sow fear and create chaos. While eight soldiers were arrested countrywide for the electoral mess in the NRM polls, the lack of accountability mechanism creates room for impunity.

Police spokesman Kituuma Rusoke defended the involvement of the military in the electoral processes saying it is the police that invited them. “We want to give people a categorical assurance that one, the army is a security agency. Uganda Police as a lead agency in ensuring these elections work together with other security agencies. In fact, not only the army, but even intelligence organs,” Mr Rusoke said on July 15.

Military intervention in the electoral processes in Uganda is as old as the country’s Independence, which was attained in 1962. There was hope that after the promulgation of the 1995 Constitution, the military intervention in the electoral process would be history.

Starting in the 1996 polls, the first under the new constitution, which pitted President Museveni against Dr Paul Kawanga Ssemogerere, military generals issued a public statement declaring their support for the incumbent.

In some instances, the military was accused of participating in blocking Opposition leaders from accessing some places.

The presence of military apparatus increased in the 2001 polls, and has been growing since then to the extent of polling day looking like a war zone, which creates a climate of fear and dissuades large swathes of the electorate from turning up to vote.

The Equal Opportunities Commission has also received petitions from civil society organisations, politicians and experts about their fears that the security agencies, especially the police, could fail to perform their mandate to secure and protect the election.

Ms Safia Nalule Jjuuko, the chairperson of Equal Opportunities Commission, said the police is mandated to secure the electoral process and should be impartial and fair in the execution of their duties.

However, the Chief of Defence Force, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has been using his social media platform to seek support for the ruling party, the NRM, and its leader, his father,President Museveni, while threatening violence against the Opposition, especially NUP.

“All my supporters are requested to overwhelmingly vote for and protect the votes of President Museveni and NRM,” he posted on his X platform on July 17.

In the study titled: Guns Everywhere!: The Military and Transition Politics in Uganda, authored by Mr Godber Tumushabe, Mr Andrew Karamagi, Mr Barnet Musasizi and Mr Job Kiija, they describe that the state of the country is in as a coup.

“The deafening silence from or acquiescence of the President and Commander-in-Chief and the leadership of Parliament all give the impression of a de facto military coup,” their study states.

The authors found out in their study that: “The consensus that underpinned the 1995 Constitution, especially on the subordination of the military to civilian authority, as stipulated by Article 208 of the 1995 Constitution has gradually been eroded, in large part, by the military and associated groups such as paramilitary units, vigilantes, and ruling party-aligned outfits. These entities tower over civilian institutions with impunity and are a law unto themselves, even publicly disputing judicial decisions.”

Like it was during the Kawempe North by-elections, it is unlikely that the military will leave the streets and return to the barracks in the forthcoming general elections.

The former spokesman of the Ministry of Defence and Veterans Affairs, Brig Richard Karemire, put it well when a question about the working relationship between the military and the police was posed. Brig Gen Karemire said it is cross pollination.