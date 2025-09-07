Battle for Kampala: A show of strength

On August 11, last year, Uganda’s then-largest dumpsite, Kiteezi landfill, collapsed and claimed more than 35 lives, leaving 18 others injured, with properties worth billions buried.

The collapse of the Wakiso-based landfill, which received the 2,500 daily tonnes of garbage collected from the five Divisions of Kampala, worsened the garbage crisis. This continues to pose a serious challenge to the city’s hygiene since to date, no lasting solution has been found. It is but one of several problems assailing Uganda’s capital.

Elsewhere, motorists and other road users are always advised to never use roads when the heavens open. All thanks to Kampala’s poor drainage system, flooding is a devastating reality. Six people, including two juveniles, were killed by heavy rains that ravaged the city on March 26.

It took the intervention of Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja last month to persuade the city traders to reopen their shops in downtown Kampala. The disgruntled traders had—not for the first time—closed their shops in protest over what they described as heavy taxes and high rent fees.

The six candidates vying for the Kampala Lord Mayor seat have, with varying degrees, vowed to solve these issues and more, should Kampala residents entrust them with the mandate for the period spanning from 2026 to 2031.

The six candidates were nominated at the end of a three-day nomination exercise for the positions of city/district chairperson, lord mayor, and councillors at the Kampala regional election office this week.

The candidates include the incumbent, Mr Erias Lukwago of the People’s Front for Freedom (PFF) party; Mr Ronald Balimwezo of the National Unity Platform (NUP) party; Ibrahim Kasozi of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party; Beatrice Mao of the Democratic Party (DP) party; Moses Kizito Nsubuga of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party; and Ms Nabilah Naggayi, who is standing as an Independent.

Each of the six candidates unveiled a basket of goodies, which they are convinced will restore what they called Kampala’s lost glory. Below is how each basket looks.

Lukwago

Mr Lukwago, who has been the incumbent Lord Mayor since 2011, says he is seeking re-election to carry on with his “indefatigable and steadfast leadership as Kampala’s fortress of rectitude.”

He intends to play a pivotal role in planning and policy formulation, and maintain his robust accountability mechanism and protection of public assets. The senior counsel is also presenting himself as a bastion for justice and equity for the urban poor and business community, and fostering strong synergies with development partners.

“I am coming to put an end to the impunity which I have fought for long, where a clique of a few individuals wants to dominate the city’s assets by grabbing our land. This city must go back to the hands of the ordinary citizens. I have fought countless battles, and I am here to shield Kampala from thieves and fraudulent investors,” he said.

He added: “I have relentlessly endeavoured to create a city governance architecture which upholds the values of transparency, fiscal discipline and institutional probity. I have also jealously safeguarded the ethos of compliance with organisational policies, operational systems and procedural rigour. My leadership has taken a firm stance on fixing the endemic problem of inflating cost for civil works by capping the unit cost at Shs3.5b for arterial roads, Shs2.7b for collector roads, and Shs1.5b for local roads […]”

The PFF party president said his new term will be characterised by more robust actions like accelerating the levers and going hard on the masterminds and perpetrators of impunity and land bonanza, and abuse of heritage using all available mechanisms. “We shall institutionalise stringent mechanisms and measures to ensure swift and effective execution of audit recommendations, holding all culpable actors to account, while urgently operationalising the updated audit committee manuals for enhanced governance oversight. We shall also ensure strict implementation and adherence to the KCCA service delivery standards, including the price ceiling for road construction […]” he said.

He also pledged to develop the education sector by vigorously pursuing “a gigantic agenda” of revamping and revitalising the KCCA schools, prioritising the construction and rehabilitation of critical education infrastructure and enhancing regulatory oversight frameworks with particular emphasis on addressing the unlicensed private educational establishments.

On the health sector, Mr Lukwago said he will, in the new term, “push for the upgrading of all eight KCCA health facilities to the City Community Hospital Status, which would expand service packages, serve as referral buffers and reduce congestion.”

Balimwezo

The incumbent Nakawa East lawmaker says the city needs an engineer because most of its challenges revolve around infrastructure.

“This city requires someone who is an engineer. You are aware of the challenges affecting the city dwellers, ranging from poor garbage collection to poor road network, [point to infrastructural deficits]; yet, the budget the city receives is not enough. I want to make sure Kampala gets what it requires,” he said.

Mr Balimwezo said his top priorities will be improving the city’s road network, drainage systems, and garbage collection.

He noted that, having served as Mayor of Nakawa Division and currently as a Member of Parliament (MP), he understands the challenges Kampala residents face and he is determined to address long-standing issues that have been neglected. “I have experience, I have been a mayor, and I know the problems of Kampala intimately. I am not standing because I’ve failed as the Nakawa East MP, but because I was moved by two critical issues. Firstly, losing my leg in a road accident due to poor roads was a wake-up call. Secondly, the tragic loss of lives in the Kiteezi garbage incident broke my heart. I want to address these pressing issues – bad roads and Kampala’s garbage problem.”

Ms Mao

Ms Mao, the wife of Democratic Party (DP) president-general and the Justice and Constitutional Affairs Minister Norbert Mao was also nominated to challenge Mr Lukwago on the DP ticket. She pledged to focus on uniting city residents and promoting pride in Kampala as the foundation for improving service delivery. Ms Mao said her campaign will be centred on practical solutions rather than lofty promises, and that her manifesto, which she says will soon be launched, will outline her detailed plans for the city.

“I am here to campaign for the people of Kampala, the residents of Kampala, to first of all love this city. Once we love our city, everything will fall in place. I want to deliver many things, but I don’t want to promise heaven and earth. My manifesto, which we shall launch soon, will have all the details,” she said.

Kasozi

Mr Kasozi outlined his manifesto after his nomination on Friday, emphasising dialogue, teamwork, and accountability in city leadership.

“You cannot develop the city when you don’t talk. Leadership must listen and work with all stakeholders to resolve problems, not abuse one another or resort to demonstrations,” Mr Kasozi said. He expressed concern over the state of Kampala’s infrastructure, citing potholes, blocked drainage channels, and poor garbage management as major challenges.

“For the last 15 years, money meant for roads, drainage, and garbage has not been used properly. Residents are double-taxed for services that are not delivered. My leadership will ensure city funds are applied as the law stipulates,” he said.

Mr Kasozi also unveiled a plan to turn garbage into an income-generating activity.

“Residents will clean their garbage, bring it to designated centres, and get paid per kilo. Organisations are ready to buy the waste. This will reduce flooding, create jobs, and improve sanitation.”

On education, Mr Kasozi criticised the current administration for allowing public schools to deteriorate. “I will prioritise improving learning standards and protecting our education assets.” He also addressed accountability and communication in governance.

“Kampala needs a leader who listens, communicates, and works with the law. Leadership is not about finger-pointing; it’s about solving problems and ensuring residents’ money is used for the right purpose,” Mr Kasozi concluded.

The aspirant emphasised that his administration would focus on practical solutions to city challenges.

Nsubuga

The ruling party presented Mr Nsubuga, a Kampala businessman, as its candidate for the Lord Mayor seat in the forthcoming elections. Speaking shortly after his nomination, Mr Nsubuga pledged to offer leadership that unites and serves all Kampala residents regardless of age or background. He said the people of Kampala have for years voted for leaders who, in his view, oppose development and frustrate progress.

Mr Nsubuga said his tenure will prioritise dialogue and collaboration over political bickering, with the goal of turning Kampala into a model city where services are delivered efficiently and opportunities are created for all.

Naggayi

The former Kampala Woman MP has said she is offering herself as a “servant leader” and not a politician, promising to prioritise transparency and service delivery at City Hall. “City Hall is supposed to be the hub where business for the people of Kampala is transacted. I want a transparent City Hall that is open to the public. I want council business to be covered live just like Parliament, so that there is no post-mortem of quarrels months later,” she said.

Ms Naggayi pledged to follow up on projects she supported while serving in Parliament, particularly those benefiting women.

“As a woman MP, we passed budgets for urban market designs to include daycare centres. I want to know whether those centres were built and whether women are safe to leave their newborns there,” she said. She emphasised that the role of the Lord Mayor is to focus on service delivery rather than lawmaking, arguing that the House handles legislation. She vowed to make City Hall accessible to the public and to eliminate bureaucratic barriers between residents and their leaders.

Polls

The polling period for Presidential, Parliamentary, and Local Government Councils (City/District; Municipality/City Division; and Sub County, Town, Municipal Division), including SIGs Representatives, is set for between January 12 and February 9, 2026.