Bag of mixed fortunes in Acholi

In Gulu City, DP president general Norbert Mao is expected to be nominated today for the Laroo-Pece Division constituency seat.

Mao, who is also Justice and Constitutional Affairs minister will face the incumbent and Independent candidate Fr Charles Onen, Simon Opoka, the former DP Flagbearer. Others are Tony Kitara, the NRM flagbearer, Caesar Lubangakene (NUP), and Godfrey Ochola (FDC).

For the Gulu District Woman MP seat, incumbent Sharon Laker Balmoyi will face Phoebe Ayoo Obol, the current Gulu District Council Speaker. Ms Laker lost to Ayoo in the NRM primaries and will run as an Independent.

Others are Nancy Atimango and NUP’s Irene Lalam. Kilak North and South counties in Amuru District will have Gilbert Olanya of Opposition FDC party against Michael Lakony, the former FDC party chairperson for Amuru District for the Kilak South County MP seat. Lakony crossed to NRM early this year and was elected as the NRM party flag bearer. He is also the current District LC5 chairperson.

Meanwhile, Kilak North County will have Former FDC strongman Anthony Akol, now NRM flag holder, running against Kenneth Okot, who he defeated in the primaries, but will run as an Independent candidate. In Omoro District, Catherine Lamwaka, the incumbent who will run on NRM ticket for the woman MP seat, comes up against Independent Betty Layika, who lost in the NRM party primaries.

Layika reportedly went missing on Sunday evening from Gulu City under unclear circumstances. Kitgum Municipality will present a crowded field that will include minister Beatrice Anywar (NRM), Denis Amere Onekalit (FDC), and Jimmy Olanya Olenge. Ms Anywar was a staunch FDC party member before crossing to the ruling party. She lost to Onekalit in 2021.

