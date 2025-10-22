Battle for footholds in Busoga, Bukedi, Mbale

In Mbale City, the Woman MP race pits Ms Lydia Wanyoto, the chairperson of the NRM Women’s League, against the incumbent, Ms Connie Nakayenze Galiwango (Ind), who is seeking another term after missing the NRM ticket. Other aspirants include Ms Sarah Wasagali Kanaabi, the chairperson of the Electricity Regulatory Authority, and Ms Harriet Kakai (FDC).

In the Northern City Division, lawyer Paul Wanyoto (Ind) and Mr Ivan Masaba (NUP) are emerging as frontrunners. They will be joined by several other contenders, including the incumbent, Mr Seth Wambede (Ind), former RDCs Umar Nangoli (Ind) and Hudu Hussein (NRM), making it one of the most crowded races in eastern Uganda.

In Mbale Industrial City Division, incumbent Karim Masaba (Ind) will defend his seat against Mr Anthony Wasukira (Ind) and Mr John Wekesa Wambogo, the Mbale City NRM chairperson and official NRM flagbearer. In Mbale District, Bungokho Central, Mr Muhamood Masaba, the former NRM chairperson and former mayor of Mbale Industrial Division, is running as the party’s flagbearer. He will face Mr George Wamono, who chose to run as an independent after losing in the NRM primaries. In Bungokho South, incumbent Robert Wandwasi (Ind) faces a strong challenge from Mr Geoffrey Wokuri (NRM), in another contest that could test party cohesion in the region.

Manafwa

In Manafwa District, the political contest in Bubulo West pits former MP Ms Rose Mutonyi (Ind) against Ms Annet Musibikha (NRM), a newcomer looking to capitalise on the shifting voter dynamics in the area. In Bulambuli District, in Elgon North County, Ms Irene Muloni, the former minister of Energy and Mineral Development and current Bulambuli District Woman MP, has shifted constituencies after losing the NRM primaries for her previous seat to Ms Sarah Wekomba, daughter of businessman Steven Wekomba. Ms Muloni will now challenge the incumbent and NRM flagbearer, Mr Gerald Nangoli.

The fights for Tororo

In Tororo North County in Tororo District, Bukedi Sub-region, a heated contest is shaping up among three contenders, with incumbent Geoffrey Ekanya (FDC), facing off against Mr Simon Nicholas Owino (NRM), and Ms Annette Nyaketcho (Ind). In Tororo Municipality, incumbent Apollo Yeri Ofwono (NRM) faces a renewed challenge from Mr Sanjay Tanna, a former MP seeking to return to Parliament. Meanwhile, the Tororo District Woman MP seat is also turning heads as former Ugandan Ambassador to Kenya, Ms Phibby Awere Otaala (Ind), seeks to unseat incumbent Ms Sarah Achieng Opendi (NRM).

Busoga hotspots

Jinja South East constituency presents an intriguing case of incumbent MP Nathan Igeme Nabeta (NRM), tussling it out with his former political assistant, Mr Richard Bazira, who beat Mr Nabeta to carry the NRM party flag. In the mix and seeking a comeback is also former MP Paul Mwiru, now running under the National Unity Platform (NUP) party after defecting from the Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) party.

Bugweri County

In Bugweri County, incumbent MP Abdu Katuntu is facing stiff competition from the NRM flagbearer, Mr Sadara Wandera. The contest is considered highly competitive, with both candidates reportedly enjoying significant backing from influential government figures.

Kamuli Municipality

The Kamuli Municipality race pits incumbent MP Baroda Kayanga Watongola, who is aligned with Speaker Anita Among, against Mastula Namatovu, the NRM flagbearer. The race also features Independents and Opposition contenders, who include Mugoya of NUP, Moses Bigirwa of the Common Man’s Party, and Independent candidates Aziz Luwano and Silver Segona.

Bugabula South

In Bugabula South constituency, former Kamuli District Chairperson Salaam Musumba of the People’s Front for Transition (PFT) is seeking to reclaim this seat. She faces Mathias Bazanya (NRM), Pastor Andrew Muwanguzi (NUP), Mr Gwaivu Robert (FDC), Mr Thomas Kategere (Independent) This diverse line-up sets the stage for a vibrant and unpredictable race.

Budiope West

This constituency presents one of high profile races with Minister for the Presidency, Ms Milly Babalanda (NRM), up against Dr Dominic Wakabi (NUP), Ibrahim Kyoto (Incumbent, Independent), and Mr Robert Musoke, a former MP.



